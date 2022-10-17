The running game proved to be key once again for a host of area teams in Week 8, particularly for a couple that picked up big wins in a week were the 10 area squads went a combined 5-5.
No one had a bigger week on the ground than the Clearfield Bison (6-2), who racked up 376 yards on 39 attempts in a lopsided 55-16 home victory against Bellefonte.
Brady Collins powered that Bison ground attack again with yet another 100-yard game, running for 134 yards on just 11 carries while finding the end zone once. Collins now leads the Tri-County Area in rushing yards with 1,077.
Teammate Carter Freeland also played a role in the Bison ground attack as he had two carries for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
St. Marys also enjoyed a big night on the ground at Bradford as the Flying Dutchmen had a pair of players go over the century mark as part of a 322-yard rushing effort in a 31-0 victory.
Junior Matthew Davis ripped off a host of long runs as he amassed 170 yards on just nine carries (18.9 avg.) while scoring once. Senior quarterback Charlie Coudriet had a big game both with his legs (13 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs) and his arm (179 yards, 1 TD), while Carter Chadsey did the damage through the air with seven catches for 143 yards and a score.
A third area team — Punxsutawney — also went over the 300-yard mark on the ground Friday night as well and did so without the services of senior Zeke Bennett, who entered Week 8 as the area’s leading rusher (1,015 yards).
Bennett was injured at Karns City in Week 7, but sophomore Griffin White proved to be more than a serviceable replacement. White churned out 198 yards on just 16 carries and scored twice in the Chucks’ 41-0 rout of Moniteau.
Conversely, the Punxsy defense held Moniteau to minus-28 yards rushing while recording six sacks — 3.5 by Anthony Gould — for a los of 66 yards.
Collins and White were joined by two other players in the 100-yard club this week, as Brookville quarterback Noah Peterson and Brockway’s Jendy Cuello each went over the century mark in victories.
Peterson helped lead the Raiders to arguably the biggest win of the week as they routed host Karns City, 34-7. Peterson ran for 125 yards on just eight totes with a TD and also completed 13 of 14 passes for 103 yards in the win.
Teammate Jackson Zimmerman was the Raiders workhorse again, as he racked up 25 carries for 79 yards and three scores.
As for Cuello, he has come on strong in the middle of the season for Brockway, which has transitioned into more of a run-first instead of pass-first offense as the season has evolved.
Cuello had 27 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in in a lopsided 41-13 win at Brockway Friday night. It was the Rover’s third 100-yard game this season and second in three weeks.
Brockway still has success throwing the ball against the Elkers, though, as Brayden Fox was an efficient 12 of 14 for 148 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Alex Carlson had four grabs for 52 yards and two scores, while Dylan Hanna had two catches for 60 yards and a TD.
On the other side, Ridgway’s Aiden Zimmerman had three catches for 79 yards, including a 62-yard touchown on the third play of the game that accounted for more than a third of the Elkers total yards on the night.
The area’s only other 100-yard receiver on the week was Redbank Valley’s Tate Minich, who hauled in three catches for 112 yards and the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown in a tough 8-7 loss at Port Allegany.
The highly anticipated Class A matchup saw Redbank play without “about 10 players available,” according to Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold. Why that was the case is unknown and according to Redbank Valley Athletic Director Matt Darr in a statement via text was that, “We don’t comment on medical conditions of players or disciplinary policy of players.”
Among those not playing were the area’s leading passer Cam Wagner (1,724 yards, 28 TD passes) and team’s third-leading receiver Ashton Kahle (397 yards, 9 TDs).
Curwensville dropped a heartbreaking 28-27 contest to visiting Conemaugh Valley, losing when the Blue Jays converted on a 2-point conversion pass on the second possession of the first overtime.
The Golden Tide actually outgained the Blue Jays by just over 40 yards but couldn’t hold off the visitors in the end. Senior QB Dan McGarry threw for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the loss while adding 82 yards rushing.
Teammate Chase Irwin ran for 83 yards and caught a 10-yard TD pass.
The area’s other two teams — DuBois and Elk County Catholic — both struggled get going offensively in Week 8 losses. The Beavers lost 45-7 to Central Clarion, while ECC was upended by visiting Cameron County, 28-13.
Here is a look at the Week 8 box scores available from Friday night’s games:
BROCKWAY 41,
RIDGWAY 13
Score by Quarters
Brockway 6 7 14 14 — 41
Ridgway 7 6 0 0 — 13
First Quarter
R—Aiden Zimmerman 62 pass from Cameron Larkin (Jack Benninger kick), 10:20.
BW—Jendy Cuello 13 run (kick failed), 1:55.
Second Quarter
BW—Alex Carlson 21 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:17.
