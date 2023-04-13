BROOKVILLE — Sparks flew, literally and figuratively Wednesday afternoon into evening at Brookville’s McKinley Field as a real life scene reminiscent of the ending of the 1984 movie “The Natural” — courtesy of DuBois junior Kaden Clark — forced the suspension of the game between the Beavers and Raiders with the vistitors holding a 15-14 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Brookville took a 14-13 lead to the sixth after rallying from a 13-4 deficit after the top of the fourth. That comeback sparked some tensions between the two teams as tempers flared.
Then the sparks flew for real in the sixth, halting a game that could only be called wild for so many reasons — including the teams combining for 14 errors through five-plus innings.
DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh led off the sixth with a double to center and moved to third on a groundout. That brought Clark to the plate, and he crushed a pitch over the left field fence for a 2-run homer to put DuBois back on top 15-14.
That actual homer proved to be the least exciting part of the play. The ball hit a power line beyond the fence and above the road that winds back to McKinley in the field complex. That appeared to cause power surge, which caused one and possibly two different transformers to blow as sparks exploded off one of the power poles.
In the movie “The Natural” Robert Redford portrays the fictional character Roy Hobbs, who plays for the New York Knights. Hobbs smashes a long walk-off home run into stadium’s light standard, causing them to explode as he circles the bases. That home run won the pennant for the Knights in an one-game playoff against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Clark’s theatrics also caused the power line to come free from several poles and block the access road that leads out of the dead-end area at McKinley. Umpires immediately stopped the game and suspended it in an abundance of safety for the players.
Brookville firefighters and police arrived on scene, and after an extended wait for Penelec to arrive, the wire was deemed not to be “live.” The wire was then able to be moved enough for cars to leave through an access alley near where the one transformer blew.
The stoppage might have come at a good time as tempers had flared between the two teams in what was a true battle of attrition. Brookville coach Chad Weaver was nearly ejected following the end of the fifth as he argued what he felt was a balk call on the final out with his team battting.
Then coaches from both teams got heated during the celebration of Clark’s home in the sixth.
No one could have fathomed that ending as DuBois appeared to be on its way to a mercy rule win in the top of the fourth.
DuBois grabbed the lead in the top of the first when Trey Wingard singled and hustled around to third when the ball got past the right fielder. He scored a batter later when Tyler Chamberlin reached on another error.
Brookville countered with two runs in the bottom of the first on three hits and an error.
Sergio Sotillo and Carson Weaver each singled with one out, then Sotillo scored on a two-out double by Riley Smith. Kai Kaltenbach then reached on an error that brought home Weaver to make it 2-1 Raiders.
The score stayed that way into the third, when the Beavers exploded for eight runs on five hits and three errors.
Noah Farrell jump-started that rally with a 2-run double and scored on a single by Jordan Ell. Aughenbaugh and Tycen Roy added RBI singles in the inning before Clark ripped a 2-run triple to center. Clark in turn scored on another error to put the Beavers up 9-2.
Brookville got two of those runs back in the bottom of second.
Kaltenbach played one of those runs with a double, then came home on an error to cut the DuBois lead to 9-4.
The Beavers came right back with a 4-spot in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 13-4.
Tyler Chamberlin led off the frame with a double and scored on a single by Farrell. Ell followed with a double before Gavin Kaschalk singled home both runners. Kaschalk later raced home on a wild pitch to make it 13-4 before Brookville finally got out of the inning.
It appeared DuBois head to potential mercy-rule win, but that proved to be anything but the case as the Raiders put together a huge 8-run rally in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 13-12 game.
Weaver opened the frame with a single and scored when Bryce Weaver tripled to center. After a walk, Kai Kaltenbach and pinch-hitter Ladd Blake smacked back-to-back RBI singles to pull the Raiders within 13-7.
DuBois reliever Kaschalk then struck out two batters in a row, but the Beavers couldn’t get out of the inning. Carter Kessler followed with a single to load the bases before a walk by Sergio Sortillo forced in another run.
An error brought in yet another run before a 2-run single Bryce Weaver capped the inning to make it one-run game at 13-12.
Brookville then grabbed the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a hit and two more DuBois errors.
Blake, who singled with one out, scored on a groundout by Landen Marrara, who later stole home for the go-ahead run as a part of a double steal that saw Kessler tagged out between first and second to end the inning.
That set the stage for the top of the sixth and Clark’s homer that brought an end to the day’s wild festivities.
The game will resume later this season, potentially when the Raiders travel to DuBois on May 8.