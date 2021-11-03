DuBOIS — The Brockway boys soccer team continued its recent run of success Tuesday at DuBois High School, winning its fifth consecutive District 9 class A title with a convincing 8-0 victory over Elk County Catholic.
The Rovers have defeated five different schools in this five title games by a combined score of 24-1. They topped Clarion-Limestone 4-1 in 2020, beat Coudersport 3-0 in 2019, shut out Karns City 2-0 in 2018 and blanked Port Allegany 7-0 in 2017.
Noah Swanson, Dylan Antonuccio and Dylan Bash each scored a pair of goals to lead the Rovers to victory.
“It’s special,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “It’s a long time coming. I got to coach these guys when they were in junior high and I knew something special was coming. I’m proud of all of them. They just played hard all season long.”
Swanson got the Rovers on the board at 13:13 when he finished a cross off the foot of Jared Marchiori, who sent the ball from deep in the corner on the left wing to the far post where Swanson slammed it home.
ECC nearly tied the game moments later when it forced a corner kick and had the ball bouncing around in the Rover box before keeper Jacob Maze pounced on it.
“That could have been a big momentum shift and in a game like this, that’s huge,” Daugherty said. “I couldn’t really tell what was going on in there. All I know is Jacob ended up with the ball.”
“When you get a score like this (8-0), everybody thinks it was defense, but the reality a lot of times is not finishing your opportunities,” Elk County Catholic head coach Kelli Brannock said. “If we would have finished that one, it would have given us a little momentum.”
The game remained 1-0 for much of the rest of the first half until the Rovers rapidly struck for two goals exactly one minute apart.
Antonuccio connected for the first goal at 31:13 before Noah Adams made it 3-0 at 32:13, finishing after a teammate headed the ball to his feet.
“We wanted to be patient and pass the ball around,” Daugherty said. “We have a tendency of doing that, going back-to-back real quick. I think that broke it open.”
“You know when you’re playing a team like Brockway, it’s going to have to be one or two goals, holding them to that,” Brannock said. “That (getting two quick goals) obviously gave them the momentum, but at the same time we had our chances in the front of the net, and we have to finish them.”
Antonuccio scored his second goal early in the second half, running down a through ball from defenseman Joe Hertel and breaking into the box one-on-one with ECC keeper Ryan Jovenitti before sending the ball by him at 47:47.
Marchiori added to the Brockway lead at 58:32 when he converted a penalty kick after ECC was called for a handball in the box.
Just 76 seconds later, Swanson recorded his second goal off an Evan Botright pass to up the Rover advantage to 6-0.
Bash finalized the scoring with goals at 63:56 and 77:00. Marchiori had the helper on Bash’s first score.
“We just wanted to pass the ball around and stay clean in the second half and move on to the next round,” Daugherty said.
Brockway moves on to the PIAA class A playoffs. The Rovers will play the third-place team out of the WPIAL on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
The Crusaders also advance. ECC faces the District 5 runner-up in a subregional Saturday at 1 p.m. at Windber.
“We broke our regular season into thirds and we’re in the postseason now, so our focus is executing the behaviors the way we want to play and we still have an opportunity,” Brannock said. So we are going to get after it and get ready to go for Saturday.”
BROCKWAY 8,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
ECC 0 0 — 0
Brockway 3 5 — 8
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Nolan Swanson (Jared Marchiori assist), 13:13.
BW—Dylan Antonuccio, 31:13.
BW—Noah Adams, 32:13
Second Half
BW—Dylan Antonuccio, (Joe Hertel assist), 47:47.
BW—Jared Marchiori, (penalty kick), 58:32.
BW—Nolan Swanson, (Evan Botright), 59:48.
BW—Dylan Bash, (Jared Marchiori), 63:56.
BW—Dylan Bash, 77:00.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 4, Brockway 15. Saves: ECC 6 (Ryan Jovenitti), Brockway (Jacob Maze) 4. Corner kicks: ECC 4, Brockway 6.