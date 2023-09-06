REYNOLDSVILLE — The RUSH Sprint Car Series made their second and final visit of the season to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night to headline the Labor Day weekend racing action.
Back on Aug. 5 when the series made their inaugural visit to the Bird, Blaze Myers put his name into the history books as the first full-sized sprint car winner. Fans, drivers, and teams were all anxious to find out who was going to join Myers as the only full-sized sprint car winners or if Myers was going to repeat and make it two-for-two at the 1/3-mile bullring.
After leading all 20 laps in the feature, Chad Ruhlman took the checkers to become the second different winner in as many races in RUSH Sprint Car Series competition at Hummingbird. All of our regular divisions were in action as well (with the exception of the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks).
Feature winners in those divisions included: Doug Surra in the Dan Joiner Heating & A/C Semi Late Models, Doug Eck in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, Brendan Warner in the Andy Man’s Car Care E-Mods, Tim Steis in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, and Shawn Hadden in the Brooks Services Four-Cylinders.
The win by Warner in the E-Mods was the first of his young career. There was a Pure Stock Mechanic’s Race that was held at the end of the evening with Rich Powell picking up the win.
Speedway Notes: A total of 87 cars were in attendance for the Labor Day weekend race. That breaks down to 19 RUSH Sprint Cars, 8 Semi Late Models, 8 Super Late Models, 9 E-Mods, 13 Pure Stocks, 19 Four-Cylinders, and 11 Mechanic’s Race Cars. ... Racing returns this Saturday, Sept. 9 with the annual running of the Spider Barnett Memorial. Three specials will be held that evening including $1,200/win Semi Late Models, $2,500/win SCDRA Northeast Four-Cylinders, and $1,000/win Modified Special (UMP Rules). The Semi Late special will be open to those legal at both Hummingbird and Marion Center. The Pro Stocks and Pure Stocks will be racing as well.
The final night of racing will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with the makeup of Grady’s Decision Night from back in July. The Jay’s Automotive ULMS Late Models will take center stage as they make their inaugural visit to the Bird, batting for a $3,500 payday. The Pro Stocks, E-Mods (Pro Mod Legal Cars will be permitted to run), Pure Stocks, and Four-Cylinders will also be in action. More information regarding these last two race dates will be posted to the track’s Facebook page.
Gates open for these last two events at 3 p.m. with racing beginning at 6 p.m. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 5 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
Results
Hovis Auto & Truck Supply
RUSH Sprint Cars
1. Chad Ruhlman
2. Blaze Myers
3. Gale Ruth Jr.
4. John Mollick
5. Brian Cressley
6. Zack Wilson
7. Ricky Tucker Jr.
8. Arnie Kent
9. Jeff Metsger
10. Tyler Graves
11. Brandon Shughart
12. Trent Marshall
13. Charlie Utsinger
14. Devon Deeter
15. Kevin Kaserman
16. Charles McClintock
17. Tyler Clark
18. Logen Lockhart
19. Joe Buccola
Dan Joiner Heating & A/C
Semi Late Models
1. Doug Surra
2. Nick Loffredo
3. Nick Erskine
4. Bill Phillips Jr.
5. Matt Howell
6. Rob Middleton
7. Kyle Shannon
8. Joe Loffredo
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
1. Doug Eck
2. Paul Kot
3. Clay Ruffo
4. Derek Rodkey
5. Nicholas Eck
6. Bill Davis
7. Nathan Brady
8. Todd English
Andy Man’s Car Care
Economods
1. Brendan Warner
2. Tim Peterson
3. Vaughn Nystrom
4. Bob McMillen
5. Orin Taylor
6. Blake Joiner
7. Mike Eschrich
8. Dennis Asel
9. Johnny Lindenpitz
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
1. Tim Steis
2. Dustin Challingsworth
3. Mike Anderson
4. Jake Foradori
5. Andy Frey
6. Dominic Marchiori
7. Casey Wolfe
8. Devin Dickey
9. Ashley Kilhoffer
10. Renae Meyer
11. Wayne Truitt
12. Shane Smith
13. Cody Wolfe
Brooks Services
Four-Cylinders
1. Shawn Hadden
2. Devon Trayer
3. D.J. Clark
4. Allen Robison
5. Isaac Exley
6. Travis Timko
7. Bruce Long
8. Jimmy Delozier
9. Nevaeh Helsel
10. Sam Fye
11. Lance Spencer
12. Louis Young
13. Cory Price
14. Jay Blum
15. Adam Pluebell
16. Matt Daugherty
17. Isaac Irvin
18. Greg Kiehl
19. Jerry Mayes
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stock Mechanic’s Race
1. Rich Powell
2. Jon Caine
3. Nick Anderson
4. Damon Heuser
5. Justin Myers
6. Kloee Bowers
7. Chris Myers
8. Jessie Wolfe
9. Ryan Patton
10. Calvin Robinson
11. Jeremy Stewart