DUBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team was coming off a week’s rest Tuesday night when it hosted Ridgway in its home opener, and once the Lady Beavers kicked off a little rust, they rolled to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 victory.
DuBois, which also posted a sweep in its season-opening match at Punxstawney last Tuesday, dominated the net and service line in front of the home crowd against the Lady Elkers.
At the forefront of the DuBois service attack — which produced 19 aces and several other easy points — was Gabby Gulvas, Jessica Pfaff, Morgan Pastnernak and Emma Delp. That quartet combined to score 38 points on the night.
Gulvas led the way with 12 points and four aces, while Pfaff had 10 points three aces. Pasternak and Delp each notched eight points, with Pasternak recording a match-high five aces.
Pasternak also enjoyed a big night at the net with eight kills and a block, while Pfaff and Delp added six and five kills, respectively.
“They were just excited to play because it was the first home,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “So, they were all jacked up to play, but then we really weren’t taking care of business.
“The first game we had a lot of unforced errors in general, but at the same time we did do good things — we covered the floor pretty well and made decent plays when we needed too. But, game two was a lot better and we played steadier throughout, and game three I tried to get the younger kids out there.
“We did serve the ball really tough. Jess (Pfaff) had a lot of good service runs, and Gabby had a couple too. Morgan was really ripping that jump serve tonight, which is great because she’s been working hard at that.
“There were a lot of good things, but i don’t like to see the letdowns because that’s a concentration issue more than a play issue. At the same time, you kind of have those and need to work through it — which I thought they did a good job of.”
DuBois did start off a little slow, with a scrappy Ridgway squad staying within a couple points for most of the opening set. The Lady Elkers found themselves down just 12-10 after a point by Kayla Reynolds, but that when the momentum shifted in DuBois’ favor in a hurry.
Lady Beaver Kendra Cowan put home a kill for a sideout before Gulvas rattled off four straight points to quickly make it 17-10. Delp had two kills in the mini-run and Pasternak one.
The teams then traded sideouts before four points, including two aces, by Pasternak promptly made it 22-11. The teams then traded sideouts again before a pair of Pfaff kills on Madelyn Crabtree’s serve ended the set in DuBois’ favor, 25-12.
The Lady Beavers carried that momentum over into game No. 2, jumping out to a 7-1 advantahe behind a six-point run by Delp. The spurt featured two Pfaff kills and one by Pasternak, along with an ace.
Reynolds hammered home a kill for a sideout to end the run, but Ridgway really couldn’t chip into the lead. Two points by Pfaff and three more from Pasternak gave DuBois a 16-8 lead. Ava Barnonick then came off the DuBois bench and scored four straight points, three on aces, to make it a double-digit lead at 21-10.
Ridgway got three late points by Sophia Copello, but a missed serve ended the set as DuBois won 25-17. Reynolds led the lady Elkers with seven points.
The teams traded sideouts to start the third set, before a four-point spurt by Emily Snyder gave DuBois an early 6-1 lead. She dropped in three staright aces in the run.
A missed served followed by two Copello points got Ridgway back within two at 6-4, but Pfaff promptly broke the set wide open with a seven-point run that featured three aces and a block and kill by Pasternak.
After both sides missed serves, Gulvas all but put the set and match away with a six-point spurt that made it 21-5 Lady Beavers. Gulvas notched four aces in that stretch, while Baylee Spinda had a kill.
DuBois went to win the set, 25-11, when Haley Reed bumped a shot over with her back to the net. A Ridgway player made a diving try at a dig but the ball hit the floor for match point.
The Lady Beavers host Bradford on Thursday.