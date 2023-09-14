The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of hype heading into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The offense was firing on all cylinders in the preseason as the Steelers posted a 3-0 record. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was “perfect” — literally — as he posted a perfect 158.3 QB rating. The defense was swarming and shut down a Buffalo Bills offense that’s been really, really good these past few years with Josh Allen at the helm.
Then Sunday rolled around.
The offense was actually offensive. The defense was atrocious and got gashed by everyone who touched the ball for the Niners. And in a battle of sophomore quarterbacks with the “Yinzers” backing the No. 20 overall pick in Pickett and the Niners attaching their wagon to Mr. Irrelevant — aka the last pick in the draft at No. 262 — Purdy played like the second coming of Joe Montana and improved to 7-0 in regular season starts.
So what exactly happened here? Well for starters, it’s tough to do anything if the offense goes three-and-out and your opponent rolls down the field for a touchdown. I’m not saying I’m a football x’s and o’s savant here, but I do believe I know that’s not a recipe for success.
At one point, the FOX broadcast put up a graphic in the first half (I believe it was around the middle of the second quarter) where the Niners had outgained the Steelers in total yardage by 199-1.
That’s right — one yard.
Again, not a football savant here. But when the team you’re rooting for has one more yard than you do as you’re yelling and screaming from your couch, that is indeed, my friends, bad. It’s not a recipe for success — it’s a recipe for salmonella.
I also realize it’s one measly game, but we saw some things from much maligned (and deservedly so, I might add) offensive coordinator Matt Canada where it appears the training wheels are indeed still on when it comes to Pickett and the offense.
The whole “run twice, pass once” philosophy they fall into is as predictable as the morning sunrise. This whole, “oh let’s run it on 2nd-and-9, they’ll never see it coming” stuff, yeah. Guess what? They see it coming, Matt. The defenses have 20/20 vision on that kind of stuff and when you’re dialing up plays seen on the Pee Wee field on Saturday afternoons, yeah, you’re gonna have a bad time.
Ok, enough of my visceral rage on the Steelers and back to fantasy football. This is the point in the column where I’ll give you my weekly “studs” and “duds.”
For the new readers not familiar with my format, I give you five studs and five duds for the week — one QB, two WRs, one RB and one TE for each. Studs will be folks who aren’t owned in many leagues (a sleeper pick essentially), while duds will be higher-profile players who I think will underperform. I’ll use standard scoring of a half-point, points-per-reception (PPR) league of: QB — 18 points; RB — 10; WR — 10; TE — 8. A “dud” would be anything below this total by people that are starting in most fantasy leagues. The last two seasons I’ve been 77-83 and 76-84. So apparently we’re flirting with mediocrity. Here’s to hoping this year I’m above .500.
Studs
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers. If you were wondering why the Packers finally moved on from Aaron Rodgers, you saw why the first week against division rival Chicago. Love tossed 245 and three touchdowns in the win. And for those that just lost Rodgers for the year, Love might be a decent pickup for you for here on out. I think he does well once again against the Falcons.
Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans. Congratulations to you if you got Collins — the team’s No. 1 wideout — with a middle-ish round pick in your fantasy draft. He’s not overly flashy but last week he hauled in six receptions for 80 yards. The bigger thing I’m concerned with is he had 11 targets in the loss to Baltimore. Against a much better matchup with the Colts on tap this week, I wouldn’t be shocked if he has double-digit points again.
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams. Wait, who is this?! Well, with star wideout Cooper Kupp starting the year on IR, insert the fifth round rookie out of BYU. And on Sunday with Matthew Stafford slinging the pill, Nacua notched 10 receptions for 119 yards on 15 targets. The man literally debuted with elite-level numbers. So will he be a one-hit wonder? Time will tell but he’s obviously one of the biggest waiver wire picks of the week. It’s not the greatest matchup against the Niners this week, but maybe he’ll see garbage time production.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons. Attention Bijan Robinson draftees, wipe away those tears. Your dream of a three-down superstar is just that — a dream. Reality set in on Sunday as it was about as close of a 50/50 split you can get with Allgeier actually outproducing the hyped up rookie, totaling 15 carries for 75 yards and two TDs. The sophomore product will seem to be of value once again against the Packers this week as he’s a good play if you went the “zero RB” route.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions. There’s a reason the scrappy Lions spent a second round pick on the Iowa standout and head coach Dan Campbell showed just that as he debuted in the upset win over Kansas City with five receptions for 39 yards. And in the tight end darkness and despair I’ve been lamenting on, that’s a serviceable game if you’re not named Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, TJ Hockenson or Darren Waller. This week features an even better matchup with Seattle.
Duds
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys. Those Cowboys came out of week 1 with perhaps the biggest statement in a 40-0 thumping of the Giants. But the big story was the Dallas defense and not Dak, who managed just five fantasy points in standard leagues. Granted it’s not like Dallas needed his arm on Sunday night, but this week he gets the other NY team in the Jets and, as Josh Allen would let you know, a much more daunting task is ahead this week.
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers. After a monster year in 2021, Deebo took a step back last season with his production. At the moment, one could even argue he’s the fourth best option in the Niner offense behind McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. There’s just not enough of “The Duke” to go around right now and I’d be leery if you’re banking on him to carry your team at the WR position right now.
Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons. The sophomore out of USC went into 2023 with a lot of preseason hype. But in Sunday’s 24-10 win over Carolina, London had as many catches as you and I, albeit he received one more target than we did. Atlanta is a run first offense and will be for the foreseeable future now as I won’t trust him fantasy-wise until he shows a bit more consistency.
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers. No, fellas. We’re not starting him. Last week’s 31 yards on six carries won’t get it done. My condolences for those who drafted him and, although I’m obviously wishing for a turnaround for Najee, I don’t have my hopes up whatsoever.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams. Higbee was supposed to be the benefactor of a Cooper Kupp-less Rams team in week 1. Instead it was the aforementioned Nacua and fellow wideout Tutu Atwell. I’ll say he has a tough go of it again against San Francisco as they held Pat Freiermuth to just one reception for three yards last week.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.