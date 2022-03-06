SHARON — Even with all the accomplishments over the past decade-plus for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team, it pulled something off at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regional at Sharon High School it hadn’t done for 25 years.
Qualifying six for this week’s PIAA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center, the Raiders won their first regional team title since 1997.
Not even the state champion 2016 squad did that and anyone familiar with District 9/10 wrestling history, the main reason that almost all programs have failed to do for that span was beat the Reynolds Raiders, who had won 22 of the past 24 team crowns.
Reynolds won the District 10 title two weeks ago despite no district champions and did finish second at Sharon, but the D9 Raiders with their 11-man regional lineup and six state qualifiers piled up 141 points. They placed eight wrestlers in the top six.
Reynolds, with five state qualifiers, finished second while Brockway was third at 94.5 points.
There was no dominant D10 lineup this year and the Raiders, who finished tied for fifth at the PIAA Duals with none of the three D10 teams winning a state match, basically backed up their favorites role.
“To come here and win this, you obviously have to push some guys through to Hershey, so getting six out is a good number,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer. “We thought coming in we could do six or seven on a really good weekend, maybe eight, but it’s pretty big for our program. Six getting out, four of them underclassmen, so that’s pretty big.”
Senior Owen Reinsel, a two-time fourth-place state medalist and ranked No. 2 in the state via papowerwrestling.com going into the weekend, won his first-ever regional title at 132 pounds while freshman Cole Householder became the first Raiders rookie to ever win a regional title, taking the crown at 120.
Senior Bryce Rafferty finished second at 215 to qualify for states for the first time as did junior Jackson Zimmerman with his third at 189. Junior Brayden Kunselman makes his second trip after finishing fourth at 138 while freshman Easton Belfiore finished fourth at 172.
Reinsel had three straight runner-up finishes behind Reynolds great Gary Steen, who graduated. He had a 34-second pin in the quarterfinals and two straight technical falls, the second being a 15-0 dismantling of District 10 champion and No. 16-ranked Jack Martinec of Cochranton in the final. He ended the bout 49 seconds into the second period.
“He lost to the same guy three years in a row and he really wanted this one pretty bad,” Klepfer said. “And I don’t know if he gave up a point, so he’s been pretty dominant throughout and it’s just what we’ve talked about before. This was phase two and we go into phase three this week. This wasn’t really his main goal, but winning a state title, that’s a big goal.”
Reinsel meets either Marvin Armistead of Berks Catholic or Peter Chacon of Montour in Thursday’s first round. Chacon is ranked No. 15. Top-ranked Brandan Chletsos of Notre Dame-Green Pond is on the other side of the 20-man bracket.
Householder and Belfiore’s state qualifying makes it seven Raiders who have qualified for states as a ninth-grader. Two others are current teammates in Reinsel and Kunselman, but none of the previous youngsters ever won a regional title.
Householder (34-8), ranked No. 16, made it happen with some dramatics, getting the winning takedown with under 15 seconds left against Conneaut Area’s unbeaten and No. 7-ranked Hunter Gould for a 3-1 win. Gould escaped in the second period, Householder escaped with less than a minute left in the third, then got the winning points in the final moments.
“He keeps getting better each time out,” Klepfer said. “Quite a few wrestlers have come through our program and not win this tournament, so that’s a big step for him and puts him in a good spot for next week.
“The thing about Cole is he’s got a pace that’s hard to deal with. His positioning is impeccable for the most part and for a ninth-grader, he’s exceptional off the bottom and extremely hard to ride. He got out when he needed to, Cole got to his legs with 30 seconds to go and he finally made the adjustment and got the two points.”
Householder wrestles either David Kennedy of Montoursville or Jacob Deysher of Brandywine Heights in the first round. Kennedy was ranked No. 11 while Deysher was No. 17.
Rafferty (35-4), ranked No. 7, was in a loaded 215 bracket that had four of the top nine wrestlers in the state and he got to the finals with a 4-2 win over No. 23 Brayden McCloskey of Reynolds before a big second-period pin of No. 9 Abraham Keep of Girard in the semifinals.
Rafferty ran into No. 4 Hayden Linkerof of Eisenhower who majored No. 5 Cael Black of Eisenhower 13-1 in their semifinal showdown. Linkerof kept going strong and dealt Rafferty an 11-3 major decision.
Rafferty faces Saucon Valley’s No. 3 Dante Mahaffey in the first round Thursday.
Kunselman, Belfiore and Zimmerman each finished fourth at 138, 172 and 189. Kunselman (38-8), ranked No. 12, lost his opener in Friday’s quarterfinals, then had to win three straight bouts on Saturday to assure his trip to Hershey.
In the bout for a top-four finish, Kunselman won a 5-1 decision over No. 14 Riley Kneeland of Greenville. In the third-place bout, he dropped a 6-3 decision to Grove City’s Cody Hamilton.
Kunselman opens at states in the preliminary round with Faith Christian Academy’s No. 20 Cody Wagner.
Belfiore, unranked, reached the semifinals at 172 before losing to 7-3 to eventual champion No. 9 Brock Covell of Titusville. He opened with a 6-3 win over No. 21 Louden Gledhill of Cochranton.
With a state berth at stake in the consolation bracket, Belfiore escaped with 39 seconds in the third period and held off Corry’s Mason Savitz for a 5-4 win. Belfiore lost his third-place bout to Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner, 1-0.
Belfiore opens in the prelims at states against Bishop McDevitt’s No. 25 Lucas Lawler.
Zimmerman makes his first trip to states as well after claiming third at 189. He was one of three pin victims of Greenville’s top-ranked Cole Karpinski in the semifinals after edging Fort LeBoeuf’s No. 8 Danny Church 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
In the bout for a state berth, Zimmerman pinned Cory’s Ethyn Allen in the second period. He then blanked Saegertown’s No. 3 Landon Caldwell for third place.
Zimmerman (23-4), ranked 11th, starts in Thursday’s first round with Mount Pleasant’s Noah Gnibus, who is ranked No. 18.
Jared Popson and Carson Weaver finished fifth and sixth respectively at 113 and 152 pounds. Also making the trip were Brecken Cieleski at 145 (1-2), Coyha Brown at 160 (2-2) and Porter Kahle at heavyweight (1-2).