BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team beat both Ridgway and Mother Nature Tuesday evening as the Rovers notched an 8-0 victory at Varischetti Field to move back over the .500 mark at 3-2.
A hard rain fell for a majority of the game, but neither the weather conditions nor the resulting slick turf slowed down the Rovers as they scored early and often in the first half.
Brockway’s Evan Botwright netted a pair of goals in the first nine minutes to help the Rovers seize control of the action before breaking the game wide open before the half.
Bowright finished off a hat-track just before the midway point of the half to put Brockway up 4-0. Dylan Bash added a goal of his own off a Botwright assist to make it 5-0 before thunder caused a 30-minute weather stoppage with 9:04 on the clock. Botwright added three assists to go along with his three goals.
Not even that delay slowed down the Rovers as Bash scored again just 22 seconds after play resumed to help Brockway build a commanding 7-0 halftime advantage.
That mean the game was played with a running clock for the final 40 minutes, which saw a lot of action but little scoring. The lone goal after the break came off the foot of Jimmy Fremer with 11:39 left to play.
The game was eventually stopped with 8:44 remaining after a Ridgway player was injured. Both coaches and the officials agreed to call things at that point with Ridgway only having 12 players dressed for the matchup.
“I think it all started in an overtime win (at Forest Area) last week,” said Brockway coach Andy Daugherty. “It finally started clicking then, and they passed the ball really well tonight. i hope we keep building off that.
“This turf makes it a whole different game when it’s wet, and obviously we get top deal with it a little more than other people. We just preached what we know works on the turf, and what doesn’t work on the turf (when wet). We went over that before the game because we knew it was going to rain and it worked tonight.
“We came out and grabbed control early too, because the more you let a team hand around the more dangerous it gets.”
Brockway wasted little time putting pressure on the Ridgway defense and starting keeper Ethan Streich, as Botwright had a shot be just off the mark in the opening minute.
Botwright didn’t miss on second scoring chance less than two minutes later as he took a pass in the middle of the Elker box and quickly blasted a shot that beat Streich inside the left post just 2:45 into the game.
Botwright doubled that lead in the ninth minute when he made a strong run into the right side of the Ridgway box, pulled up near the end line and fired a shot that found its way into the net.
The Rovers netted a third goal less than three minutes later. This time it was Botwright who set things up as he made a nice drop pass in the box to teammate Bradey Hughes, who buried a shot into the Ridgway net at the 12:25 mark.
Fremer nearly made it 4-0 in the 17th minute but Streich came up with a save.
Ridgway then flipped the field on Brockway and got two of its best scoring chances in the game. The first came on a long direct kick shortly after Fremer’s scoring chance.
However, Elker Gavin Lehman didn’t seem to get a lot behind his shot and Rover keeper Jacob Maze made an easy save. The Elkers had even betters scoring look less than a minute later, but Maze denied the shot from the right side.
It was all Rovers from there in the opening 40 minutes.
Botwright netted his third of the game in the 19th minute, while Bash found the back of the net for the first time with 14:15 remaining in the half. That goal came shortly after bash had a scoring chance turned away by Streich, who recorded five first-half saves before switching out into the field after the break.
Bash then got the game back going with a bang after the weather delay.
Maze had the first kick to get things started, then Bash got the ball near midfield and made a run in on goal before finishing it off was a hard shot that found the net for a 6-0 lead.
Brockway added one final goal before the break as Aiden Wilcox scored on a rebound with 3:54 on the clock after Streich had made an initial save on a Rover shot.
Most of the second half was also played in the Ridgway defensive half, but the Rovers mustered just one more goal after the break. And, that goal came from Fremer with 11:39 to play.
Maze posted the shutout in net for the Rovers, recording six saves in the process.
Brockway is right back in action today at home against Redbank Valley at 7 p.m., while Ridgway travels to Northern Potter on Friday.
BROCKWAY 8,
RIDGWAY
Score by Halves
Ridgway 0 0 — 0
Brockway 7 1 — 8
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Evan Botwright, 2:45.
BW—Evan Botwright, 8:36.
BW—Bradey Hughes (Evan Botwright assist), 11:25.
BW—Evan Botwright, 19:26.
BW—Dylan Bash (Evan Botwright assist), 25:45.
BW—Dylan Bash (Evan Botwright assist), 31:18/
BW—Aiden Wilcox, 36:06.
Second Half
BW—Jimmy Fremer, 68:21.
Statistics
Shots: Ridgway 6, Brockway 22. Saves: Ridgway 10 (Ethan Streich 5, N/A 5), Brockway 6 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Ridgway 1, Brockway 7.