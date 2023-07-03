BROCKWAY — A year after combining for just 34 points, both teams scored at least that in Friday’s 8th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game. But this year, the South came out on top in a 44-34 victory.
South quarterback Eric Booher of Karns City was 17-of-26 for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching an 18-yard TD from Ashton Rex (Central Clarion) on a double reverse as he earned South Offensive MVP honors.
The South jumped out to a 21-0 lead as they scored two touchdowns in a nine-second span early in the second quarter — the latter of which was a 35-yard pick-six by Tyler Albright (Keystone), who was named the South Defensive MVP — before the North responded minutes later as St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey caught a five-yard TD from Port Allegheny QB Drew Evens.
The South got its lead up to 25 at one point early in the third quarter before the North started chipping away. But a couple of costly turnovers paved the way for points for the South as they held a 22-point lead with 2:45 left to play before the North scored two touchdowns in the final seven seconds to cap off the contest.
South running back Zeke Bennett of Punxsutawney had the first score of the night with a 7-yard run to paydirt with 7:39 left in the first quarter as fellow Chucks teammate Peyton Hetrick kicked the extra point.
After three-and-outs by each team, the North had its first sustainable drive of the contest, reaching the South 38-yard line before going for it on 4th-and-3. But the South’s Bryce Weaver (Brookville) stopped Addison Plants (Kane) to give the South the ball back at its own 37. Three plays later, Booher found his Karns City teammate in Micah Rupp open down the sidelines for a 57-yard score as Hetrick’s PAT made it 14-0.
Just nine seconds later as the North set up shop at its own 36, quarterback Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) fired the ball off into the flats, but Albright jumped the route and went racing into the end zone for a 35-yard interception return TD. Hetrick’s extra point gave the South a 21-0 lead with 10:52 left in the second quarter.
A big play helped propel the North’s first scoring drive of the game as Logan Mosier of St. Marys found himself wide open as quarterback Drew Evens (Port Allegany) was able to hit him in stride for a 57-yard pickup before DuBois’ Dalton Yale was able to make the tackle at the South 7-yard line. Three plays later, Evens found another Dutchmen in Carter Chadsey for a 5-yard score on 4th-and-goal, however the two-point try failed and the South led 21-6.
Hetrick then added a 22-yard field goal as time expired in the first half as it capped off a nine-play, 50 yard drive that saw the South take a 24-6 lead into the locker room.
After a kickoff that went out of bounds, the North got the ball to start the second half at its own 40-yard line and eventually crossed midfield in picking up seven yards on a 3rd-and-5 on a Plants reception from Coudriet. However, the North eventually faced a 3rd-and-1 from the South 39-yard line and a dump off by Coudriet to Plants near the line of scrimmage resulted in the ball being jarred loose by the South as Mikey Card (Union-A/C Valley) scooped it up and took it 42 yards down to the North 18-yard line.
One play later, the South used a trick play that saw Rex get the ball on a double reverse as he then fired into the end zone to a wide open Booher for the 18-yard score. Hetrick’s PAT then gave the South its biggest lead of the night at 31-6.
Needing a quick score to keep its slim hopes of a comeback alive, the North did just that as it took them just five plays to go 65 yards for the score. Mosier’s 38-yard reception on 2nd-and-5 got them into South territory and a 13-yard run by Blaine Moses (Port Allegany) as the North found the end zone two plays later as Evens found Zampogna in the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score with 7:52 left in the third quarter. Evens then converted on the two-point try on a rumble up the middle as the South led 31-14.
The next two drives by the South were three-and-outs while the North had two sustainable drives that turned up empty. Its first came as a Coudriet 5-yard run had the North facing 2nd-and-5 at the South 6-yards line. It appeared that Landon Darr (Kane) hauled in a touchdown from Coudriet, but a blindside block not only erased the TD but backed them up to the South 32-yard line as the drive ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone on a 4th-and-22 play.
After getting the ball at midfield for the final drive of the third quarter, South defensive back Skyler Roxbury (Union-A/C Valley) picked off an Evens pass intended for Mosier in the end zone. The South then capitalized on the turnover quickly, going 80 yards in just four plays — capped off by Rupp’s second TD reception of the game from Booher as this one went for 26-yards. Hetrick’s PAT was blocked by David Anderson (Elk County Catholic) as the South led 37-14 with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Zampogna would then get the North to within two scores with 4:57 to go as he capped off a seven play, 48-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Moses then ran it in on the two-point try as the North trailed 37-22.
