SHIPPENSBURG — The PIAA Track & Field Championships this past weekend at Shippensburg University were filled with major storylines, including a host of state records that were broken.
So, you could excuse the fact if a majority of those in attendance missed what was arguably the most improbable story of the weekend in either the Class 2A or 3A meets — junior Andrew Shaffer-Doan ending a 13-year PIAA medal drought for the DuBois boys program with a career day.
Shaffer-Doan entered Saturday as the last seed of 24 jumpers in the Class 3A high jump after clearing 5-10 to win his first District 9 title. That happened to be the starting height at states Saturday. However, by day’s end, he was standing on the podium before the large crowd at Seth Grove Stadium with a sixth-place medal around his neck.
He was one of just two jumpers to be seeded under 6-0, which was the Beaver’s personal best prior to states. And, he hadn’t cleared that height all season, having posted that mark during his sophomore season.
So, Shaffer-Doan was far from medal contention when the event started Saturday afternoon.
He was the first jumper of the event and missed his first attempt at 5-10. Shaffer-Doan cleared the bar in his next attempt and things took off from there. He made 6-0 on his first attempt, then cleared 6-2 on his first attempt at that height as well to set a new personal-best. He grazed the bar on both makes but it stayed up.
Going clean at both 6-0 and 6-2 proved to be the difference in Shaffer-Doan landing on the podium. He was one of seven jumpers to make 6-2 before bowing out of the event at 6-4. His lack of misses that those two heights made him the second best of the seven guys at 6-2, which ultimately saw him finish sixth.
North Schuylkill junior Tyrone Chambers, who didn’t miss until 6-4 edged out Shaffer-Doan for fifth-place, with the four jumpers head of them all going 6-4 or higher. Three people who cleared 6-2 didn’t win a medal because of misses.
“I was seeded last, so I was just hoping to PR on the day,” said Shaffer-Doan. “I came in and missed my very first jump (at 5-10), then I got the next one. Going to 6-0, I got it first try and I was really feeling good then. Then 6-2, which was my PR, I got that my first try too, but I couldn’t get 6-4.
“Once I made 6-0, that really helped my confidence. I did that last year but hadn’t hit it at all this year. I was kind of in a spot where I couldn’t really hit that point again. And, that’s where i was trying to reach all year. Once I did that (here), I knew I could do 6-2.
“I’m really happy about how I did in general, and it’s really nice to win a medal. This definitely has me excited for next year. You can only do better than the year before. Last year, I didn’t do very good at states and I did pretty good this year, so next year I’m just going to try to do better and better.”
Shippensburg senior Dakota Arana, the top seed (6-6) coming in, won gold after clearing 6-10. He attempted 7-1 in hopes of setting a new PIAA record but came up short of that.
Shaffer-Doan’s career day saw him capture DuBois’ first state medal since 2009, when then senior Michael Robinson capped his Beavers’ career with a fifth-place medal in the 800. Prior to Robinson, DuBois’ D.J. Smith captured a silver medal in the 300 hurdles in 2007.
Beavers’ head coach Brian Clinger had high praise for Shaffer-Doan’s performance, especially considering how difficult it’s been for the program to land athletes on the podium against the stiff Class 3A competition at states.
“It was an amazing way to end the season after just winning back-to-back District 9 (team) championships last Friday,” said Clinger. “Andrew was focused and poised throughtout his early jumps with only one scratch before going out at 6-4. What a great day for Andrew and my program.”
DuBois nearly had a second medal Saturday, this one on the girls’ side as sophomore distance runner Morgan Roemer came oh so close to ending an 11-year medal drought for the Lady Beavers.
Roemer, who broke her own school record in the 1,600 (5:09.04) Friday while placing 21st, shattered her school mark in the 3,200 on Saturday. She ran with a small pack of runners vying for the last couple medal spots (Top 8) but fell of that group by a short distance in the last lap or so.
Roemer still crossed the line in 10:51.92, which was 26.88 seconds faster than her District 9 Class 3A meet record time the week prior and 14.27 seconds faster than her previous school record (11:06.19) set at the Mars Invite.
Unfortunately for Roemer, that career-best time still wasn’t quite enough to land on the podium as she crossed the finish line in 11th place, just 3.42 seconds behind eighth-place medalist Brooke Preputnick of Hershey. Moon senior Mia Cochran captured the gold with a new PIAA record time of 10:13.62.
The Lady Beavers’ last medalist was Alexis DeNapoli, who placed seventh in the Class 3A shot put as a junior in 2011.
Beyond that duo, the Tri-County Area had a handful of other athletes in action in the Class 3A meet Saturday.
On the boys’ side, DuBois’ junior Carson Dombroski placed 24th in the discus (95-0), while senioe Joey Foradora was 29th in the 800 (2:10.87).
Lady Beaver sophomore Lauren Stroka placed 21st in the long jump (16-1), while junior Madelyn Crabtree was 22nd in the high jump (4-10).
St. Marys senior Payton Bauer, who captured a bronze medal in the Class 3A girls shot put on Friday couldn’t duplicate that effort Saturday in the discus to end her career with a second PIAA medal. She finished 13th with a throw of 111-5.
Teammate Gabby Pistner placed 23rd in the 800 (2:22.05), while the Lady Dutch 4x800 relay squad of Madison Blythe, Lucia Hayes, Pistner and Mary Defilippi finished 21st in 10:06.34.