Chadsey run
St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey (17) runs downfield with teammate Carter Price (72) in Friday night’s game against Ridgway. Chadsey had two touchdowns on five receptions for 72 yards on the night as the Flying Dutchmen enter week 3 as one of six area unbeaten teams.

 Photo by Tyler Kolesar

There are once again eight Tri-County Area matchups slated for Friday night on the gridiron this week with a couple of matchups against unbeaten teams.

