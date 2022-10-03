The Tri-County Area has seen its share of big games by quarterbacks in recent years, but it was the running game that powered area teams to a 6-4 record in Week 6 of the high school football season.
And, no running back had a bigger influence on a game then Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman, who churned out 37 carries for 235 yards and two touchdowns to spearhead the Raiders’ thrilling 22-19 come-from-behind upset of St. Marys.
That win was certainly a big one for the Raiders, who entered the game with a 1-4 mark, while the Flying Dutchmen were 4-1.
Brookville had to share “upset special” honors of the week with Punxsutawney (3-3), which knocked off DuBois — which was 4-1 — in convincing fashion, 23-0, on Homecoming.
Zeke Bennett went over the century mark for the fifth time in six games for the Chucks, finishing with 28 carries for 115 yards. He now has 840 yards on the season. Teammate Justin Miller aided in the Chucks ground attack with four totes for 62 yards and a score while adding a 9-yard receiving TD.
Meanwhile, Zimmerman wasn’t the only local back to break the 200-tard barrier, as Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins went for 224 yards on just 17 carries (13.2 avg.) while scoring three times in a 42-0 victory vs. Huntingdon that improved the Bison to 5-1. It was Collins’ second straight game over the 200-yard mark.
There was more good work done on the ground in Week 6, though, as seven area players went over 100 yards on the week.
Brockway’s Jendy Cuello had 20 carries for 160 yards and a score in Brockway’s 41-6 win against Smethport, while teammate Dylan Hanna added 82 yards on eight carries and a pair of scores. Hanna also had a TD grab.
Redbank Valley’s Drew Byers also went over the century mark in a win, posting 12 carries for 106 yards and two TDs as the Bulldogs ran past Union/ACV, 38-8, to remain the area’s lone unbeaten team at 6-0.
A pair of local backs also put up strong numbers in setbacks.
St. Marys’ Matt Davis racked up 139 yards on just 11 totes in the tough 22-19 loss to Brookville, while Curwensville’s Chase Irwin had 14 carries for 117 yards and a score in an equally tough 32-31 loss to West Branch.
Beyond those rushing performances, there wasn’t much headlines made in the passing game this week.
Redbank’s Cam Wagner enjoyed another solid week, going 19 of 23 for 150 yards in the Bulldogs concvincing win vs. Union/ACV and now has 1,503 yards in six games to go along with an astounding touchdown-interception margin of 25-3.
Curwensville’s Dan McGarry went 11 of 22 for 160 yards with three TDs and one pick in the Golden Tide’s one-point loss and also ran for 81 yards and a score.
Also this week, Ridgway was the final area team to notch its first win of the season — using a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Keytone, 26-20, while ECC suffered its first loss at the hands of Coudersport, 6-0.
Aiden Zimmerman scored on a 37-yard run early in the fourth with the Elkers trailing 20-13, while quarterback Cameron Larkin powered in from a yard out with eventual game-winning score with 6:22 to play.
Keystone actually got the ball three times after that, but Ridgway came up with three stops, including a pair of interceptions. The second of those picks came in the end zone by Luke Zimmerman to seal the Elkers’ first win.
Here is a look at this week’s box scores that were available from the area games:
PUNXSUTAWNEY 23,
DUBOIS 0
Score by Quarter
DuBois 0 0 0 0 — 0
Punxsy 7 9 0 7 — 23
First Quarter
P—Justin Miller 56 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 8:66.
Second Quarter
P—Seth Moore 1 run; Hetrick (kick failed), 10:11
P—Hetrick 41 field goal, 0:35.
Fourth Quarter
P—Justin Miller 9 pass from Seth Moore (Peyton Hetrick kick), 7:15.
D; P
First Downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 21-45 36-174
Comp-Att-Int; 1-23-1 9-13-0
Passing Yards 76 111
Total Plays-Yards 44-121 49-285
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Punts; 4-35.8 2-34.5
Penalties-Yards 1-15 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois: Dalton Yale 7-28; Cam-Ron Hayes 6-8; Nathan Kougher 1-5; Austin Henery 2-4; Garrett Nissell 3-3; Brendan Orr 1-1; Alex George 1-(-3).
Punxsy: Zeke Bennett 28-115; Justin Miller 4-62; Seth Moore 2-1; Griffin White 1-(-1); Landon Martz 1-(-3).
