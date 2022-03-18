DETROIT, Mich. — The Tri-County Area was once again represented on the big stage Thursday at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, and the local duo of N.C. State freshman Ed Scott and Iowa redshirt-senior Kaleb Young both lived to fight another day.
The pair, both in the 157-pound bracket, went a combined 3-1 on the day, with Scott — a DuBois Area High School graduate — winning both of his matches to reach today’s quarterfinals. Young, a Punxsutawney grad, went 1-1 and will begin today in the consolation bracket.
Scott, the No. 4 seed at 157, opened his day by pinning Buffalo’s Joey Michael Petine (16-9) in 4:43 in the first round. The Wolfpack freshman found himself in a 4-4 match at the time of the fall against the 29th-seeded Petine, who went 0-2 on the day.
The former DuBois standout then knocked off Oklahoma’s Justin Thomas, 9-6, in the Round of 16. Scott opened the scoring on a penalty point before taking down the sooner in the first period.
The Wolfpack freshman then grabbed control of the match in the second, scoring a reversal from the bottom position and later a takedown to go up 7-3 before ultimately winning 9-6.
Thomas, the 13th seed, is making his first appearance at nationals, just like Scott.
Scott (24-1) will resume action in the winners’ bracket today against fifth-seeded Quincy Monday (22-3) of Princeton. Monday earned All-American status in 2020 when he was seeded fifth before nationals were canceled because of COVID-19. The Ivy League also didn’t compete last year because of COVID.
Scott his one win away from becoming an All-American for the first time.
As for the Punxsy grad Young, the ninth-seeded Hawkeye found himself in a dogfight in his first round bout against No. 24 Doug Zapf of Penn. A takedown i the second period proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory.
He was in another tight battle in the Round of 16 as well, only this time found himself on the wrong side of a 3-1 contest to Michigan’s Will Lewan (19-5), the 8th seed.
The loss dropped Young into the consolation bracket, where he faces Army’s Markus Hartman (17-9) in today’s second round of consolations. Hartman, seeded 23rd, lost his opener Thursday but bounced back with a win.
That upper quarter of the 157-pound bracket was blown up Thursday night when Oregon State’s Hunter Willits (15-6), the 17th seed, upset top-seeded and reigning 157-pound national champion David Carr (22-1) of Iowa State, 2-1, in overtime.
The winner of the Willits-Lewan match faces the winner of Monday-Scott in the semifinals Friday night.
Carr wasn’t the only returning national champ, even at the weight, to fall Thursday.
North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor, who won a NCAA title at 149 last year but is at 157 his season, lost his opening bout to The Citadel’s Dazjon Castro, 8-2.
O’Connor, who Scott beat in the ACC finals, entered national seeded 11th, while Castro was No. 22. The tar Heel bounced back with a win in his consy bout.