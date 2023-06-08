ROSSITER — The Federation League season is just over a week old, and there are already no undefeated teams after Sykesville knocked off Rossiter, 7-6 in 8 innings, Wednesday evening at Shaffer Field.
The matchup wasn’t cleanest game for either team, as they combined to commit 11 errors (6 by Senators, 5 by Miners) and leave 22 runners on base (12 by Senators, 10 by Miners) — and that number was that high even with Sykesville turning three double plays in the game.
The lead changed hands multiple times, with the visiting Senators appearing to grab control with a three-run top of the sixth that gave them a 6-4 advantage. Sykesville then left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh after regaining the lead, which left the door open with Rossiter.
And, the Miners pushed it open in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs against reliever Ricky Clark to tie the game and force extra innings. Three Senator errors in the frame helped fuel that rally.
Clark got out of the jam, though, and his teammates got him a win with a run in the top of the eighth.
Wil Uberti blooped a ball down the right field line with one out and hustled into second with a double. Jake Mowrey followed with an infield single to put runners on the corners before the Senators tried a double steal.
Rossiter catcher threw down to second as the Miners got Mowrey, but Uberti was able to swipe home on the back end to put Sykesville back up 7-6.
Uberti then took the mound in the bottom of the eight and got two quick outs before Alex Shumaker drew a walk and pinch-hitter Ruben Taylor was hit by a pitch to extend the inning.
Just when it looked like the Miners had a two-out rally brewing, Uberti struck out Alec Greenblatt looking to end the game and earn the save.
Sykesville now sits atop the league standings at 3-1, while Rossiter fell into a second-place tie with Brookville at 2-1.
The Senators threatened right out of the gate against Rossiter starter Isaac London, loading the bases with two outs on an error, Jake Felix single and walk by Jordan Frano.
However, shortstop Meterko came up with a huge play as he made a diving stop up the middle on a ball hit by Tylor Herzing and flipped it to second in time for an inning-ending forceout.
Rossiter then jumped on Senators starter Isaac Knarr for two runs in the bottom half of the first.
Neal reached on a leadoff error and promptly stole second before scoring on a double by London. Meterko followed with a sharp single to right and London came home when the ball was misplayed in the outfield to make it 2-0.
That’s all the Miners got in the frame, though, as Knarr settled down and got three straight outs, including two strikeouts looking.
Sykesville countered right back with two runs un the second as London’s defense let him down.
Ryan Walker reached on catcher’s interference to open the inning and went to second when Ezeck Olinger singled to left. After a strikeout, Mowrey delivered a clutch two-out single to center that plated Walker. Olinger also scored to knot things up when the ball got past the center fielder.
Sykesville grabbed a 3-2 lead in the third when Shane Price ripped a solo homer to left, but Miners put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to go back up 4-3.
Greenblatt led off the frame with an infield single, while Neal walked. London then moved up the runners when he eas retired on an odd 3-4-1 play where the second baseman was in the right spot to field a deflection off first baseman Felix’s glove.
Meterko then reached on an infield single that scored Greenblatt, while Jack Bracken plated Neal with a sac fly to center to make it 4-3 Miners. Meterko was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the game.
The score stayed that way into the sixth.
Sykesville mustered just one runner between the fourth and fifth on a double by Damon Foster with one out in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Rossiter put two on with no outs in the fourth but didn’t score as Knarr got Greenblatt to hit into a 4-6-3 inning double play. The Miners then loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Clark came on in relief of Knarr and promptly got Alex Phillips to pop up to first to end the threat.
Sykesville finally made some noise again in the sixth, loading the bases with one out on a walk, single, fielder’s choice and an error. Reliever Bracken then got Foster to hit a grounder to third, but AJ States’ throw to the plate for a forceout was off the mark and Price scored.
Olinger and Mowrey then worked bases-loaded walks around a strikeout to force home two more runs to give the Senators a 6-4 lead before Bracken got out of the jam.
Bracken then worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh, striking out Foster looking to end the inning and give his team a chance at the win.
And, the Miners capitalized on that opportunity to tie the game.
Neal got things started with a walk with one out. he He took second on a wild pitch before London reached on an error that put runners on the corners. Metreko then hit a sac fly to center to score Neal to make it a one-run game.
London then took matters into his own hands. He promptly stole second and went to third when the throw went into center field. London then hopped off third on a pitch in the dirt, drawing a throw from catcher Tylor Herzing that went down he left-field line and allowed Neal to score to tie the game.
A win wasn’t in the cards for the Miners, though, as Sykesville pulled out the victory in the eighth.
Mowrey and Price each had two hits for Sykesville in the win, with Mowrey knocking in a pair of runs. Shumaker (2-for-3) joined Meterko in having multiple hits for the Miners.
Sykesville is back in action today at home against Brookville, while Rossiter plays at Clearfield on Sunday.
SYKESVILLE 7,
ROSSITER 6, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Sykesville 021 003 01 —:7
Rossiter 202 000 20 — 6
Sykesville—7
Jake Mowrey cf 4022, Devon Walker 2b 4000, Jake Felix 1b 5010, Shane Price 3b 3221, Jordan Frano eh 2010, Tylor Herzing c 4110, Ryan Walker dh 2200, Isaac Knarr p-lf 0000, Ricky Clark p 0000, Damon Foster ss 4010, Ezeck Olinger rf 3111, Wil Uberti lf-p 4110. Totals: 35-7-10-4.
Rossiter—6
Addison Neal c 2300, Isaac London p-1b 4211, Pete Meterko ss 3032, Jack Bracken 1b-p 2011, Matt Gourley eh 3010, Alex Phillips lf 4000, Dakota Long rf 4010, Alex Shumaker cf 3020, Max London pr 0000, AJ States 3b 3000, Ruben Taylor ph 0000, Alec Greenblatt 2b 4110. Totals: 32-6-10-4.
Errors: Sykesville 6. Rossiter 5. LOB: Sylesville 12, Rossiter 10. DP: Sykesville 3, Rossiter 0. 2B: Foster, Uberti; I. London. HR: Price. SF: Meterko, Bracken. HBP: Gourley (by Knarr), Taylor (by Uberti). SB: Uberti; Neal, I. London. CS: MOwrey (by Neal).
Pitching
Sykesville: Isaac Knarr-4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Ricky Clark-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Wil Uberti-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Rossiter: Isaac London-5+ IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Jack Bracken-3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Clark. Losing pitcher: Bracken. Save: Uberti.