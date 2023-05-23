ST. MARYS — One out away from beating Redbank Valley, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team wound up getting its bats out in the bottom of the seventh and walking off a victory instead.
With one out and the bases loaded, Gabby Weisner singled in Tessa Fledderman with the winning run, capping a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for a 9-8 win over Redbank Valley under the lights at Benzinger Park Monday night.
The Lady Crusaders (15-4) actually led 7-2 in the top of the seventh with two outs and nobody on base before Redbank Valley put seven straight batters on base and scored six runs to grab an improbable lead.
Samantha Bowser tripled in three runs to tie the game at 7-7, then scored on Alara Altobelli’s single for the one run lead.
But ECC answered quickly in the bottom of the seventh as the first three Lady Crusaders reach base with Caitlyn Vollmer singling in Ellie Baron to tie it at 8-8. After an intentional walk to load the bases and a popout for the first out of the inning, Weisner singled in the game-winning run.
Vollmer had three hits for the Lady Crusaders, who advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred at Pitt-Bradford starting at 2:30 p.m.
Emily Mourer got the win in the circle, giving up 12 hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Redbank Valley finished 10-10. Bella Orr finished with four hits, two of them doubles. Mackenzie Foringer took the loss, striking out two and walking five while giving up 13 hits.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 9,
REDBANK VALLEY 8
Score by Innings
RV 000 200 6 — 8
ECC 221 110 2 — 9
One out when winning run scored.
Redbank Valley—8
Mackenzie Foringer p 4010, Taylor Ripple 2b 4110, Quinn White ss 4120, Paytin Polka c 4100, Bella Orr 3b 4242, Keyauna Schimp dp 3210, Samantha Bowser 1b 4114, Alara Altobeli cf 3022, Braylee Yeany lf 3000. Totals: 33-8-12-8.
Elk County Catholic—9
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3322, Gabby Weisner cf 5011, Lydia Anderson 1b 3222, Emily Mourer p 4021, Sydney Alexander 3b 3100, Ellie Baron rf 4121, Tessa Fledderman dp 2101, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4031, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0100, Reagan Bauer lf 3010, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000. Totals: 31-9-13-9.
Errors: RV 1, ECC 1. LOB: RV 7, ECC 7. 2B: Orr 2; Anderson. 3B: Bowser. HR: Klawuhn. SF: Altobeli; Anderson. SAC: Fledderman.
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Mackenzie Foringer-6 1/3 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Foringer.
In other softball action:
Johnsonburg 7,
Karns City 3
JOHNSONBURG — Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and the potential of its season coming to an end, the Johnsonburg Ramettes rallied with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the No. 4 seeded Ramettes beat the No. 5 Gremlins, 7-3, in the District 9 Class AA quarterfinal matchup on Monday.
Jenna Kasmierski led the way at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Julia Jones and Shelby Sorg each had a double while Natalie Dunworth tripled in the contest.
Jones tossed a complete game inside the circle, allowing just five hits, three runs — none of which were earned — and four walks while striking out seven.
Johnsonburg (11-8) will now play top ranked Curwensville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Brockway High School.
JOHNSONBURG 7,
KARNS CITY 3
Score by Innings
Karns 003 000 0 — 3
J’burg 100 006 x — 7
Karns City—3
Lyrik Reed ss-p 4130, Addison Burrows p-cf 3000, Jess Dunn c-ss 3110, Jada Polczynski cf-c 4100, Nicole Taylor 3b 4012, Haley Sherman 1b 2000, Brooklynn Taylor 2b-cf 4000, Emily Sherman dp 3000, Jessica Rodgers lf 3000. Totals: 30-3-5-2.
Johnsonburg—7
Natalie Dunworth ss 3211, Julia Jones p 4110, Zoey Grunthaner c 3111, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4132, Shelby Sorg cf 1110, Marlee Cherry lf 4000, Callie Schreffler rf 2000, Jaylen Gardner 2b 4012, Maria Casilio 3b 4110. Totals: 29-7-9-6.
Errors: Karns 5, J’burg 4. 2B: Jones, Sorg. 3B: Dunworth.
Pitching
Karns City: Addison Burrows-5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Lyrik Reed-1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Reed.