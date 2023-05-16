PHILIPSBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team capped off its regular season Tuesday with a come-from-behind win against Philipsburg-Osceola, 8-5.
After trailing 4-2 after three innings, the Cardinals scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-4 lead — a lead DCC that would evaporate to a single run in the bottom of the sixth before two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh were tacked on by the Cardinals.
Aiden Snowberger led DCC by going 3-for-5 with a run scored, three doubles and a game-high five RBIs — including the go-ahead two-run double in the top of the fifth.
A total of seven pitchers threw between the Cardinals and the Mounties with Brayden Fox getting the win as he threw two innings in relief of starter Andrew Green, allowing one hit and no runs while walking one and striking out two.
DuBois Central Catholic finishes the regular season with a 16-4 record and awaits District 9 Class A playoffs.
In other baseball action Tuesday:
Punxsutawney 8,
Clearfield 3
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy senior pitcher Jake Sikora tossed five innings and allowed just two runs while also helping his own cause with a solo home run as the Chucks downed the Clearfield Bison at Punxsy's final regular season home game.
Sikora allowed five hits and the two runs while walking one and striking out five en route to the victory. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Teammate Carter Savage led the Chucks with three RBIs while Justin Miller was also 2-for-2.
Punxsutawney (16-2) finishes off its regular season on Friday at Bradford.
Karns City 6,
Brockway 2
KARNS CITY — The Brockway Rovers baseball team capped off its season with a 6-2 road loss to Karns City on Tuesday.
Ezra Swanson led the Rovers at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Teammate Eric Lindemuth also had a double.
Swanson took the loss as the Gremlins racked up 15 hits on the afternoon compared to seven by the Rovers.
Brockway finishes the year with a 4-12 record.
Clarion-Limestone 5,
Elk County Catholic 1
ST. MARYS — A combined two-hitter from Clarion Limestone's Kohen Kemmer and Logan Lutz helped take down the Elk County Catholic baseball team on Tuesday as the Lions won, 5-1.
Kemmer threw six innings and allowed the two hits, one run and three walks while striking out one.
David Anderson and Joe Tettis had the lone ECC hits with Anderson's being an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Elk County Catholic (5-14) finishes its season on Thursday at St. Marys while C-L (11-5) hosts Redbank Valley today.
In action on Monday:
DCC 8,
St. Marys 0
ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic pitcher Aiden Snowberger threw a complete game two-hit shutout on Monday as the Cardinals downed the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen, 8-0, to spoil St. Marys' Senior Night.
Snowberger allowed just the two hits as he didn't walk a Dutchmen while striking out 13 on the evening at Berwind Park.
Charlie Coudriet took the loss for St. Marys, tossing six innings and allowing nine hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks while striking out two.
Snowberger also had a double and a triple and scored two runs as DCC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Fellow Cardinals Blake Pisarcik and Carter Himes had two hits each, with Pisarcik having two RBIs and Himes notching two doubles.
DuBois Central Catholic (15-4) caps off its regular season today at Philipsburg-Osceola while St. Marys (10-8) also ends its regular season by hosting Elk County Catholic on Thursday.
Elk County Catholic 16,
Smethport 2, 5 innings
SMETHPORT — A barrage of hitting helped the Elk County Catholic baseball team to a 16-2 win in five innings Monday.
The Crusaders had 16 hits on the afternoon with half of its runs coming in the top of the fifth inning.
Isaac Dellaquilia, David Anderson and Colby Nussbaum had three RBIs each while Nussbaum had a two-run homer in the top of the first. Dellaquilia was 3-for-5 with a double and Joe Tettis was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Shawn Geci got the win on the mound for the Crusaders, tossing four innings and allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out seven.
Elk County Catholic (5-13) hosts Clarion-Limestone today.