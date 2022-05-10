ST. MARYS — The District 9 Class AA Tennis Championships began Monday at Benzinger Park with the top 16 singles players locking horns in the single elimination tournament.
Punxsutawney’s Ben Gigliottii, Elk County Cathoilc’s Anthony Messineo, St. Marys’ Ryan Holjencin and DuBois Central Catholic’s Neel Gupta each won their first two matchups to make it to today’s semifinal round.
Gigliotti topped Brockway’s Johnathan Knox 10-6 in the opening round before downing Johnsonburg’s Logan Krug 10-2 in the quarterfinals. Gigliotti moves on to face Messineo in the semifinals today at Clearfield High School.
Messineo defeated St. Marys’ Liam Brem 10-6, then knocked off Bradford’s Max Shaw by the identical score in the quarters.
Holjencin defeated Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius 10-7 in the first round before outlasting ECC’s Cameron Klebacha 11-9 in the quarterfinals.
He advances to face Gupta in the semis.
Gupta shut out Johnsonburg’s Jack Elmquist 10-0 before scoring a 10-7 victory over Punxsutawney’s Zayin Spearing in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals begin today at 2 p.m. with the title match to follow at 4.
District 9 Class AA Tennis
Championships
Singles Tournament
Team Key
Bradford, B; Brockway, BW; Cameron County, CC; Clearfield, CL; DuBois Central Catholic, DCC; Elk County Catholic, ECC; Johnsonburg, J; Punxsutawney, P; St. Marys, SM.
Round of 16
Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Johnathan Knox (BW), 10-6; Logan Krug (J) def. Colin Micknis (DCC), 10-3. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Liam Brem (SM), 10-6; Max Shaw (B) def. Ethan Evilsizor (CL), 10-7.
Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Spencer Cornelius (B), 10-7; Cameron Klebacha, (ECC) def. Isakk Way (CL), 10-6; Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Jack Elmquist (J), 10-0; Zayin Spearing (P) def. Jared Marchiori (BW), 10-3.
Quarterfinals
Gigliotti (P) def. Krug (J), 10-2; Messineo (ECC) def. Shaw (B), 10-6.
Holjencin (SM) def. Klebacha (ECC), 11-9; Gupta (DCC) def. Spearing (P), 10-7.