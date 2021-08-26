DuBOIS — The DuBois football program is set to get its first true taste of playing in the District 9 Large School League after getting a small sampling a year ago when the Beavers played just the biggest schools in the southern part of the district because of COVID-19.
While effects of COVID are still being felt different places, the offseason and lead up to Friday night’s opener at rival Clearfield has largely been “normal” compared to last year’s truncated season during the pandemic.
The sense of normalcy also means a full schedule against all the teams in the Large School Division. DuBois went 3-5 a year ago with its modified schedule.
Second-year head coach TJ Wingard is excited about what the Beavers’ move from its old region in District 10 to the D-9 League means for the program moving forward.
“I wasn’t involved in the league switch, but I think it’s a real positive thing for the kids and the community,” said Wingard, who has coached at all levels of football at DuBois. “I’ve said it to some people before ... I take nothing away from how competitive and how good District 10 football was when we going up to Franklin, Oil City and General McLane and all those places.
“But, there’s nothing intimate about those games. A lot of DuBois people don’t want to travel to watch us play Franklin, but I think they’ll make the trip to St. Marys and to Kane and I think they’ll go to Ridgway.
“This area is small enough and big enough at the same time that you might have family in any of the towns we go play (now). So, being close, you have a better chance of creating some smaller rivalries, and each game seems a little more important because they are close. People may work at same place of business and talk about it. It’s kind of cool, and you don’t get that when you’re not playing close to home.”
As is typically the case with high school teams, DuBois lost some valuable players to graduation — particularly at the skill positions — but Wingard welcomes back a big group of players for his second season. That group is led by a large 16-member senior class, most of whom have seen varsity action at some point in their Beaver careers.
“The seniors have really grown through a lot of ups and downs in the program,” said Wingard. “They have all bonded and said this is our last year to do this. They have been very loyal through the summer and worked their butts off.
“I am impressed but not shocked at how much this senior class wants to improve, and how much they want to do things not only on the field but off it. You have a lot of honor students in this class and are a bunch of great kids that are down to earth from good families.
“Obviously they want to win, but they just want to make an impact. It’s going to be really fun to watch this group of seniors spread their enthusiasm and leadership throughout the team, and that is already happening.”
That senior presence will be evident throughout the starting lineup on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, senior Austin Mitchell won the battle at the quarterback position against junior Cam-Ron Hays and will start Friday vs. the Bison.
Both played the position a year ago, with Hays getting a vast majority of the varsity snaps. He completed 80 of 143 passes for 927 yards with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mitchell was 14 of 26 as a junior for 118 years with two TDs and two picks.
Wingard said Mitchell stepped up and took hold of the position in the offseason.
“Mitchell is a three-sport athlete, and he took the bull by the horns (in the preseason), said Wingard. “He and Cam-Ron worked together, complimented each other, and helped each other out. Right now, Austin is the guy. He’s a leader in the huddle and the kids are right there with him.”
Who joins Mitchell in the backfield will have a different look from a year ago as the team’s top two rushers — Zach Henery (106-544, 2 TDs) and Ruben Estrada (47-158, 4 TDs) — both graduated. Mitchell was actually third on the team in rushing last season with 26 carries for 138 yards and a score.
Senior Braxton Adams (3-37 yards), juniors Austin Henery (14-74) and Dalton Yale and sophomore Grant Nissel will all see time at running back. Adams and Henery each saw some varsity time in 2020.
Outside, the receiver position is another area that graduation hit hard as three of the team’s top four pass catchers are gone. That includes leading receiver Dale Kot (29-429, 3 TDs).
Senior Derraick Burkett (23-180, 0 TDs), who was second in yards a year ago, is back to lead the receiving corps. The likes of seniors Brycen Dinkfelt (2-29), Erich Benjamin, Cadin Delaney and Christian Kirk; juniors Garrett Frantz, Carson Dombroski and Ben Hickman; and sophomore Kaden Clark will all see action at either receiver or tight end depending on play formations.
For those skill players to enjoy success, the Beavers will need its offensive line to come together after losing a couple key pieces to graduation in Bobby Kennis, Payton Fox and Brandon Connor.
Senior Mitchell Drahushak (5-10, 235) returns to anchor the line at one guard position, with sophomore Zack Gallagher (5-9, 225) at the other. In between those two, senior Braden Roy (6-3, 260) will start at center. The starting tackles look to be seniors AJ Nicastro (6-2, 210) and Justin Bankovich (6-1, 175).
Juniors Devyn Zavaleta (6-3, 255), Brock Nesselhauf (6-2, 245) and Hunter Bullers 6-1, 230), along with sophomore Ja’Reese Stowe (6-4, 265), will also see time on the line.
Defensively, all those players mentioned as offensive line will see time in the trenches, along with Dinkfelt (defensive end) and senior Mick Dowling.
The linebacking corps will be led by Kirk, Bankovich, Benjamin and Yale, while the trio of Burkett, Adams and Frantz will start in the secondary. Hays and Delaney will also see time back there.
Dinkfelt will handle the punting duties, while junior Charlie Harman will be the placekicker.
That group will lead the Beavers over the mountain to Clearfield Friday in the teams’ annual matchup for the King of the Mountain Trophy — a matchup that didn’t happen last year with the late start to the season.
“It (matchup) will be a good tone-setter and measuring stick for us, and win or lose, we’ll get to see where we’re at,” said Wingard. “We know we’re underdogs and still a team that has three wins in two and half seasons. But, I think our kids will be okay being the underdog and relish in that a little bit.
“I thought they had a pretty good scrimmage at Altoona (on Saturday). and whatever happens, it’s not going to be because they aren’t trying or working really hard.”
Wingard will be assisted by Shawn McCleary, Todd Stiner, Ryan Benson, Kyle Bish, Rick McClelland, Clicker Clark and Drew Buskirk.
ROSTER
Seniors: Braxton Adams, Justin Bankovich, Erich Benjamin, Derraick Burkett, Aidan Charles, Cadin Delaney, Brycen Dinkfelt, Mick Dowling, Mitchell Drahushak, Christian Kirk, Austin Mitchell, Matthew Mulhollan, AJ Nicastro, Braden Roy, Devin Royer, Alex Weese.
Juniors: James Becker, Hunter Bullers, Cody Crawford, Brady Deeb, Carson Dombroski, Garrett Frantz, Jake Fye, Charlie Harman, Cam-Ron Hays, Austin Henery, Ben Hickman, Brock Nesselhauf, Brendan Orr, Rylan Ridley, Hayden Ross, Joseph Stubbs, Brennan Wells, Dalton Yale, Devyn Zavaleta.
Sophomores: Kaden Clark, Drew Cook, Kyle Crusan, Zack Gallagher, Rasedin Leonard, Garret Nissel, Ryan Clark, Landon Schrock, Ja’Reese Stowe.
Freshmen: Hunter Allman, Noah Barr, Bryson Billock, Brysen Delaney, Lucas Delaney, Danny Dixon, Andrew Domitrovich, Boston Graham, Shay Gricks, Eric Guzman, Dylan Hassan, Isaiah Korney, Nathan Kougher, Caleb McDonald, Casey Rosman, Carter Vos, Philip Wallace, Carter Wilson, Hayden Wilson.