DuBOIS — St. Marys senior Davan Lion completed a dominant run to her first District 9 Class AA singles title Wednesday with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid in the finals at DuBois Area High School.
Lion’s performance was so much more than just another district championship for her — she had already won four (2 doubles, 2 team) — or the Lady Dutch program but instead was a continued celebration of how far Lion has come in the past year off the court.
The senior made history as a freshman when she and older sister Lilia (2020 graduate) became the second set of sisters to ever capture a District 9 doubles crown, and first to do so in Class AA since girls tennis was split into two classifications (AA, AAA) in 1998. Prior to ’98, there was just one combined class for girls tennis from 1973-1997.
The only other sister pairing to win a D-9 doubles crown was DuBois twins Kristina and Alisha Torretti, who won the Class AAA title as seniors in 2012.
The Lions repeated as doubles champs two years and were part of back-to-back team championship squads in 2018-19.
However, the duo didn’t get a third season together in 2020 though, as Davan was forced to sit out the season for personal reasons as she battled an eating disorder — something her parents and high school coaches Dave and Rona Lion have been open about discussing.
Davan Lion, who also is an accomplished gymnast, returned to competition last winter for St. Marys gymnastics and hasn’t missed a beat this fall being the top player in District 9.
With the way Lion has dominated the district this season, most people would never suspect what she has gone through the past year or so. But, for Davan and her family, the journey has been real and highly emotional as they work together to help her balance her personal life with her athletic endeavors on a daily basis.
“There’s no shame in her game,” said Rona Lion. “She has an eating disorder, anorexia, and she has a bigger battle to fight every day than most of these normal high school kids. So by her not playing last year, to where she has come today ... it’s huge. This win was much more than just a win today.
“And, I would encourage anybody or any athlete if they need any help to get it, because it is not an easy thing to go through as a kid or as a parent. We just want to help anyone we can.”
“This was about more than just tennis today,” added Dave Lion.
On the court, Davan Lion dominated her way to the title in the two-day event — not losing a single game in three matches — to capture St. Marys’ ninth straight singles title and the 11th in the last 12 years.
She opened the tournament with a pair of wins on Tuesday, blanking Brockway’s Taylor Rhed, 10-0, in the quarterfinals and Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
That set up a showdown with Punxsutawney junior Chloe Presloid in Wednesday’s championship match. Presloid put together an impressive day of tennis on Tuesday to reach the finals, going 3-0.
That showing included a 10-6 win against Lion’s teammate Emma Gavazzi in the quarterfinals before Presloid dispatched of long-time nemesis Selena Buttery in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, in the semis.
Presloid carried that play over into Wednesday and put together some long rallies with Lion, but in the end, Lion proved too much to overcome as she was the player who made the fewer mistakes and capitalized with winners when the opportunity arose.
Even though things ended in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep, the match started out with a pair of tightly contested games.
Lion held serve to get things started in a game that went to deuce. The second game was even tighter as they duo battled through our deuces. Presloid fought off three game points before taking the advantage.
Lion fired off an overhead winner, though, to make it deuce again before finally winning the game with two straight points — the second coming on a Presloid double fault — to go up 2-0.
Dropping that game seemed to take a little life out of Presloid as Lion rolled in the remainder of the set. Lion ripped off four more games in a row, losing just three points in the process, to take the opening set 6-0.
Presloid regrouped in the set break and came back with a strong opening game in set No. 2.
She fought off a game points to get to deuce. Lion, then Presloid, each fought off game points before Lion won the game on a pair of unforced errors by the Lady Chuck.
Much like the first set, Lion rolled from there — this time losing just three points in the final five games to complete the 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
“I am truly grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to be able to be out here and play this year,” said Davan Lion. “I think Chloe is a phenomenal player and even though the score might not have shown it, it was a really close match. It was just really fun and awesome to be playing.
“It’s also nice to win another singles title (for the school) and be a part of that tradition that has been built.”
Dave Lion had nothing but praise for how is daughter played not only in the two-day event, but all season long.
“She doesn’t give up free points,” he said. “She could be down love-40 returning and still figure out a way to win that game, She just doesn’t give up. And, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We try to get everybody on the team to play like that.”
By winning her first title, Lion joined the likes of Rachel Walker (1), Amy Orr (1), Aubrey Wiesner (1), Sarah Casey (3) and former teammate Samantha Hayes (4) to win a singles crown during the Lady Dutch’s current run of dominance in the event.
The last player not from St. Marys to win a title was Elk County Catholic’s Maria Gismondi, who beat teammate Laira Reuscher in the finals in 2012. That title came between the ones won by Orr and Wiesner.
Lion also may have earned some family bragging rights by doing something her sister Lilia didn’t, but the younger Lion doesn’t see it that way. Lilia played alongside Hayes all four years of her career and reached the finals a year ago before falling to Hayes. She did win three D-9 doubles titles.
“I think what was really cool was that we won doubles together as sisters, and that we made history that way,” she said.
Lion’s win against Presloid also marked the sixth time during that stretch a St. Marys player has beaten a Punxsy player in the finals.
With Lion graduating and Presloid being just a junior, the Lady Chuck will have a fighting chance to end St. Marys’ current reign of dominance in the singles tournament next year.
Punxsutawney’s last singles champ was Emily Graffius, and she won that crown in the old Class AAA tournament in 2009.