TULSA, Okla. — A pair of former state champions hailing from the Tri-County Area — DuBois’ Ed Scott and Brookville’s Nathan Taylor — hit the mats Thursday on the opening day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships and combined to go 1-2 as of press time.
Scott, a sophomore at N.C. State, came in seeded eighth at 157 in his second trip to nationals and went 1-1 to reach Day 2 of the tournament.
Scott (20-9) opened the day with a hard-fought 5-3 victory against 25th seeded Jason Kraisser (19-14), a senior from Iowa State, fighting off a last-second shot attempt by the Cyclone.
The duo were tied 2-2 after the first period, but Scott grabbed the momentum in the second with an escape and takedown to go up 5-2 before eventually winning 5-3.
Scott’s victory was part of a strong opening session for the Wolfpack, who went 8-1 as a team and found themselves in second place in the early team standings behind Penn State, 16-12.5.
The win by Scott set up a second-round matchup against ninth-seeded Will Lewan (24-6) of Michigan, and the Wolverine senior came away with a 7-5 triumph.
Lewan opened the scoring on a first-period takedown, while Scott escaped to make it 2-1 after two minutes. The Wolverine chose bottom in the second and escaped 11 seconds in before taking down Scott just past the midway point of the period for a 5-1 advantage.
Scott cut that deficit in half with an escape late in the second and then another early in the third. That’s as close as Scott got though, as Lewan sealed the win with a takedown with 1:38 to go.
Scott earned another escape, then tacked on a stalling point but Lewan held on for the 7-5 win.
Lewan, a four-time NCAA qualifier who placed fifth a year ago, will now wrestle top-seeded Austin O’Connor (22-0) of North Carolina in today’s quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the setback dropped Scott into the loser’s bracket where he faces 23rd-seeded Peter Pappas (25-5), a graduate senior from George Mason, today to stay alive in the tournament.
Pappas, who formerly wrestled at Edinboro, went 1-1 in reverse order from Scott on Thursday and stayed alive with a 3-1 win against Ohio’s Payton Keller in the first round of consolations.
As for Taylor, he was seeded 21st at 285 in his first trip to national and dropped his opening bout 4-0 to 12th-seeded Colton McKiernan, a senior from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The loss dropped Taylor in the consolation bracket, where he was set to wrestle fellow Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) foe Dorian Crosby just prior to press time. Crosby, a junior at Bucknell junior, wrestled in high school at Cathedral Prep.
Taylor and Crosby met during league action in the regular season, with Taylor notching an 11-0 major decision.