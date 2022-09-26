Six of the nine Tri-County Area football teams notched wins on Friday night in week 5 of the high school football season.
Redbank Valley and Elk County Catholic got its records up to 5-0 on the season while DuBois, St. Marys and Clearfield are now 4-1. The other Tri-County Area team victorious was Curwensville, which now sits at 3-2 on the season.
Redbank Valley traveled to Johnsonburg to take on a winless Ridgway team as on paper it seemed like an easy win for the Bulldogs. But that’s why the games are played, as Ridgway jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the Bulldogs in the first quarter before the Bulldogs were able to get a halftime lead and keep it for the rest of the way.
Bulldog QB Cam Wagner was 15-of-25 for 314 yards and five touchdowns as Aiden Ortz had seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns while Ashton Kahle had three grabs — two of which were TDs — for 107 yards.
Ridgway’s Cam Larkin threw for 197 yards and a score while also rushing for 61 yards and two scores.
Elk County Catholic took down Otto-Eldred 49-6 — a stark contrast from its week 1 win over the Terrors at Dutch Country Stadium, 35-30. Noah Cherry, Ben Reynolds and Frankie Smith were all touchdown scorers in the route as the Crusaders will host Coudersport next week.
DuBois got to 4-1 on the year by downing Brookville, 24-14, on Homecoming night at EJ Mansell Stadium. With the score tied at 7-7 at the half, DuBois went on a 17-0 run in the second half.
Beaver kicker Cullen McAllister hit a 29-yard field goal with 2:21 left in the third quarter to get a 10-7 lead. And in the fourth quarter, QB Cam-Ron Hays found Nathan Kougher for a 41-yard score with 8:26 to go and a Garrett Nissel 20-yard TD run with 2:57 left to play sealed the victory for the Beavers.
The Raiders now fall to 1-4 on the season just a week after getting its first win of the season in a 7-0 game over Moniteau.
St. Marys got a 34-21 victory over Punxsutawney one week after the Dutchmen fell from the unbeaten ranks against Karns City.
Charlie Coudriet led the Dutchmen with 197 yards passing and three TDs while also rushing for a team-high 67 yards and a score. Of those 197 yards, Logan Mosier had 149 of those on 10 receptions for two scores as the senior also added a 75-yard punt return TD in the third quarter.
Punxsy, which dropped its third straight after starting out 2-0, had its workhorse RB in senior Zeke Bennett notch 28 carries, but the Dutchmen defense held him in check with one touchdown and 69 yards on the night.
The Bison were the third Tri-County Area team to get to 4-1 on Friday night with another impressive win over then 3-1 Penns Valley, 42-14.
Clearfield’s attack was led by Brady Collins and the ground game, as he rushed for 203 yards as the Bison had 317 total rushing yards in the contest.
Collins had 182 yards and his touchdown runs of 38 and 13 yards in the first half as the Bison enjoyed a 35-6 lead at the half.
Quarterback Will Domico was 5-of-7 for 75 yards and a score while also ran for a 10-yard TD as the win marked four straight for the Bison.
This week’s other winner was Curwensville, as they got to 3-2 on the year with a 33-12 win over Everett.
Golden Tide QB Danny McGarry threw for two TDs and ran for another in the win, while Chase Irwin had two rushing scores as Curwensville had a 33-0 lead before two late Warrior scores set the final at 33-12.
The 10th and final area team to play had its game on Saturday, with the Brockway Rovers falling to 2-3 on the season with a 40-7 loss at Port Allegany.
Two touchdowns in a 40-second span in the first quarter — the last of which was Gator Peyton Stiles getting a 36-yard interception return — put the Rovers down 14-0 and the Gators held the Rovers to just 171 yards on offense.
Here is a look at the full box scores that were available from this weekend’s games:
REDBANK VALLEY 42,
RIDGWAY 33
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 0 28 7 7 — 42
Ridgway 13 6 0 14 — 33
First Quarter
R –Cam Larkin 26 run (Jack Benninger kick), 5:38.
R –Cam Larkin 9 run (kick blocked), 1:50.
Second Quarter
RB –Ashton Kahle 20 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 8:11.
RB –Aiden Ortz 40 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 7:05.
R –Kaden Dennis 81 kick return (pass failed), 6:51.
