JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg varsity Shamrocks used a smothering defense and big offensive effort from Jace Zimmerman to blank Punxsutawney, 20-0, on Senior Night Saturday at Memorial Field.
The matchup was largely a defensive battle for most of the night, as the team’s combined for just 216 yards in a game that started over an hour late because of a weather due to a thunderstorm moving through the Johnsonburg area between the junior varsity and varsity contests.
Once play got underway, Johnsonburg really brought the thunder on defense as the Shamrocks held the Chucks to 50 total yards, all on the ground, on 40 plays. An even closer look showed that Punxsy notched 40 yards on just three carries by Greyson Pearce, meaning Punxsy collected just 10 yards on its 38 other plays. Pearce finished the night with 17 carried for 57 yards.
On the other side of the ball, the Punxsy defense also did a nice job slowing down the Johnsonburg offense for the most part as the Shamrocks posted 166 yards of total offense. However, Jace Zimmerman was the one player Punxsy couldn’t contain, he churned out 16 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns.
Zimmerman, who also had two catches for eight yards and added an extra-point run, accounted for 130 of the Shamrocks’ 166 yards and 19 of their 20 points in the win that improved Johnsonburg’s record to 3-1.
The teams traded possessions to open the game, with both team seeing those drives end on downs.
Punxsy picked up an initial first down on its possession thanks to runs of 11 and 7 yards by Pearce before the Shamrock defense stiffened. Johnsonburg also collected a first down on a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Chucks before handing the ball back over to Punxsy on downs.
The Johnsonburg defense then forced another turnover on downs, while a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on Punxsy following the fourth-down play helped five the Shamrocks a short field at the Chucks 21.
Punxsy stopped Zimmerman for no gain on first down, but he took a toss to the right on the ensuing play and found the end zone from 21 yards out. Zimmerman added the extra-point run to make it 7-0 Johnsonburg with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
A big 12-yard sack by Shamrock Cooper Pura on Punxsy’s next possession helped send the Chucks to another four-and-out series.
Johnsonburg took over at the Punxsy 37 but quickly faced a third-and-3 play. The Shamrocks called Zimmerman’s number again and the Chucks appeared to have him bottled up for a short gain. However, he broke that tackle near the line of scrimmage and raced 31 yards before being caught at the Punxsy 15.
A false start penalty pushed Johnsonburg back five yards, but it mattered little as Zimmerman ripped off a 20-yard TD run on the following play with 6:11 remaining in the half. A pass play on the extra point was off the mark as the Shamrocks led 13-0.
Disaster struck Punxsy on the ensuing kickoff as the Chucks fumbled and the a Shamrock recovered it at the Chucks 43.
The Punxsy defense stood tall this time, allowing a first down before forcing a turnover on downs at its 34. The Chucks them showed some life on offense in the closing moments of the half.
Pearce rattled off runs of 16 and 13 yards, while Taylor Maruca added a 9-yard run to quickly put Punxsy at the Shamrock 24. However, Punxsy just ran out of time in the half as Johnsonburg took a 13-0 lead to the break.
Johnsonburg got the ball to start the second half and got a quick first down on a 13-yard pass by Pura to Zimmerman. But, Punxsy forced a turnover on downs after that as it looked to build off the momentum gained to end the first half.
Pearce tried to do just that as a 7-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play seemed to fire up the Chucks. However, Punxsy lost eight yards over thr next four plays and gave the ball back to Johnsonburg at its 46.
Punxsy forced quick four-and-out by the Shamrocks, but the Chucks could’t capitalize as a two negative plays coupled with a 15-yard penalty put them into a third-and-34 situation. Shamrock Dane Papa pounced on a Punxsy fumble on fourth down to give Johnsonburg yet another short field at the Chucks 24.
And, Johnsonburg needed just two Zimmerman runs — the second an 18-yarder — to find the end zone for a third time in the game. Cayden Boyles hauled in an extra-point pass from Pura to give the Shamrocks a 20-0 advantage with 9:41 to play. Those proved to be the final points of the game.
The Shamrocks did get a pair of sacks from Jesse Brunner in the fourth quarter to help preserve the shutout.
Both teams are on the road this week.
Johnsonburg travels Reynoldsville, while Punxsy (1-3) plays at St. Marys.
JOHNSONBURG 20,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 0 0 0 — 0
J’burg 7 6 0 7 — 20
First Quarter
JB—Jace Zimmerman 21 run (Jace Zimmerman run), 0:25.
Second Quarter
JB—Jace Zimmerman 21 (run pass failed), 6:11.
Fourth Quarter
JB—Jace Zimmerman 21 run (Cayden Boyles pass from Cooper Pura), 9:41
P JB
First downs 7 8
Rushes-yards 40-50 28-146
Comp-Att-Int 0-1-0 4-9-0
Passing Yards 0 20
Total Plays-Yards 41-50 37-166
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 2-0
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-50 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Greyson Pearce 17-57, Taylor Maruca 12-28, Brady Dobson 1-(-1), Andrew Snyder 3-(-9), Ben Sarvey 6-(-23), Team 1-(-2).
J’burg—Jace Zimmerman 16-122, Cooper Pura 4-4, Jack Gardner 3-18, Hunter Miller 3-(-2), Emmett Rockwell 1-2, Lucas Glatt 1-2.
PASSING
Punxsy—Greyson Pearce 0 of 1.
J’burg—Cooper Pura 4 of 8, 20 yards; Jace Zimmerman 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—None.
J’burg—Cayden Boyles 2-12, Jace Zimmerman 2-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—None.
J’burg—None.