R—Eli Perez 11 pass from Cameron Larkin (kick failed), 0:27.
Third Quarter
BW—Alex Carlson 17 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 1:52.
BW—Dylan Hanna 62 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:00.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Alex Carlson 81 interception return (Aiden Wilcox kick), 8:46.
BW—Matt Brubaker 12 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:51.
BW T
First downs 22 8
Rushes-yards 45-231 24-33
Comp-Att-Int 12-14-0 7-20-1
Passing Yards 148 141
Total Plays-Yards 59-379 44-174
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 3-1
Punts 1-44.0 3-39.7
Penalties-Yards 4-52 6-27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 27-159, Dylan Hanna 9-38, Matt Brubaker 2-15, Brayden Fox 1-(-3), Isaac Crawford 2-27, Andrew Brubaker 1-6, Carter Hickman 1-(-5), Landon Thompson 1-(-4), Team 1-(-2).
Ridgway—Aiden Zimmerman 2-8, Kaden Dennis 2-2, Cameron Larkin 12-9, Luke Zimmerman 6-12, Rocco Delhunty 1-1, Eric Hoffman 1-1.
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 12 of 14, 148 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int.
Ridgway—Cameron Larkin 7 of 20, 141 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 4-52, Dylan Hanna 2-60, Matt Brubaker 6-36.
Ridgway—Aiden Zimmerman 3-79, Isaiah Jackson 1-32, Eli Perez 1-13, Luke Zimmerman 1-1, Eric Hoffman 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Alex Carlson.
Ridgway—None.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 41,
MONITEAU 0
Score by Quarter
Moniteau 0 0 0 0 — 0
Punxsy 7 28 6 0 — 41
First Quarter
P—Griffin White 8 run (kick failed), 0:20
Second Quarter
P—Seth Moore 1 run (Moore pass to Noah Weaver), 10:15
P—White 49 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 7:30
P—Weaver 12 pass from Moore (Hetrick kick), 5:15
P—Beau Thomas 7 pass from Moore (Hetrick kick), 3:48
Third Quarter
P—Justin Miller 11 run (kick failed), 5:06
M P
First downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 35-(-28) 36-312
Comp-Att-Int 2-6-1 5-7-0
Passing Yards 38 55
Total Plays-Yards 41-10 43-367
Fumbles-Lost 6-2 2-1
Punts 6-22.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-51 6-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moniteau: Kole Scott 2-15, Matt Martino 6-8, Trent Beachem 12-(-48),, Conner Alfreno 1-2, Hunter Stalker 9-1, Isaiah Thompson 4-(-1), Brock Beachem 1-(-5).
Punxsy: Griffin White 16-198, Justin Miller 5-57, Landon Martz 3-33, Landan Temchulla 5-23, Beau Thomas 4-10, Seth Moore 1-1, Bryce Bergreen 1-0, Maddox Hetrick 1-(-10).
PASSING
Moniteau: Trent Beachem 2-0f-6, 38 yards, 1 INT
Punxsy: Seth Moore 4-of-6, 47 yards, 2 TDs, Maddox Hetrick 1-of-1, 8 yards
RECEIVING
Moniteau: Matt Martino 1-28, Hunter Stalker 1-10
Punxsy: Beau Thomas 2-27, Noah Weaver 1-12, Justin Miller 1-8, Adam Manners 1-8
INTERCEPTIONS
Monitean—None
Punxsy—Noah Weaver
CLEARFIELD 55,
BELLEFONTE 16
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 0 0 0 16 — 16
Clearfield 13 29 13 0 — 0
First Quarter
CL—Carter Chamberlain 1 run, (Evan Davis kick), 7:58.
CL—Brady Collins 6 run, (kick failed), 0:48.
Second Quarter
CL—Chamberlain 4 run, (Collins pass from Will Domico), 8:22.
CL—Collins 24 pass from Domico, (Davis kick), 6:15.
CL—Carter Freeland 20 run, (Davis kick), 5:55.
CL—Jacob Samsel 68 run, (Davis kick), 2:54.
Third Quarter
CL—Freeland 49 run, (Davis kick), 11:22.
CL—Jonathan Rowles 7 run, (kick failed), 0:50.
Fourth Quarter
B—Mikah Delos Reyes 30 pass from Liam Halterman, (Halterman run), 8:15.
B—Halterman 12 run, (Isaac Gall run), 0:25.
B CL
First downs 8 19
Rushes-yards 25-7 39-376
Comp-Att-Int 10-19-0 2-2-0
Passing Yards 158 47
Total Plays-Yards 44-165 41-423
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts 5-38.2 1-37.0
Penalties-Yards 4-32 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bellefonte—Liam Halterman 3-20, Mikah Delos Reyes 2-7, Isaac Gall 1-3, Grayson Alterio 12-(-1), Trevor Johnson 6-(-6), Team 1 (-16).
