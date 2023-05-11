DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team experienced a Senior Day that will likely never be forgotten Wednesday as the Lady Beavers pulled out a thrilling 9-5 victory against rival Punxsutawney when Ava Baronick belted a two-strike pitch for a walk-off grand slam to right field at Heindl Field.
The blast capped an improbable comeback for the Lady Beavers, who looked to be in control after a four-run bottom of third gave them a 4-1 lead. However, in a game of big innings, Punxsy (7-7) capitalized on a a pair of DuBois errors to plate four runs itself in the fifth to grab a 5-4 advantage.
The Lady Chucks looked to be the team with all the momentum at that point, as starting pitcher Ciara Toven was in the midst of retiring 13 straight batters — a stretch that went from the end of the third to the beginning of the seventh inning.
Toven got a pair of groundout to open the seventh, but her defense then let her down as DuBois’ Gabby Gulvas and Haley Reed reached on back-to-back errors by second baseman Brinley Hallman. DuBois made Punxsy pay for those miscues.
Morgan Pasternak stepped to the plate next, and Toven promptly drilled her just above the elbow with a pitch to load the bases. Senior Alexas Pfeufer then hammered a pitch that third baseman Brooke Young dove to her left on to knock down.
Pfeufer wound up with a RBI infield single to tie the game, but Young’s play stopped the potential winning run from scoring — at least momentarily. That brought Baronick to the plate, who was 1-for-3 with a RBI single and two strikeouts at the point.
And, Toven got ahead of the Lady Beaver sophomore. However, Baronick got a two-strike she liked and didn’t miss it was she launched it over the wall in right for a walk-off grand slam to send the DuBois faithful into a frenzy.
The victory is the eighth in a row for DuBois (11-3) following a 2-3 start.
“It wasn’t one of our better games, but good teams will find a way to win,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “The got those first two outs (in 7th) and I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’ We needed something to happen, and turned our lineup over to the top, and let them do the damage.
“That was great for Ava. She pitched a good game, and obviously to win it like that is pretty heroic and we’ll take it. I can say all the way up and down our lineup we had a some lackadaisical at-bats and weren’t as sharp as we have been. Ava, had a couple (of those), but when it mattered she came through.
“Coming in today, I told the girls ... look, today isn’t going to be 13-2 like it was down there. We just got a roll that down there with all the home runs (4). I said they’re going to come to play — it’s Punxsy-DuBois and we always play good, competitive games, so we got to be ready.
“We might have been a little flat starting out. I don’t know why. Every game we need to turn that switch on. But, it was a good win and maybe spark us a little here as we got into the last couple games and into the playoffs.
“It was a memorable win for the seniors too. They have been through the whole program. It’s nice for them and got to start them all. Any time it’s a win against Punxsy, we’ll take it.”
DuBois honored its five seniors — Pfeufer, Emma Delp, Aaliyah Estrada, Gabby Gulvas and Teegan Runyon — before the game, then that group went out all played a role in a memorable Senior Day victory.
Both pitchers worked out of jams in the first, with Baronick stranding Lady Chuck Brynn Hergert after she doubled with two outs in the top half. In the bottom of the inning, Haley Reed and Pasternak both singled for DuBois but Toven left a pair on base.
Punxsy then grabbed the lead with a run in the second when Laci Poole hit a leadoff single and scored on a double by Brinley Hallman. Poole was 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs on the day, while Hallman was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Punxsy could only muster the one run in the frame though, as Baronick and her defense limited the damage. Baronick then left two more stranded in the third before the DuBois offense finally got to Toven in the bottom half of the third.
Gulvas got things started with a single with one out before Reed beat out a bunt single. Pasternak followed with a triple to right to plate both to put DuBois up 2-1.
Pfeufer then walked and promptly took off for second. Punxy elected to throw to the shortstop with Pasternak on third, but that throw went into left field. Pasternak trotted home, while Pfeufer hustled around to third. Baronick capped the inning with a RBI single up the middle to plate Pfeufer to put DuBois up 4-1.
The DuBois bats went silent after that against Toven, at least until their big seventh-inning rally.
Meanwhile, Baronick used three strikeouts in the fourth to keep Punxsy off the board despite a Brooke Young single and Avary Powell walk.
Baronick wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth though, as four Punxsy hits coupled with a pair of errors saw the Lady Chucks score four times to regain the lead at 5-4.
Herget, who was 3-for-4, led off with a single before Reed dropped a fly ball in left hit by Olivia Toven that put two runners in scoring position. Poole followed with a RBI single to right and took second when the throw into the infield was mishandled.
A Hallman sac fly made it 4-3 before Young doubled home Poole to knot things up at 4-4. Punxsy took the lead two batters later when Karli Young delivered a two-out single through the left side to plate Brooke Young to put the Lady Chucks up 5-4.
Punxsy tried to add to that lead in the sixth as Ciara Toven was hit to open the inning and Hegert singled to left. However, DuBois’ defense came up big for Baronick this time.
Olivia Toven hit a sharp grounder to third, but Pfeufer field it cleanly, stepped on bag and fired to first for a 5-3 double play. Poole stepped in and ripped a ball into left-center field but Reed ran it down for the final out to make amends for her miscue the inning prior.
Punxsy couldn’t hold off the Lady Beavers in the end though, as Toven was saddled with the loss. She allowed nine runs, only four earned, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. She struck out seven and walked one.
Baronick earned herself the win with her grand slam. The sophomore righty gave up five runs, three earned, on 11 hits while striking out eight and walking three. Each pitcher also hit a batter.
“It was a great battle,” said Punxst coach Brad Constantino. “This team we played tonight has been so hot lately. They have been just lining up and smacking people. I thought the girls had a good approach batting tonight, but we missed some opportunities when we had chances to add on. That came back and kind of bit us down the stretch.
“Against at team like that, when you get a chance to add an insurance run here or there you got to. I thought Ciara threw the ball really well tonight and hit her spots really well. Laci Poole hit four of the hardest balls she’s hit all year.
“The tough thing is we did a lot of things right tonight, but we just fell short. We just got to get over the hump and win a game like that.”
DuBois returns to action Saturday against Altoona at Heindl Field, while Punxsy hosts Bald Eagle Area on Friday.
DUBOIS 9,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5
Score by Innings
Punxsy 010 040 0 — 5
DuBois 004 000 5 — 9
* There were 2 outs when game ended
Punxsy—5
Avary Powell c 3000, Ciara Toven p 3010, Syd Hoffman cr 0000, Brynn Hergert 1b 4130, Olivia Toven cf 4100, Laci Poole rf 4231, Brinley Hallman 2b 3012, Brooke Young 3b 4121, Brooke Skarbek ss 2000, Kaylee Guidice dp 1000, Karli Young dp 3011, Emily Dobbins lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-5-11-5.
DuBois—9
Gabby Gulvas ss-rf 4210, Haley Reed lf 4220, Morgan Pasternak cf 3222, Alexas Pfeufer 3b 3211, Ava Baronick p 4125, Audrey Hale c 3000, Aaliyah Estrada dp 2000, Bree Weible rf 2000, Lynx Lander cr-ss 1000, Teegan Runyon 2b 3000, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 1000. Totals: 30-9-8-8.
Errors: Punxsy 3, DuBois 2. LOB: Punxsy 10, DuBois 3. DP: Punxsy 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Hergert, Hallman. 3B: Pasternak. HR: Baronick. SF: Hallman. HBP: Toven (by Baronick); Pasternak (by Toven). SB: Skarbek; Pasternak.
Pitching
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Ava Baronick-7 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Toven.