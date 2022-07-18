BROOKVILLE — Returning serve with a bang, the Sykesville Senators evened their Federation League semifinal series against the Brookville Grays with a 15-0 rout via the 10-Run Rule in five innings Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field.
Now it’s one game apiece in the best-of-five set going into Tuesday’s game at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field. Then it’s Wednesday back at McKinley and Thursday, if necessary, in Reynoldsville to finish out the series, weather-permitting.
The Senators, who saw the Grays rack up plenty of good at-bats against their starter Phil Myers on Saturday’s 11-4 win in Reynoldsville, went a little better against Grays ace Thomas Plummer on Sunday, posting a 12-run third inning, batting around twice with 11 hits.
“We had a bye last week and with the time off, we were a little rusty last night and it showed,” Senators manager Paul Roman said. “Today, I don’t know what to say about the third inning with 12 runs and 11 hits.”
Sykesville wound up with 16 hits, making it an easy day on the mound for Senators veteran right-hander Dan Wascovich, who combined with Carter Hickman on a four-hitter. Wascovich allowed all four hits in his four innings with no walks or strikeouts. Hickman threw a scoreless fifth with a walk and a strikeout.
“They best us two out of three this year and Plummer is a good pitcher. Wascovich went out and threw seven pitches in one inning and five in another,” Roman said. “That’s a good job and the difference. Everybody hit for us, 16 hits, that’s fantastic.”
Eight different Senators had at least one hit. Devon Walker and Jake Felix each had three hits while Shane Price, Tylor Herzing, Jordan Frano and Ryan Walker each finished with two hits.
Both Walkers, Price and Frano each had two hits in the third inning alone as the first seven batters reached base, six singles and one walk off Plummer. Walker then singled in a run in his second at-bat of the inning as did Price with his double and Phil Myers with a two-run triple.
Owen Caylor got the final out of the third in relief of Plummer and finished things out. Devon Walker singled and scored a run in the fourth.
In the first, Brandon Sicheri doubled and scored on Felix’s one-out double. Frano’s sacrifice fly brought home Felix for a Sykesville quick 2-0 lead, which turned out to be all the Senators needed.
Brady Caylor and Joey Lopez hit doubles in the first and third inning. Caylor led off the bottom of the first with a double and moved to third on Dylan Wolbert’s single with one out, but Wascovich got out of the inning unscathed with two popouts.
In Saturday’s opener:
Brookville 11,
Sykesville 4
At Reynoldsville’s Senior Little League Field, Bryce Rafferty and Tanner LaBenne, both left-handers, admitted that they probably hadn’t homered off a left-handed pitcher since at least Little League.
And they did it in the fourth and fifth innings against Senators lefty Phil Myers, Rafferty a two-run shot in the fourth and LaBenne’s a grand slam homer in the fifth to put the Grays up 8-0. It was two of several good at-bats against a very good pitcher.
“Playing at Sykesville, we know the field is short and it’s 300 feet all the way around, so if you hit a fly ball it’s out of here,” said LaBenne, who won the Home Run Derby at the Small College World Series in DuBois this spring swing the bat for Penn State-DuBois. “It’s big when Phil is pitching. He’s a tough lefty, I’m a left-hander, and I thought we got a bunch of quality at-bats against him with hitter’s counts and when the opportunity came, we struck I guess.”
The Grays added three runs in their first final three at-bats, two of them unearned, and finished with a 13-hit day against Myers and Will Uberti.
Brady Caylor had three hits, two of them doubles, with Joey Lopez, Cole Slaugenhoup and LaBenne each finishing with two hits.
The strong day at the plate gave the Grays’ patchwork pitching plan some margin for error as Kane McCall, Caylor and Lopez combined for the win. Caylor pitched the middle three innings to get the win while Lopez retired six of the final seven batters of the game to close out the win.
The Senators, like the Grays had runners on base in every inning, but double plays in the first and third innings stalled rallies. Tylor Herzing hit a three-run homer to right-center field off Caylor in the sixth with Shane Price knocking a line drive solo homer to left-center with one out in the seventh off Lopez.
Myers and Herzing each had two hits for the Senators.
SUNDAY
SYKESVILLE 15, BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Innings
Sykesville 20(12) 10 — 15
Brookville 000 0x — 0
Sykesville –15
Brandon Sicheri cf 4210, Isaac Knarr ph 0000, Devon Walker 4331, Nate Farrell ph 1000, Jake Felix 1b 4331, Shane Price 3b 3221, Jordan Frano c 3123, Phil Myers rf 3213, Wil Uberti cr-rf 0100, Tylor Herzing 3122, Ryan Walker dh 3022, Jeremy Krise pr-dh 1000, Jake Mowrey lf 1000, Brandon Simbeck ph 0000. Totals: 30-15-16-13.
Brookville –0
Brady Caylor 2b 2010, Joey Lopez ss 2010, Cole LaBenne ph 1000, Dylan Wolbert cf 2010, Cole Slaugenhoup c 2000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 2000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2010, Jamison Rhoades lf 1000, Owen Caylor p 1000, Bryce Rafferty dh 2000, Thomas Plummer p 0000, Kane McCall rf 2000. Totals: 19-0-4-0.
Errors: Brookville 1, Sykesville 0. LOB: Sykesville 9, Brookville 5. 2B: Sicheri, Felix 2, Price, Herzing, Caylor, Lopez. 3B: Myers. SAC: Frano. SB: Sicheri, Herzing, Mowrey, LaBenne. HBP: Herzing (by Plummer).
Pitching
Sykesville: Wascovich 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Hickman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Plummer 2 2/3 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; O. Caylor 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Wascovich. Losing pitcher: Plummer.
SATURDAY
BROOKVILLE, 11, SYKESVILLE 4
Score By Innings
Brookville 020 241 2— 11
Sykesville 000 003 1 — 4
Brookville –11
Brady Caylor 2b-p 5130, Joey Lopez ss 4121, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 5110, Dylan Wolbert cf 4000, Jamison Rhoades lf 4110, Cole Slaugenhoup c 3220, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3224, Cole LaBenne ph 1000, Bryce Rafferty dh 4112, Kane McCall p-rf 0000, Owen Caylor rf-2b 2210. Totals: 35-11-13-7.
Sykesville –4
Brandon Sicheri cf 2000, Devon Walker 2b 4010, Jake Felix 3010, Shane Price 3b 3111, Jordan Frano c 3010, Jeremy Krise cr 0100, Phil Myers p-rf 4020, Tylor Herzing ss 3123, Ryan Walker dh 1000, Brandon Simbeck rf 0000, Wil Uberti cr-p 0000, Jake Mowrey lf 3000. Totals: 26-4-8-4.
Errors: Sykesville 3, Brookville 1. LOB: Sykesville 8, Brookville 7. DP: Brookville 2. 2B: Caylor 2, Rhoades. HR: LaBenne, Rafferty, Price, Herzing. SB: Lopez. HBP: Sicheri (by McCall), Felix (by Caylor).
Pitching
Brookville: McCall 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; B. Caylor 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Lopez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Sykesville: Myers 5 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Uberti 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Caylor. Losing pitcher: Myers.