Clearfield—Brady Collins 11-134, Jacob Samsel 2-71, Carter Freeland 2-69, Johnathan Rowles 8-42, Xavier Curry 7-36, Carter Chamberlain 8-26, Karsen Lazauskas 1-(-2).
PASSING
Bellefonte—Liam Halterman 5-of-9, 106 yds., 1 TD., Trevor Johnson 5-of-10, 52 yds.
Clearfield—Will Domico 2-of-2, 47 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Bellefonte—Mikah Delos Reyes 3-78, Dominic Capperella 2-29, Grady Garrison 2-19, Grayson Alterio 1-1.
Clearfield—Brady Collins 1-24, Carter Freeland 1-23.
BROOKVILLE 34,
KARNS CITY 7
Score by Quarters
Brookville 7 7 7 13 — 34
Karns City 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
B –Jackson Zimmerman 4 run (Brayden Kunselman kick), 5:31
Second Quarter
B –Zimmerman 2 run (Kunselman kick), :18
Third Quarter
B –Zimmerman 1 run (Kunselman kick), 4:50
KC –Nathan Hess 16 run (Colson Ritzert kick), 1:35
Fourth Quarter
B –Noah Peterson 10 run (Kunselman kick), 7:46
B –Carson Weaver 6 run (Kunselman kick missed), 3:02
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman 25-79, Noah Peterson 8-125, Brayden Kunselman 1-(-1), Carson Weaver 5-25.
Karns City: Levi Hawk 9-73, Nathan Hess 6-40, Eric Booher 6-12, Zach Kelly 1-(-3), Nate Garing 1-7.
Passing
Brookville: Noah Peterson 13 of 14, 103 yards, 0 TD, 0 Int.
Karns City: Eric Booher 2 of 18, 14 yards, 0 TD, 3 Ints.
Receiving
Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 9-66, Jackson Zimmerman 2-8, Braiden Davis 1-7, Truman Sharp 1-22.
Karns City: Levi Hawk 1-6, Zach Kelly 1-8.
CENTRAL CLARION 45,
DuBOIS 7
Score by Quarters
Clarion 10 21 7 7 — 45
DuBois 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
CC—Dawson Smail 18 pass from Jase Ferguson, (Thomas Ukert kick), 6:07.
CC—Thomas Ukert 23 field goal, 0:31.
Second Quarter
CC—Jase Ferguson 3 run, (Thomas Ukert kick), 8:04.
CC—Jase Ferguson 1 run, (Thomas Ukert kick), 1:12.
CC—Mason Burford 11 pass from Jase Ferguson, (Thomas Ukert kick), 0:03.
Third Quarter
CC—Dawson Smail 15 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick), 6:48.
Fourth Quarter
CC—Connor Kopnitsky 10 run, (Thomas Ukert kick), 11:55.
D—Nathan Kougher 61 pass from Trey Wingard, (Cullen McAllister kick), 9:45.
CC D
First downs 28 5
Rushes-Yards 40-170 13-39
Comp-Att-Int 14-22-0 7-16-2
Passing Yards 314 96
Total Plays-Yards 62-484 29-135
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Punts 1-39 3-38.7
Penalties-Yards 4-35 3-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central Clarion—Connor Kopnitsky 9-52, Brady Quinn 3-47, Brady McKinley 3-24, Dawson Smail 1-24, Noah Harrison 4-13, Kohen Kemmer 3-7, Hunter Lechner 1-2, Charlie Hepfl 1-1, Brendon Wright 1-1, Jase Ferguson 13-0, Team 1-(-1).
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 7-17, Austin Henery 2-7, Dalton Yale 2-6, Brendan Orr 1-5, Garrett Nitzel 1-4.
PASSING
Central Clarion—Jase Ferguson 14-of-20, 314 yds., 3 TD, 0 INT; Noah Harrison 0-of-2, 0 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
DuBois—Trey Wingard 2-of-6, 67 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT.; Cam-Ron Hays 5-of-10, 29 yds., 0 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Central Clarion—Ashton Rex 5-149, Dawson Smail 5-107, Tommy Smith 2-33, Brady Quinn 1-14, Mason Burford 1-11.
DuBois—Nathan Kougher 3-69, Brendan Orr 3-16, Dalton Yale 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Central Clarion—Ryan Hummell, Brady Quinn.
DuBois—None.
PORT ALLEGANY 8,
REDBANK VALLEY 7
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 0 0 0 7 — 7
Port Allegany 0 0 0 8 — 8
Fourth Quarter
R –Tate Minich 90 pass from Braylon Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 7:24.