RB –Ashton Kahle 73 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 5:46.
RB –Aiden Ortz 76 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 2:25.
Third Quarter
RB –Tate Minich 11 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 8:02.
Fourth Quarter
R –Aiden Zimmerman 4 run (pass failed), 8:47.
RB –Carsen Rupp 20 interception return (Owen Clouse kick), 5:14.
R –Isaiah Jackson 75 pass from Cam Larkin (Cam Larkin run), 4:17.
RB R
First downs 14 14
Rushes-yards 23-36 29-115
Comp-Att-Int 15-24-0 16-27-1
Passing Yards 314 197
Total Plays-Yards 47-350 56-312
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Punts 4-43 5-39.6
Penalties-Yards6-60 5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley — Drew Byers 16-70, Cole Bish 1-2, Cam Wagner 4-(-34), Team 2-(-2).
Ridgway — Cam Larkin 9-61, Aiden Zimmerman 12-30, Kaden Dennis 7-20, Isaiah Jackson 1-4.
PASSING
Redbank Valley — Cam Wagner 15-for-24, 314 yards, 5 TDs.
Ridgway — Cam Larkin 16-for-27, 197 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley — Aiden Ortz 7-138, Ashton Kahle 3-107, Tate Minich 4-41, Mason Clouse 1-28.
Ridgway — Aiden Zimmerman 8-64, Eli Perez 2-41, Isaiah Jackson 1-75, Kaden Dennis 2-16, Eric Hoffman 1-7, Aaron Sorg 2-(-6).
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley — Carsen Rupp.
DUBOIS 24,
BROOKVILLE 14
Score by Quarters
Brookville 0 7 0 7 — 14
DuBois 0 7 3 14 — 24
Second Quarter
D—Kaden Clark 4 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Cullen McAllister kick), 6:06.
BV—Noah Peterson 13 pass from Easton Belfiore (Brayden Kunselman kick), 4:11.
Third Quarter
D—Cullen McAllister 29 field goal, 2:21.
Fourth Quarter
D—Nathan Kougher 41 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Cullen McAllister kick), 8:26.
D—Garrett Nissel 20 run (Cullen McAllister kick), 2:57.
BV—Jackson Zimmerman 11 pass from Easton Belfiore (Brayden Kunselman kick), 1:20.
BV D
First downs 11 14
Rushes-yards 19-11 39-93
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-2 14-24-2
Passing Yards 202 143
Total Plays-Yards 46-213 63-236
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 7-27.9 4-36.0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Jackson Zimmerman 10-27, Easton Belfiore 9-(-16).
DuBois—Austin Henery 10-32, Dalton Yale 12-24, Cam-Ron Hays 6-19, Garrett Nissel 3-25, Brendan Orr 4-8, Kaden Clark 1-(-5), Team, 3-(-10).
PASSING
Brookville—Easton Belfiore 15 of 27, 202 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 14 of 24, 143 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 3-94, Noah Peterson 5-31, Truman Sharp 3-54, Jackson Zimmerman 4-23.
DuBois—Kaden Clark 8-42, Nathan Kougher 2-50, Ben Hickman 1-18, Brendan Orr 2014, Garrett Nissel 1-19.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—Jack Knapp, Brayden Kunselman.
DuBois—Brendan Orr, Cam-Ron Hays.
ST. MARYS 34,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 21
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 7 0 7 7 — 21
St. Marys 6 8 14 6 — 34
First Quarter
P—Zeke Bennett 2 run, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 9:19.
SM—Logan Mosier 5 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (kick blocked), 5:03.
Second Quarter
SM—Logan Mosier 67 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (Collin Reitz pass from Logan Mosier), 8:04.
Third Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 11 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (Carter Chadsey pass from Charlie Coudriet), 6:43.
SM—Logan Mosier 75 punt return, (kick blocked), 3:39.
P—Noah Weaver 54 pass from Zeke Bennett, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 1:38.
Fourth Quarter
SM—Charlie Coudriet 3 run, (conversion failed), 5:35.
P—Zach Presloid 13 pass from Seth Moore, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 3:29.
