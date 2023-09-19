DUBOIS — Coming off its first loss of the season Thursday at Karns City, the DuBois girls soccer team bounced back in a big way Monday with a 10-0 victory against visiting Ridgway.
DuBois wasted little time seizing control of the game as senior Emily Graeca scored four goals in the first 6:49 to get the Lady Beavers off and running. That afforded DuBois and head coach Steve Graeca the opportunity to play his reserves for an extended period of time in each half to get them some valuable varsity experience.
DuBois had six different goal scorers on the evening, led by Emily Graeca who finished with five and and assist. Fellow senior Katy McGahey recorded three first-half assists.
“We’re glad everyone got significant playing time,” said Steve Graeca. “Our starters played well, and we changed up a few of the people today. And, they responded well to the change of position.
‘We also challenged the team to not have the level drop when had our reserves in, and that definitely was not the case as it has been in some other games when we’ve gotten up.
“Happy with our effort and happy with our energy and work rate and had a lot of different scorers tonight. After our first loss of the year, we wanted to get that bad taste out of our mouth and we were able to do that tonight.”
DuBois came out firing on all cylinders from the opening whistle with Graeca firing a shot on goal in the first minute that Ridgway keeper Sara Zameroski stopped. Zameroski then made a dving save on a a Lexi Nissel shot in the tird minute.
However, the rebound went to Jasmine Robinson, who quickly passed it Graeca who blasted home a shot for a 1-0 lead just 2:29 in.
That goal opened the flood gates as DuBois scored on its next three shots — all by Graeca — at 4:26, 6:31 and 6:49. McGahey set the first two of those goals, with Graeca completing hat-trick just 6:31 into the game. Her fourth goal was unassisted.
DuBois kept the pressure on from there, with Zameroski turning away a Lauren Graeca shot in the ninth minute. The Lady Beavers struck again just over a minute later as McGahey set up another goal — threading a cross to Nissel who booted it home to make it 5-0 at the 9:53 mark.
DuBois added to that lead just before the 16-minute mark as Emily Graeca crossed a ball through the Ridgway goal mouth that Zameroski couldn’t deflect and teammate Dani Peace redirected it home inside the left post to put the Lady Beavers up 6-0.
The Lady Beavers were far from done scoring in the half though.
Junior Haylee Hilliard made it 7-0 when she took a pass from Maddie Sawtelle and blasted a shot past Zameroski in the 21st minute.
Ridgway finally got the ball out of its end and recorded its lone shot of the first half in the 27th minute, but DuBois backup keeper Ariel Carney was there at the near post to deny Ally Notarianni.
DuBois tacked on an eight goal just past the 31-minute mark as sophomore Madisyn Sedor made a strong run into the Ridgway box, split a pair of defenders and beat Zameroski.
The Lady Beavers took that 8-0 advantage to the half, which ensured a running clock after the break.
The action was a bit slower-paced in the second half, although DuBois still had it share of scoring chances.
Zameroski turned away a shot by Aaliyah Schuckers in the 48th minute, then stopped a Nissel effort a minute later. She then made it three saves on three DuBois shots in the half as she denied Ariel Carney, who had returned to the field of play.
Ridgway mustered its second shot of the evening , this one by Hannah Wolff, just before the midway point of the second half, which starting keeper Jasmine Carney secured. Each Carney sister recorded a save to combine on the shutout for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois found the scoreboard again just past the midway point as freshman Marlee Hemke buried a shot into the back of the Lady Elker net.
The Lady Beavers’ final goal came with 17:37 to play when Emily Graeca scored on a direct kick from outside the top of the Ridgway box.
DuBois is back in action Thursday night at home vs. Kane, then travels to Warren Saturday morning.
DUBOIS 10, RIDGWAY 0
Score by Halves
Ridgway 0 0 — 0
DuBois 8 2 — 10
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Emily Graeca (Jasmine Robinson assist), 2:29.
D—Emily Graeca (Katy McGahey assist), 4:26.
D—Emily Graeca (Katy McGahey assist), 6:31.
D—Emily Graeca, 6:49.
D—Lexi Nissel (Katy McGahey assist), 9:53.
D—Dani Peace (Emily Graeca assist). 15:53.
D—Haylee Hilliard (Maddie Sawtelle assist), 20:42.
D—Madisyn Sedor, 31:09.
Second Half
D—Marlee Hemke, 60:30.
D—Emily Graeca (direct kick).
Statistics
Shots: Ridgway 2, DuBois 23. Saves: Ridgway 10 (Sara Zameroski 8, Maddy MacAfee 2), DuBois 2 (Jasmine Carney 1, Ariel Carney 1). Corner kicks: Ridgway 0, DuBois 0.