P –Peyton Stiles 6 run (Drew Evens run), 3:02.
RB PA
First downs 8 17
Rushes-yards 27-35 54-215
Comp-Att-Int 110-23-1 4-11-0
Passing Yards 175 40
Total Plays-Yards 50-210 65-255
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 2-2
Punts 6-39 6-33.8
Penalties-Yards 5-56 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Redbank Valley — Drew Byers 15-20, Braylon Wagner 9-12, Aiden Ortz 1-8, Cole Bish 1-5, Team 1-(-10).
Port Allegany — Drew Evens 19-88, Blaine Moses 13-57, Noah Archer 14-50, Peyton Stiles 6-22, Team 2-(-2).
Passing
Redbank Valley — Braylon Wagner 10-for-23, 175 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Port Allegany — Drew Evens 4-for-11, 40 yards.
Receiving
Redbank Valley — Tate Minich 3-112, Aiden Ortz 6-54, Mason Clouse 1-9.
Port Allegany — Noah Archer 1-20, Peyton Stiles 2-14, Blaine Moses 1-6.
Interceptions
Port Allegany — Drew Evens.
CONEMAUGH VALLEY 28
CURWENSVILLE 27
Score by Quarters
Conemaugh Valley 0 12 8 0 8 — 28
Curwensville 0 7 7 6 7 — 27
Second Quarter
CV—Darr 1 run, (kick failed), 11:58.
CV—Stiffler 8 run, (run failed), 5:13.
C—Tkacik 8 pass from McGarry, (N. Fegert kick), 26.5
Third Quarter
CV—Stiffler 58 run, (Darr run), 9:49.
C—N. Fegert 13 pass from McGarry, (N. Fegert kick), 3:52.
Fourth Quarter
C—Tkacik 19 pass from McGarry, (kick failed), 0:00.
Overtime
C—Irwin 10 pass from McGarry, (N. Fegert kick).
CV—Jasper 5 run, (Hendershot pass from Jasper).
CV C
First downs 14 18
Rushes-yards 54-262 24-173
Comp-Att-Int 0-1-0 11-22-0
Passing Yards 0 136
Total Plays-Yards 54-262 46-309
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 2-29.5 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 1-10 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Conemaugh Valley—Darr 32-136, Jasper 8-52, Stiffler 7-73 Chontas 5-14, George 1-(-1), Team 1-(-12).
Curwensville—Irwin 8-83, McGarry 13-82, Brady 2-8, N. Fegert 1-(-1).
PASSING
Conemaugh Valley—Jasper 0-1-0-00.
Curwensville—McGarry 11-22-0-136.
RECEIVING
Conemaugh Valley—None.
Curwensville—Tkacik 5-72, N. Fegert 4-51, Irwin 1-10, C. Fegert 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
Conemaugh Valley—None.
Curwensville—None.
CAMERON COUNTY 28,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 13
Score by Quarters
CC 0 8 8 12 28
ECC 0 13 0 0 — 13
Second Quarter
CC—Maddox Baughman 1 run, (Maddox Baughman run), 11:57.
ECC—Noah Cherry 26 run, (run failed), 7:15.
ECC—Shawn Geci 27 pass from Noah Cherry, (Noah Cherry kick), 0:33.
Third Quarter
CC—Maddox Baughman 2 run, (Jameson Britton run), 0:47.
Fourth Quarter
CC—Brevin Lewis 28 pass from Maddox Baughman, (run failed), 9:33.
CC—Jameson Britton 2 run, (pass failed), 4:07.
CC ECC
First downs 14 9
Rushes-Yards 42-125 36-92
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-0 1-5-1
Passing Yards 39 27
Total Plays-Yards 47-164 41-119
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Punts 2-32 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Cameron County—Jameson Britton 18-56, Malaki Zucal 13-54, Maddox Baughman 8-9, Sylus Pearson 1-7, Team 2-(-1).
Elk County Catholic—Noah Cherry 14-64, Charlie Geci 12-25, Ben Reynolds 4-11, Team 1-(-2), Frankie Smith 4-(-3), Shawn Geci 1-(-3).
PASSING
Cameron County—Maddox Baughman 3-of-5, 39 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT.
Elk County Catholic—Noah Cherry 1-of-1, 27 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT; Charlie Geci 0-of-4, 0 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Cameron County—Brevin Lewis 1-28, Koby Sheppard 1-6, Malaki Zucal 1-5.
Elk County Catholic—Shawn Geci 1-27.
INTERCEPTIONS
Cameron County—Malaki Zucal.
Elk County Catholic—None.