P SM
First Downs 8 13
Rushes-Yards 34-73 23-90
Comp-Att-Int 16-22-1 9-18-0
Passing Yards 163 197
Total Plays-Yards 56-236 51-287
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-27 2-30
Penalties-Yards 5-38 8-81
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsutawney—Zeke Bennett 28-69, Justin Miller 2-5, Landon Martz 4-(-1).
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 10-67, Matthew Davis 6-12, Justin Dornisch 6-11, Alex Lukaschunis 1-0.
PASSING
Punxsutawney—Seth Moore 8-of-17, 109 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; Zeke Bennett 1-of-1, 54 yds., 1 TD.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 16-of-22, 197 yds., 3 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Punxsutawney— Noah Weaver 2-71, Zach Presloid 5-43, Justin Miller 1-38, Landon Peterson 1-11.
St. Marys—Logan Mosier 10-149, Carter Chadsey 3-33, Collin Reitz 2-17, Tristan Dilley 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsutawney—Landon Peterson.
St. Marys—None.
CLEARFIELD 42
PENNS VALLEY 14
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 0 6 0 8 — 14
Clearfield 14 21 7 0 — 42
First Quarter
CL—Carter Freeland 36 pass from Will Domico, (Ethan Davis kick), 7:08.
CL—Brady Collins 38 run, (Davis kick), 1:14.
Second Quarter
CL—Collins 13 run, (Davis kick), 8:54.
CL—Domico 16 run, (Davis kick), 6:02.
PV—Miles Brooks 16 pass from Jackson Romig, (conversion failed).
CL—Domico 10 run, (Davis kick), 1:11.
Third Quarter
CL—Jacob Samsel 20 run, (Davis kick), 1:50.
Fourth Quarter
PV—Ty Watson 1 run, (Jarrett Stover run), 2:14.
PV C
First downs 11 22
Rushes-yards 31-86 46-317
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-0 5-7-0
Passing Yards 111 75
Total Plays-Yards 50-197 53-392
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Punts 3-30.0 2-29.0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Penns Valley—Ty Watson 21-80, Jarrett Stover 1-9, John Meyer 1-6, Jackson Romig 7-(-3)
Clearfield—Brady Collins 21-203, Carter Chamberlain 9-40, Jacob Samsel 3-37, Will Domico 4-32, Cayden Bell 4-18, Christian McCarty 2-8, Xavier Curry 1-4, Karsen Lazauskas 1-3.
PASSING
Penns Valley—Jackson Romig 10-of-16, 92 yds. 1 TD.
Clearfield—Will Domico 5-of-7, 75 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Penns Valley—Miles Brooks 5-57, Danin Kerstetter 4-42, John Meyer 1-7, Hunter Lyons 1-5.
Clearfield—Carter Freeland 2-47, Jacob Samsel 2-27, Brady Collins 1-1.
PORT ALLEGANY 40,
BROCKWAY 7
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 0 0 — 7
Port 14 12 6 8 — 40
First Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 7 run (Drew Evens run), 4:43.
PA—Peyton Stiles 36 interception return (run failed), 4:03.
Second Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 1 run (pass failed), 8:52.
BW—Jendy Cuello 2 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 3:41.
PA—Nick Wilfong 5 pass from Drew Evens (pass intercepted by Dylan Hanna), 0:03.
Third Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 1 run (run failed), 7:14.
Fourth Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 1 run (Drew Evens pass from Noah Archer), 4:09.
BW PA
First downs 8 19
Rushes-yards 18-68 57-273
Comp-Att-Int 13-28-1 7-11-0
Passing Yards 103 61
Total Plays-Yards 46-171 67-334
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Punts 4-27.3 2-29.5
Penalties-Yards 5-35 3-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 17-63, Brayden Fox 1-5.
Port Allegany—Blaine Moses 28-148, Noah Archer 15-64, Drew Evens12-63, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 13 of 28, 103 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
Port Allegany—Drew Evens 6 of 9, 42 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Blaine Moses 1 of 1, 19 yards; Team 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 8-51, Matt Pyne 1-34, Dylan Hanna 2-13, Matt Brubaker 1-10, Jendy Cuello 1-(-5).
Port Allegany—Noah Archer 2-23, Peyton Stiles 2-23, Aiden Bliss 1-6, Nick Wilfong 2-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—None.
Port Allegany—Peyton Stiles.