PASSING
DuBois: Cam-Ron Hayes 11 of 23, 76 yards.
Punxsy: Seth Moore 9 of 13, 111 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois: Nathan Kougher 5-35; Kaden Clark 3-27; Brendan Orr 1-8; Garrett Frantz 1-7; Dalton Yale 1-(-1).
Punxsy:Zach Presloid 3-48; Noah Weaver 4-48; Justin Miller 1-9; Zeke Bennet 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois: None.
Punxsy: Anthony Gould.
BROOKVILLE 22,
ST. MARYS 19
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 0 6 13 0 — 0
Brookville 0 0 7 0 — 0
Second Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 7 pass from Charlie Coudriet (kick failed), 1:58.
Third Quarter
SM—Charlie Coudriet 5 run (pass failed), 7:57.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 40 pass from Noah Peterson (Brayden Kunselman kick), 2:41.
SM—Carter Chadsey 68 pass from Charlie Coudriet (Gianna Surra kick), 2:22.
Fourth Quarter
BV—Jackson Zimmerman 18 run (Brayden Kunselman kick), 11:50.
BV—Jackson Zimmerman 4 run (Noah Peterson run), 8:18.
SM BV
First downs 8 19
Rushes-yards 22-227 48-242
Comp-Att-Int 7-18-2 10-16-2
Passing Yards 136 43
Total Plays-Yards 40-363 64-285
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 3-0
Punts 3-44.7 6-37.5
Penalties-Yards 7-31 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Matt Davis 11-139, Charlie Coudriet 5-62, Justin Dornisch 6-26.
Brookville—Jackson Zimmerman 37-235, Easton Belfiore 3-2, Noah Peterson 5-20, Carson Weaver 1-0, Team 2-(-15).
PASSING
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 7 of 18, 136 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
Brookville—Easton Belfiore 0 of 2; Noah Peterson 10 of 14, 43 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Carter Chadsey 3-72, Justin Dornisch 2-41, Matt Davis 1-7, Jackson Vollmer 1-15.
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 6-24, Truman Sharp 2-8, Jackson Zimmerman 1-2, Hayden Freeman 1-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
St. Marys—Carter Chadsey, Jackson Vollmer.
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman, Sam Krug.
BROCKWAY 41, SMETHPORT 6
Score by Quarters
Smethport 0 6 0 0 — 6
Brockway 7 14 0 20 — 41
First Quarter
B—Dylan Hanna 9 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
B—Dylan Hanna 23 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 9:45.
B—Dylan Hanna 9 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:12.
S—Aiden McKean 10 pass from Preston Alfieri, (run failed), 1:18.
Fourth Quarter
B—Carter Hickman 4 run, (kick failed), 11:31.
B—Jendy Cuello 2 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 4:49.
B—Landon Thompson 2 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:45.
S B
First downs 8 24
Rushes-Yards 25-(-36) 38-289
Comp-Att-Int 11-26-1 8-16-2
Passing Yards 114 75
Total Plays-Yards 51-78 54-364
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-100 10-117
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Smethport—Ryan Pelchy 7-12, Aiden McKean 6-2, Dalten Stepp 1-(-3), Jonah Ganoe 2-(-7), Team 4-(-18), Preston Alfieri 5-(-22).
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 20-160, Dylan Hanna 8-82, Landon Thompson 4-37, Carter Hickman 2-23, Brayden Fox 4-(-13).
PASSING
Smethport—Preston Alfieri 9-of-19, 107 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; Aiden McKean 2-of-7, 7 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 8-of-16, 75 yds., 1 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Smethport—Aiden McKean 9-107, Ryan Mason 1-7, Rylan Shields 1-(-4).
Brockway—Alex Carlson 4-50, Andrew Brubaker 3-16, Dylan Hanna 1-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
Smethport—Preston Alfieri, Aiden McKean.
Brockway—Mattie Brubaker.
REDBANK VALLEY 38, UNION/ACV 8
Score By Quarters
Union/ACV 0 0 0 8 — 8
Redbank Valley 14 3 21 0 — 38
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
R –Ashton Kahle 9 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 6:10.
R –Mason Clouse 55 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 4:22.
Second Quarter
R –Owen Clouse 30 field goal, 8:38.
Third Quarter
R –Ashton Kahle 16 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 7:27.
R –Drew Byers 3 run (Mason Clouse pass from Owen Clouse), 3:55.
