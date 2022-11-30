JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg wrestling team has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years when it comes to the individual portion of the postseason, and this year should be no different with the Rams welcoming back a pair of wrestlers with state championship experience.
However, a new-look roster that features a nice blend of veterans and newcomers should also see the Rams be more competitive on the mat in dual meets this season, as the team looks to be able to fill 12 of the new 13 weight classes.
The Rams undisputed leaders are senior returnees Aiden Zimmerman and Kaden Dennis, both of whom made the trip to Hershey a year ago for the PIAA Class AA Championships. Both won District 9 titles along the way, with Zimmerman also winning a regional crown and Dennis placing second in Sharon.
Zimmerman (27-12) then brought home a sixth-place medal at 160, the Rams’ second straight placewinner at the weight (Cole Casilio placed 7th as a senior in 2021).
That run to a PIAA medal came on the heels of Zimmerman not wrestling as a sophomore after going 33-9 as a freshman and reaching states that year as well. He sports a two-year record of 60-21 entering his senior season.
As for Dennis (25-11), he went 2-2 at states and fell one win short of landing on the podium himself at 172. Dennis enters his final high school season with a mark of 69-24.
That duo is joined as returning lettermen by the trio of senior Rayce Millard (11-9) and juniors Eli Perez (4-2) and Cameron Larkin (11-8).
“Returning state place winner Aiden Zimmerman and returning state qualifier Kaden Dennis will both be looking to further their success from last year,” said Rams head coach Mike Votano. “Also, returning lettermen Rayce Milliard, Eli Perez and Cameron Larkin all add experience to the roster. They all finished fifth in the district last year and have been making improvements.”
Votano also has a nice crop of newcomers to work with, a group led by freshmen Avery Bittler, Gino Casilio, Ethan Hight, Brady Porter and Gabe Singer, junior Ed Horner and senior Ty Lewis.
“Freshmen Avery Bittler should be able to compete right away with the better kids in the area,” said Votano. “Singer, Porter, Casilio, Lewis, Hight and Horner are all new to the wrestling program. They continue to improve each day and will get their first action this weekend at Hickory (Invite).”
Singer will open the Rams lineup at the new 107 pound weight class and be followed by Porter (114), Casilio (121) and Perez (133). Johnsonburg doesn’t have a 139-pounder, while Lewis will be at the tradition 145-pound weight class.
Bittler slots in at 152, with Dennis or Millard at 160. Zimmerman has moved up to 172 this year, while Larkin will be at 189. A pair of newcomers will then close out the Rams’ lineup as Hight and Horner will be at 215 and 285, respectively.
After competing in the Hickory Invite this weekend, the Rams will open the dual-meet portion of their schedule at home on Dec. 8 against Redbank Valley.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaden Dennis, Ty Lewis, Rayce Millard, Aiden Zimmerman. Juniors: Ed Horner, Cameron Larkin, Eli Perez. Freshmen: Avery Bittler, Gino Casilio, Ethan Hight, Brady Porter, Gabe Singer.