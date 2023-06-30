FALLS CREEK —Meeca Smith of Falls Creek was recently selected to play in the 14U Open Division of the USSSA Fastpitch Softball Summer All-American Games, which will be held in Viera, Fla., at the USSSA Space Coast Complex from July 31 to Aug. 6.
Earlier this spring, over 1,700 players at 22 locations across the country’s six regions (West, Northeast, Great Lakes, Mid-West, Southeast, and South) tried out to compete in the Summer All-American Games.
Smith was chosen to represent the Northeast Region 14U Open team based on her tryout score.
Smith, who will be a sophomore at Brockway Area High School this fall, was the starting catcher for the high school softball team this past season as a freshman. She also plays third base as a secondary position.
She has competed in travel softball since 2020 playing on the DuBois Diamonds and most recently with Sabatoge and her primary team, the St. Marys Pounders. She finished up playing for the Brockway Junior League All-Star team in the District 10 Tournament.
Smith played second base for the Brockway Juniors in their opening D-10 game against DuBois, which featured fellow 14U Open USSSA Northeast Region selection Elliette Brewer.
Smith, who also plays volleyball, is an honor student at Brockway.