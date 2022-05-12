HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ella Sprague, a DuBois sophomore who competes for both the high school rifle team and DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club, is currently competing in an USA Junior Olympic Competition in Hillsdale, Mich.
Sprague qualified for the national event in both the air rifle and smallbore disciplines, doing so through a State Junior Olympic qualifier match in Palmyra on Feb. 26.
She competed in the women’s category at the state qualifier, placing third overall in both smallbore and air rifle with scores of 563 and 573, respectively, to earn the invite to national competition in Michigan.
Sprague is coming off a high school season in which she placed fifth in smallbore and 17th in air rifle at the State Rifle High School Championships. She helped DuBois to third-place team finishes in both disciplines.