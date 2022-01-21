JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team made the trek north on Route 219 to Johnsonburg missing five players, but you wouldn’t have know it by looking at the final score as the Lady Cardinals came home with a 46-32 victory.
Central was without leading scorer Kayley Risser and Marina Hanes, along with reserves Emma Elensky, Sarah Hugler and Lauren Jenkins. Central did welcome Lauren Davidson back, as head coach Jordan Hoover went with just a six-girl rotation.
In their absence, juniors Faith Jacob and Rose Whipple stepped up to lead the way. Jacob posted a double-double, scoring a game-high 19 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Whipple threatened to post a triple-double as she scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists.
Whipple hit two treys in the first quarter as DCC led 11-9 after one quarter. Jacob then dominated the second quarter, scoring eight of DCC’s 12 points to help the Lady Cards take a 23-15 lead into the half.
Central not only made that eight-point lead hold up but pushed the final margin out to 14 points after outscoring the Ramettes, 23-18, in the second half. The win was DCC’s third in a row and pushed its record to 8-5.
Lexi Berta added eight points for DCC, scoring six of those in the third quarter, while Jessy Frank had seven.
Annasophia Stauffer led Johnsonburg with 11 points, while Maria Casilio joined her in double figures with 10.
The Lady Cardinals were scheduled to host Eisenhower on Saturday, but that game has been postponed as DuBois Central Catholic will be closed today through Sunday, including all activities, and re-open on Monday.
Central Catholic hosts Brockway on Tuesday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 46,
JOHNSONBURG 32
Score by Quarters
DCC 11 12 13 10 — 46
J’burg 9 6 12 6 — 32
DuBois Central Catholic—46
Faith Jacob 9 1-1 19, Lexi Berta 3 1-2 8, Rose Whipple 4 0-0 12, Jessy Frank 3 1-2 7, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-5 46.
Johnsonburg—32
Tess Kocjancic 1 3-4 5, Maria Casilio 5 0-0 10, Annasophia Stauffer 5 1-2 11, Cadence Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Kaci Stelene 1 2-2 4, Natalie Dunworth 0 0-0 0, Allyson Notarianni 0 0-0 0, Zoey Grunthaner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-8 32.
Three-pointers: DCC 5 (Berta, Whipple 4), J’burg ().