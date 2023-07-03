DUBOIS — The St. Marys Little League All-Star baseball team lived to fight another day Sunday as it bested Brookville, 3-0, in a good, old-fashion pitcher’s duel played at DuBois’ Way Memorial Field.
The contest was originally scheduled to played in St. Marys but was moved to DuBois because of heavy rains and was over before you knew it. That’s because St. Marys’ Leo Simbeck outdueled Brookville’s Landon Smith in a game that took about 50 minutes to play.
Simbeck gave St. Marys a performance reminiscent of what manager TJ Gornati use to do in his playing days. Simbeck tossed a two-hit shutout, while his defense played flawless defense behind him. He struck out four and walked just one.
Smith wound up the hard-luck loser after allowing three runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out three and walking a pair.
St. Marys score those three runs on five hits all in bottom of the fourth inning to come away with the victory.
Outside of the fourth, St. Marys mustered just two runners against Smith in the game. Landry Brem reached on a leadoff error in the second, while Brayden Steinbach drew a walk with one out in the fifth. Steinbach got as far as second base.
St. Marys will now play Thursday against against either Bradford or Potter/McKean. Those two teams were slated to play in Bradford Sunday but the game was postponed to today.
Brookville struggled to get anything going against Simbeck as it managed just the three base runners in the game.
Owen Weaver singled to right with two outs in the top of the first but was then picked off first base by St. Marys catcher Max Jovenitti to end the inning.
Ethan Lauer then drew a leadoff walk in the second but only made it as far as second base as Simbeck retired the ensuing three hitters, two via strikeout.
Brookville’s final runner was Smith, who singled to open the fourth. However, he took only made it as far as second base as Simbeck retired the next three batters. That started a stretch of nine straight outs to end the game for Simbeck.
Meanwhile, Smith was doing the same thing to St. Marys until the decisive bottom of the fourth. St. Marys had just one runner up to that point — Brem in the second — but put strung together the five hits in the fourth to push three runs across.
Kayd Caskey and Charlie Hasselman opened the inning with back-to-back singles at the bottom of the St. Marys lineup to roll things over to the top.
TJ Gornati then stepped in and ripped a single to right to plate Caskey with what proved to be the only run St. Marys would need.
Brookville then got an out on a fielder’s choice, but JJ Hanslvoan and Simbeck each delivered RBI singles of their own around another fielder’s choice to push the St. Marys lead to 3-0.
Jovenitti then walked to load the bases before Smith got out of the inning with a strikeout. The damage had been done already, though, and Simbeck made that 3-0 lead stand up.
ST. MARYS 3,
BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Innings
Brookville 000 000 — 0
St. Marys 000 30x — 3
Brookville—0
Landon Smith p 2010, Landon Theiss cf 2000, Owen Weaver ss 2010, Ethan Lauer 1b 1000, Cooper Peterson eh-rf 2000, Colby Lewis c 2000, Landon Ankeny lf 2000, Landen Coleman rf-eh 2000, Reegan Painter 3b 2000, Conner Lewis 2b 2000. Totals: 19-0-2-0.
St. Marys—3
TJ Gornati ss 2011, Blake Stauffer 2b 2000, JJ Hanslovan 1b 2111, Landry Brem eh 2000, Leo Simbeck p 2011, Max Jovenitti c 1000, Greyson Meyer cf 2000, Bryce Pistner lf-eh 2000, Brayden Steinbach rf 1000, Will Chapman 3b 2000, Kayd Caskey eh 2110, Charlie Hasselman eh-lf 1110. Totals: 21-3-5-3.
Errors: Brookville 1, St. Marys 0. LOB: Brookville 2, St. Marys 5. PO: Weaver (by Jovenitti).
Pitching
Brookville: Landon Smith-5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Leo Simbeck-6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Simbeck. Losing pitcher: Smith.