BROOKVILLE — In a Senior Night soccer sweep at Brookville Thursday night, both teams went home with wins over Punxsutawney.
In the opener, the Lady Raiders broke a 2-2 tie with Ally Wilson’s goal with 9:54 left in regulation for a 3-2 win while the Raiders rolled past an outmanned Chucks team in a 13-0 rout.
The Raiders, who led 12-0 at halftime, got a team-record seven goals from senior Steve Plyler who also added two assists. He eclipsed the previous record of six scored by Nick Deloia in the Raiders 9-1 win over Brockway in September of 2003.
Between games, both teams honored their seniors — Malaney Wallace, Bentley Hughey, Lauren Castellan, Coryna Thornton and Hannah Lundgren for the Lady Raiders, and Caleb Burkett, Brad Fiscus, Ryker Selnekovic, Colin Kramer and Caleb Kornbau.
In the opening game, the Lady Raiders got Wilson’s winner after Punxsutawney’s Bella Gigliotti tied it at 2-2 with 26:08 remaining and that came just over two minutes after Lauren Castellan converted a penalty kick to put Brookville up 2-1.
Lady Raiders head coach Shawn Castellan liked how his team turned up the energy in the second half and eventually broke through for two goals, plus holding the Lady Chucks scoreless the final 26 minutes.
“Balls weren’t going our way and we finally put some combinations together,” Castellan said. “They had a best of a defense and their defenders were really good. They were more physical that us in the first half, but we tuned it up at halftime and played.”
Kaida Yoder opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game for a quick 1-0 Lady Raiders lead before Gigliotti set up a goal by Abreil Zanaglio at the 10:37 mark of the first quarter.
Castellan’s penalty kick started the second-half scoring in what turned out to be a hard-fought win for the Lady Raiders, who improved to 3-2 going into Monday’s trip to Brockway. Castellan left the game soon after that with an ankle injury, leaving her status moving forward in doubt.
“The girls who play all the time in the off-season, you could tell they wanted it and the new girls coming in, they’re learning from that,” Castellan said. “We have a lot first-time players and you can tell at times they don’t know what to do, but they’re getting it. In games like this, these hard wins mean something.”
In the nightcap, the Raiders, led by Plyler’s record night, had six different players find the back of the net. Freshman Declan Reitz scored two goals while Kornbau, Dan Turner, Luke McKinley and Isaac Reitz all scored one goal.
The senior Fiscus had eight assists while Caleb and Ryan Kornbau and Maddox Harmon all had one assist.
The Raiders improved to 4-3 going into Monday’s game at Brockway. The boys play at 5 p.m. with the girls following at 7.
Both Punxsutawney teams host Elk County Catholic next Tuesday at 5 and 7 p.m. respectively with the girls playing first.