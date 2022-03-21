ST. MARYS — Brookville senior Griffin Ruhlman and Punxsutawney junior Chloe Presloid were won District 9 League’s Most Valuable Player awards at the league’s annual banquet held at Gunners Restaurant and Inn Monday night.
Both players led their respective teams to league titles with 9-1 records in the six-team league that also includes DuBois, Elk County Catholic, Bradford and St. Marys.
Ruhlman and Presloid also grabbed another honor as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, as all non-MVP awards were sponsored by Laurel Eye Clinic. Ruhlman shared the boys’ award with DuBois senior Chooch Husted. Elk County Catholic’s Jordan Wasko earned the boys’ Rookie of the Year award while ECC’s Sami Straub was the ROY on the girls’ side.
The girls’ also had a Comeback Player of the Year award which went to Punxsutawney’s Maeve Hanley.
Ruhlman was one of three Raiders on the boys’ all-star team with senior Danny Lauer and junior Clayton Cook earning awards as well. Runner-up DuBois had Husted and senior Joey Foradora on the team. Elk County Catholic seniors Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen, Bradford senior Cam Austin and sophomore Jake Frantz, and Punxsutawney’s Gabe Kengersky rounded out the boys’ team.
Punxsutawney sophomore Danielle Griebel joined Presloid on the all-star team as well as the ECC sophomore trio of Tori Newton, Sydney Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn, DuBois junior Madison Rusnica, St. Marys sophomores Jayssa Snelick and Maura Caskey, and junior Isabella Catalone, and the lone senior all-star for the girls in Brookville’s Alayna Haight.