JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Shamrocks junior varsity team scored early and often Saturday evening at Memorial Field as they knocked off the Punxsutawney A.J. Parise Chucks, 40-20, in a battle of 2-1 squads.
Johnsonburg seized control of the game by scoring on its first three possessions to grab a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter before Punxsy’s offense finally got going. The Chucks countered with two touchdown drives of their own, but the Shamrocks found the end zone on a fourth straight possession as they took a 26-14 advantage to the half.
The teams then traded scores to open the second half, with the Shamrocks find the end zone twice in that stretch to push their lead to 40-20 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. That proved to be the final score as the defenses ruled in a fourth quarter that saw rain start to fall in the final five minutes.
All told, Johnsonburg scored on six of its first seven possessions and six of nine in the game.
Leland Wildnauer proved to be the Shamrocks’ workhorse back, churning out 14 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown. He had six totes of 11 or more yards while also adding a 15-yard TD catch.
Teammate Braeden Keller also found the end zone twice in the win. Keller had six carries for 43 yards and touchdown while hauling in four catches for 72 yards and score. Keller was the favorite target of quarterback Devin Klink, who went 6 of 12 for 113 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions.
Johnsonburg amassed 365 total yards (252 rushing, 113 passing) in the win, which saw the Shamrocks improve to 3-1.
Johnsonburg opened the game with an onsides kick, with a Shamrock pouncing on the bouncing football at the Punxsy 49. The hosts needed just six plays from there to open the scoring.
Wildnauer had three totes for 24 yards on the drive, including an 18-yard run that gave the Shamrocks a first-and-goal at the 10. Johnsonburg went to the air for the first time at that point as Klink hit Keller for a 10-yard touchdown. Keller also hauled in the extra point pass to make it 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The Johnsonburg defense then forced a turnover on downs near midfield and found the end zone again on another 6-play drive. Wildnauer opened that series with a bang as he rumbled 28 yards on an option play to the first on first down. Wildnauer went for eight yards four plays later on fourth down to give the Shamrocks first-and-goal at the Punxsy four.
Teammate Leo Schreiber powered in from there, but Johnsonburg’s extra point try failed as it led 13-0 with 1:43 remaining in the opening quarter.
Punxsy turned it over on downs on just four plays once gain to open the second quarter, and Johnsonburg promptly made it 19-0 when Wildnauer burst through the middle of the line scrimmage and raced 43 yards for a score. Raphael MacDonald made a nice diving catch on the extra point but landed just short of the goal line.
The Chucks finally got its offense going on the ensuing possession, getting a huge play from Easton Stang who took a toss left and broke off a 36-yard run for the team’s initial first down of the game. Stang then went for seven more on a third-and-4 play to make it first-and-goal from the 10. Stang had 54 yards on just four carries on the night.
A.J. Powell capped the drive two plays later with and 8-yard TD run and added the extra-point run to make it a 19-7 game.
Johnsonburg answered right back though, as Keller ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run to cap a 5-play, 48-yard scoring drive. Johnsonburg tried to kick it but a bad snap appeared to kill the play. However, an alert Schreiber, the holder, picked up the lose ball and ran it in to put the Shamrocks up 26-7 with 3:32 left in the half.
Punxsy didn’t hang their heads though and scored just three plays later on a 40-yard run buy Powell, who again ran in the extra-point, to make it a two score game at 26-14. Powell found the going tough outside his two TDs though, as he finished the game with 12 carries for 36 yards.
The Chucks’ defense then made it first stop of the game in the closing moments of the half as Powell came up with a big sack on fourth down with the Shamrocks at the Punxsy 24.
Unfortunately for Punxsy, the Shamrocks got the ball to start the second half and were right back to their scoring ways, putting together a 9-play, 58-yard march that ate up half the third-quarter clock.
The big play of the drive was a 33-yard run by Wildnauer on fourth-and-8 at the Shamrock 44. Punxsy initially looked to have Wildnauer corralled short of the sticks, but he broke a tackle and raced up the home sideline.
Klink then found Keller for 16 yards on another big fourth down play before Klink capped the drive on a 2-yard TD run on a QB sneak. Klin added the extra-point to put the Shamrocks up 33-14.
Punxsy answered right back as Powell took a pitch right, pulled up and threw a halfback pass to a wide open Chandler Neal, who outran a Shamrock defender to the end zone on a huge 66-yard scoring play. Stang made a diving catch on the extra point but was short of the goal line as his team trailed by 13 (33-20) with 2:47 remaining in the third.
Johnsonburg then all but point the game away with one final scoring drive — its longest of the game at 63 yards. And, three plays accounted for all that but one yard.
Wildnauer had another big 26 yards run on a third-and 9 play before Keller hauled in a 26-yard pass from Klink. Wildnauer finished off the drive on ensuing play as he scored on a 15-yard TD pass by Klink. Keller booted the 2-point kick to set the eventual final at 40-20.
Both teams are on the road this week.
Johnsonburg travels Reynoldsville, while Punxsy (2-2) plays at St. Marys.
JOHNSONBURG 40,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 20
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 14 6 0 — 20
J’burg 13 13 14 0 — 40
First Quarter
JB—Braeden Keller 10 pass from Devin Klink (Braeden Keller pass from Devin Klink), 7:24.
JB—Leo Schreiber 4 run (run failed), 1:43.
Second Quarter
JB—Leland Wildnauer 43 run (pass failed), 9:41.
P—A.J. Powell 8 run (A.J Powell run), 5:21.
JB—Braeden Keller 30 run (Leo Schreiber run), 3:32.
P— A.J. Powell run (A.J. Powell run), 1:39.
Third Quarter
JB—Devin Klink 2 run (Devin Klink run), 4:51.
P—Chandler Neal 66 pass from A.J. Powell (pass failed), 2:47.
JB—Leland Wildnauer 15 pass from Devin Klink (Braeden Keller run), 0:11.
P JB
First downs 6 15
Rushes-yards 24-100 38-252
Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 6-14-1
Passing Yards 85 113
Total Plays-Yards 30-185 52-365
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—A.J. Powell 12-36, Easton Stang 4-54, Connor Dobson 4-1, Chandler Neal 2-12, Kamden Barnett 1-(-5), Team 1-(-2).
J’burg—Leland Wildnauer 14-178, Braedon Keller 6-43, Devi Klink 8-17, Luke Gardner 6-8, Leo Schreiber 1-4, Maddox Aiello 2-3, Danny Lineberger 1-(-1).
PASSING
Punxsy—Camden Barnett 1 of 4, 8 yards; A.J. Powell 2 of 2, 77 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
J’burg—Devin Klink 6 of 12, 113 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.; Leland Wildnauer 0 of 1; Team 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Chandler Neal 2-74, Easton Stang 1-11.
J’burg—Braeden Keller 4-72, Raphael MacDonald 1-26, Leland Wildnauer 1-15.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—Connor Dobson.
J’burg—None.