Needing two scores and running out of time, the North attempted an onside kick but Card was able to scoop it up for the South. Once again, a quick drive helped put the game away as it took four plays to go 48 yards for the South’s next score — this one saw Cole Bish (Redbank Valley) punch it in from a yard on his only carry of the night. Hetrick’s PAT gave the South a 44-22 lead with 2:45 left to play.
With the game out of reach, the North had a sustained drive at the very end that saw Coudriet pick of a majority of his yards through the air, capped off with a 25-yard TD throw to Darr with just 7.7 seconds left as he found Darr over the middle. Coudriet’s pass to Chadsey for the two-point conversion fell incomplete as the North trailed by 16.
But in what was essentially a meaningless kickoff, the South got the ball and started pitching it around to try and avoid being tackled. Eventually Mosier was able to intercept one of the pitchbacks and took it 15 yards to the house on the fumble recovery with no time on the clock — setting the final at 44-34.
Bennett led all rushers with 67 yards on 12 carries while Moses led the North with 43 yards on seven carries.
Each team’s leading receiver had just two receptions each as Mosier had 95 yards on two catches while the South’s Rupp made both of his catches count for TDs as he picked up a total of 83 yards.
The North’s two-QB plan saw Evens throw for 163 yards while Coudriet threw for 109 yards.
SOUTH 44,
NORTH 34
Score by Quarters
South 7 17 7 13 — 44
North 0 6 8 20 — 34
First Quarter
S—Zeke Bennett 7 run, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 7:39.
Second Quarter
S—Micah Rupp 57 pass from Eric Booher, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 10:52.
S—Tyler Albright 35 interception return, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 10:43.
N—Carter Chadsey 5 pass from Drew Evens, (pass fail), 8:13.
S—Peyton Hetrick 22 field goal, 0:00.
Third Quarter
S—Eric Booher 18 pass from Ashton Rex, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 9:40.
N—Ricky Zampogna 8 pass from Drew Evens, (Evens run), 7:52.
Fourth Quarter
S—Micah Rupp 26 pass from Eric Booher, (kick blocked), 11:14.
N—Ricky Zampogna 3 run, (Blaine Moses run), 4:57.
S—Cole Bish 1 run, (Peyton Hetrick kick), 2:45.
N—Landon Darr 25 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (pass failed), 0:07.
N—Logan Mosier 15 fumble recovery, 0:00.
S N
First downs 15 20
Rushes-yards 22-85 32-123
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 22-41-2
Passing Yards 322 272
Total Plays-Yards 52-407 73-395
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Punts 3-32.7 2-27
Penalties-Yards 12-108 7-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
South—Zeke Bennett 12-67, Austin Henery 3-22, Mikey Card 1-3, Carson Weaver 1-2, Cole Bish 1-1, Eric Booher 3-0, Team 1-(-10).
North—Blaine Moses 7-43, Addison Plants 9-20, Drew Evens 2-20, Ryan Pelchy 3-16, Charlie Coudriet 5-14, Ricky Zampogna 3-9, Noah Archer 3-1.
PASSING
South—Eric Booher 17-of-26, 304 yds., 2 TD; Ashton Rex 1-of-1, 18 yds., 1 TD; Mikey Card 0-of-3, 0 yds.
North—Drew Evens 11-of-18, 163 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; Charlie Coudriet 11-of-23, 109 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
South—Micah Rupp 2-83, Ashton Rex 4-77, Aiden Ortz 4-53, Cooper Coyle 2-49, Tyler Albright 2-33, Eric Booher 1-18, Skyler Roxbury 2-7, Zeke Bennett 1-2.
North—Logan Mosier 2-95, Landon Darr 5-63, Noah Archer 4-46, Blaine Moses 3-23, Ricky Zampogna 2-14, Carter Chadsey 2-12, Addison Plants 3-12, Alex Carlson 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
South—Tyler Albright, Skyler Roxbury.
North—None.