R –Drew Byers 7 run (kick blocked), 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
UA –Zach Cooper 18 pass from Owen Bish (Bish run), 4:59.
UA R
First downs 10 13
Rushes-yards 30-73 21-147
Comp-Att-Int 11-24-2 20-24-0
Passing Yards 87 157
Total Plays-Yards 54-160 45-304
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts 6-33.3 2-31
Penalties-Yards5-31 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Union/A-C Valley: Dawson Camper 11-39, Owen Bish 6-33, Mikey Card 6-1, Logan Skibinski 4-6, Brody Dittman 2-(-4), Max Gallagher 1-(-2).
Redbank Valley: Drew Byers 12-106, Cam Wagner 5-27, Aiden Ortz 2-11, Tate Minich 2-3, Brock George 1-1, Braylon Wagner 1-0.
PASSING
Union/A-C Valley: Brody Dittman 3-for-14, 21 yards, 2 Ints.; Owen Bish 8-for-10, 66 yards, 1 TD.
Redbank Valley: Cam Wagner 19-for-23, 150 yards, 3 TDs; Braylon Wagner 1-for-1, 7 yards.
RECEIVING
Union/A-C Valley: Zach Cooper 3-23, Aidan Fox 2-25, Ryan Cooper 1-13, Easton Wingard 1-8, Skyler Roxbury 1-7, Logan Skibinski 1-7, Brody Dittman 1-3, Jacob Bowser 1-1.
Redbank Valley: Ashton Kahle 5-63, Tate Minich 8-23, Aiden Ortz 5-9, Mason Clouse 1-55, Rylan Rupp 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley: Caden Adams, Rylan Rupp.
CLEARFIELD 42
HUNTINGDON 0
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 21 14 0 — 42
Huntingdon 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
C—Collins 44 run, (Davis kick), 4:13.
Second Quarter
C—Collins 3 run, (kick failed), 10:19.
C—Chamberlain 1 run, (Freeland pass from Domico), 5:38.
C—Collins 64 run, (Davis kick), 3:29.
Third Quarter
C—Chamberlain 19 run, (Davis kick), 9:21.
C—Chamberlain 33 run, (Davis kick), 2:30.
C H
First downs 19 2
Rushes-yards 36-428 17-(-7)
Comp-Att-Int 6-10-0 5-13-2
Passing Yards 31 50
Total Plays-Yards 49-459 37-43
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Collins 17-224, Chamberlain 12-115,
Huntingdon—Name 0-0, Name 0-0.
PASSING
Clearfield—Domico 6-15-0-31.
Huntingdon—Mykut 5-13-2-50.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Name 0-0.
Huntingdon—Name 0-0
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Domico, Broad.
Huntingdon—None.
WEST BRANCH 32,
CURWENSVILLE 31
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 13 6 6 6 — 31
West Branch 18 14 0 0 — 32
First Quarter
WB—Tyler Biggans 3 run, (kick blocked), 10:35.
C—Chris Fegert 12 pass from Dan McGarry, (Nik Fegert kick), 9:35.
WB—Biggans 2 run, (pass failed), 4:18.
WB—Biggans 65 run, (pass failed), 2:05.
C—Chase Irwin 3 run, (kick failed), 0:03.
Second Quarter
WB—Wyatt Schwiderske 3 run, (Kyle Kolesar pass from Biggans), 10:15.
C—Nik Fegert 9 pass from McGarry, (kick failed), 2:55.
WB—Biggans 4 run, (kick failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter
C—McGarry 4 run, (run failed), 4:44.
Fourth Quarter
C—Irwin 14 pass from McGarry, (kick blocked), 7:13.
C WB
First downs 18 14
Rushes-yards 31-196 49-367
Comp-Att-Int 11-22-1 1-5-0
Passing Yards 160 13
Total Plays-Yards 53-356 54-380
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 0-0.0 1-45.0
Penalties-Yards 5-44 6-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Chase Irwin 14-117, Dan McGarry 16-81, Nik Fegert 1-(-2).
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 35-292, Wyatt Schwiderske 12-77, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 11-of-22, 160 yds., 3 TD, 1 Int.
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 1-of-5, 13 yds.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Nik Fegert 4-67, Chris Fegert 3-35, Tyler Dunn 2-37, Chase Irwin 1-14, Hunter Tkacik 1-7.
West Branch—Kyle Kolesar 1-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
West Branch—Azadio Vargas