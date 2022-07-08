DUBOIS — The DuBois Junior League All-Star softball team saw its summer run come to an end late Wednesday night with an 11-6 loss to Cochranton in an elimination game at the Section 1 Tournament at Heindl Field.
The loss came on the heels of DuBois dropping a 6-1 contest to Cochranton in the opening game of the night.
Both DuBois and Northwestern scored runs in the opening inning.
DuBois’ Jillian Morgan led off the game with a single, then stole second before scoring on an error to put her team up 1-0. Northwestern answered right back on a RBI double by Zoey Johnson in the bottom half of the inning.
The game went to the third still tied 1-1 before Northwestern grabbed control by scoring three times in the bottom of the third and once more in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead against DuBois starter Kendall Lashinsky.
Reliever Brielle Gray got DuBois out of the fourth, but Northwestern pushed two more runs across against her in the fifth to go up 7-1.
DuBois finally got back on the board in the sixth with a pair of runs.
Tessa Tekely opened the inning with a walk before Gray reached on an error. Jenna Mowrey also reached on an error two batters later which helped DuBois scored the two runs to make it 7-3.
Any momentum DuBois built was promptly taken away, though, as Northwestern scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to push its advantage back out to eight runs at 11-3.
DuBois didn’t go away quietly in the seventh though.
Addison Lilja started a rally with a single with one out before Tekely reached on an error for the second time in the game. Gray then tripled home both runners before scoring herself on a single by Elliette Brewer to make it an 11-6 game.
That’s as close as DuBois got though, as Northwestern shutdown the rally from there to finish off the victory and advance to play Cochranton in Thursday evening’s championship game.