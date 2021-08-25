UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) recently completed releasing All-Decade Teams for the 2010s for all of the men’s and women’s sports it offers, and a half dozen student athletes with ties to either the Tri-County Area or Penn State DuBois were honored among those squads.
Those six players were spread out among four different sports, with all but one playing collegiately at Penn State DuBois. Three of them — Garrett Brown (DuBois Area High School), Marissa King (DuBois Area high School) and Keara Shrefler (St. Marys) — graduated from high schools within the Tri-County Area.
Given the success of the Penn State DuBois baseball program since it was revived, it should come as no suprise that half of the school’s All-Decade honorees came on the baseball diamond.
Here is a closer look at the six athletes with ties to the area who garnered PSUAC All-Decade accolades:
Baseball
Garrett Brown, Penn State DuBois - Brown, a 2013 DuBois grad, was a member of the inaugural baseball team at Penn State DuBois in its latest reincarnation and was a leader for four years. Brown’s career stats include 132 games, 396 at bats, 102 runs, 125 hits, 83 stolen bases, and a career .316 batting average.
Brown helped lead PSU DuBois to their first two USCAA Small College World Series Championships.
Toner Corl, Penn State DuBois - Corl, a 2016 Central Mountain grad, played four seasons with Penn State DuBois, helping the program dominate the last half of the decade. He was a standout both in the batters box and on the mound.
Corl played in 125 games, picked up 142 hits, 29 doubles, nine home runs, 102 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and a career batting average of .371. Corl also led the USCAA in RBIs in 2021. He finished his career on the bump 13-2 with three saves, 70 strikeouts, and a 2.46 ERA.
Corl was two-time USCAA All-American and helped Penn State DuBois win three-time USCAA Small College World Series Champion. He was named the 2019 World Series MVP.
Brandon Orsich, Penn State DuBois - Orsich, a 2016 Clearfield grad, was a staple at Penn State DuBois during their prolific run over the last four years. He finished his career 23-1, including wins in the 2018 and 2019 USCAA World Series Championship games.
Overall, Orsich appeared in 44 games, threw eight complete games, and struck out 112 over 174 innings pitched while posting a 3.41 ERA. Orsich earned the Student-Athlete Leadership Award, was a a three-time USCAA All-Academic, and a three-time USCAA Small College World Series champion. He also earned the 2021 USCAA National Student-Athlete of the Year award.
Girls Soccer
Marissa King, Penn State Beaver - King, a 2018 DuBois grad, is currently a senior at Penn State Beaver and is considered one of the top defenders the PSUAC has seen. She has scored one goal and also has an assist on her career resume.
Over the last three years, King has been named a PSUAC All-Academic all three years and earned PSUAC All-Conference team honors twice. She also has been the team captain for the last three seasons.
Volleyball
Keara Shrefler, Penn State DuBois - Shrefler, a 2016 St. Marys grad, played only two seasons (2017-2019) but took her team to its first USCAA National Championship Tournament. Shrefler played in 48 matches and accrued 453 digs, 45 blocks, 103 service aces, and is the DuBois all-time kills leader with 578. Shrefler also earned a spot on the 2018 USCAA All-American Team.
Softball
Lizzy Scott, Penn State DuBois –A current student-ahtlete at PSU DuBois, Scott, a 2018 West Branch grad, has led the country in strikeouts in each of her two seasons. She has amassed a 40-16 record in the circle, with 40 complete games, 313.2 innings pitched, 388 strikeouts and an era of 2.39.
Scott has been named a USCAA All-American twice, as well as a PSUAC All-Conference selection. In 2021, Scott took home the PSUAC’s first USCAA National Player of the Year in the sport of softball.