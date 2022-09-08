There are once again eight Tri-County Area matchups slated for Friday night on the gridiron this week with a couple of matchups against unbeaten teams.
This week sees the 2-0 and last year’s PIAA Class A runner-up in Redbank Valley traveling to take on 2-0 Punxsutawney as the Chucks are 2-0 for the first time in 12 years.
The other undefeated matchup on the docket is 2-0 Elk County Catholic hosting Bucktail, which won in week 1 but did not play last week.
Another marquee matchup also includes the DuBois Beavers at 2-0 heading to Clearfield to take on a 1-1 Bison team that just gave head coach Tim Janocko his 300th career win.
The two other undefeated Tri-County Area teams include Curwensville — who travels to take on 1-1 Bellwood-Antis — and St. Marys, who is on the road against 0-2 Kane.
All games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Redbank Valley (2-0)
at Punxsutawney (2-0)
The Bulldogs have continued its momentum fresh off a state runner-up finish last season into 2022 with a 53-8 win over Smethport in week 1 and a 25-15 win over Karns City last week.
Quarterback Cam Wagner is 21-of-28 for 407 yards and eight TDs with no interceptions on the season, spreading the ball the most between seniors Tate Minich and Aiden Ortz, as they have 140 and 137 yards, respectively. On the ground, Drew Byers leads the team with 244 yards on just 22 carries for two touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per carry.
Punxsy’s Zeke Bennett also picked up where he left off last season, leading the Chucks on the ground with 388 yards on 45 carries — averaging 8.6 YPC — and two scores.
The Chucks have won fairly easy in its first two games, including a 56-0 drubbing of Bradford in week 1 and a 37-15 win over Kane last week.
Bucktail (1-0)
at Elk County
Catholic (2-0)
With just 19 kids on the Crusaders’ roster, head coach Tony Gerg has his kids playing well at the start of the 2022 season, as they’ve edged out a 35-30 win in week 1 over Otto-Eldred and a 15-6 win over Moniteau last week.
Last week’s contest saw the Crusaders win with just 154 yards of offense and six first downs, but they made the most of three turnovers and a kick return touchdown to seal the deal.
Noah Cherry led the team with 130 yards rushing on 12 carries and a TD, leading the team with 311 rushing yards on the year.
Bucktail played on opening night to a 42-12 win over Sheffield.
DuBois (2-0)
at Clearfield (1-1)
Both teams are coming off of exciting wins in week 2 as the Beavers eked out a 27-26 victory over Brockway at Mansell Stadium by tackling Rover wideout Alex Carlson at the 1-yard line.
Clearfield, on the other hand, won a 7-3 defensive battled that gave Janocko his 300th win.
DuBois QB Cam-Ron Hays has led the team with 169 yards rushing on 20 attempts and five TDs and has thrown for 121 yards as well. Austin Henery has the other two scores on the short season thus far with 147 yards rushing on 26 carries. The Beavers also beat Karns City, 28-7, on opening night.
Bison sophomore running back Brady Collins has been relied upon to drive the Clearfield offense in its two games this season with 33 rushing attempts for 170 yards and a score.
Clearfield saw itself fall to Juniata, 20-7, in week 1.
St. Marys (2-0)
at Kane (0-2)
The Flying Dutchmen have continued its air attack from last season, as Charlie Coudriet picked off where his now-graduated brother Christian left the program. In last week’s 27-6 win over Ridgway, Coudriet had 238 yards passing and three TDs with 72 yards rushing.
Wideout Logan Mosier has 191 yards in two games, hauling in nine receptions and two touchdowns.
Its other game on the season included a 47-14 win over Moniteau.
Kane, meanwhile, has had a tough go in the first two weeks against Tri-County Area teams. Week 1 saw them fall to Brockway, 28-25, and in week 2 to Punxsutawney, 37-15.
Curwensville (2-0)
at Bellwood-Antis (1-1)
The 2-0 Golden Tide have been led by quarterback Dan McGarry through the air and on the ground this season. They’ve opened up the season with a 34-18 win over Meyersdale and a 36-15 win over Juniata Valley last week.
McGarry was just 19-of-37 last week against the Hornets, but threw for 333 yards and two TDs. Last week’s beneficiaries were Hunter Tkacik and Nik Fegert, racking up 116 and 111 of McGarry’s passing yards, respectively.
The senior QB also ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Bellwood-Antis took down Glendale, 27-0, last week as they fell to Tyrone in week 1, 27-12.
Senior QB Gaven Ridgway leads the team with 263 yards passing and 86 yards rushing while wideout Dylan Andrews has eight receptions for 164 yards and four TDs.
Brockway (1-1)
at Coudersport (1-1)
The Rovers will take the trek up north to Coudersport in hopes to avenge a heartbreaking, 27-26 loss to DuBois last week.
Week 1 saw the Rovers beat Kane in a closely contested 28-25 win. Throughout both games, sophomore QB Brayden Fox has thrown for 512 yards and four TDs.
Fox’s main beneficiary has been senior Alex Carlson — he has 18 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns to begin the season. Defensively, senior Seth Stewart has racked up 22 tackles thus far.
The Falcons fell to Keystone, 33-16, in week 1 but rebounded last week in a hard-fought 38-27 win over Bradford.
Sophomore Ethan Ott leads the team in rushing with 153 yards while QB Gavyn Ayers has four rushing TDs and has thrown for two more.
Keystone (2-0)
at Brookville (0-2)
Brookville will look to avoid an 0-3 start, but to do so, they’ll have to knock the Panthers from the unbeaten ranks.
Keystone beat Coudersport, 33-16, in week one and took down Union/A-C Valley, 43-7 last week.
The Panthers have done all its work on the ground with the senior duo of Kyle Nellis and Tyler Albright, who have run for 292 yards and 205 yards, respectively, with Nellis racking up six TDs.
Brookville fell to Central Clarion 42-7 on opening night after getting the game’s initial score. Week 2 wasn’t much better and with players out with injury, they fell to Tyrone, 30-0.
Ridgway (0-2)
at Karns City (0-2)
One team will at least walk off the field Friday night with its first win of the season as the Elkers hope it will be them who capitalize on the moment.
Ridgway hung in the first half in last week’s game against St. Marys, trailing just 7-6 at the half before the Flying Dutch scored 20 unanswered for the victory.
The Elkers also trailed Port Allegany 14-6 in the fourth quarter in week 1 before falling, 30-6.
Luke Zimmerman and Cameron Larkin have seen time at QB in both games as head coach Mark Heindl looks to figure out the team’s offensive woes to this point. They’ll get a Karns City team that fell to DuBois, 28-7, in week 1 and to Redbank Valley, 25-15, last week.