JEROME — DuBois competed in the Pennsylvania State Rifle High School Championships over the weekend at the Jerome Sportsmans Club, and while the Beavers didn’t enjoy their best overall performance of the season, they still came away with a pair of Top 6 individual finishes while placing fifth or better in both team events.
The Beavers shot a 1438 to finish third in the air rifle competition with a 1438 behind Everett (1537) and Conemaugh Township (1483). DuBois Central Catholic was seventh with a 1353. Everett swept both team crowns again as the Warriors bested Emmaus for the smallbore title, 2237-2196. Township was third with a 2172, with Somerset (2169) and DuBois (2122) rounding out the Top 5.
Junior Ella Sprague led the way for DuBois in both competitions as she collected both of the team’s Top 6 individual places.
Sprague finished fourth overall in smallbore with a score of 569, which was just four points off second place. Sprague was fifth in the event a year ago.
Emmaus’ Griffin Lake won gold in smallbore for the second straight year with a 579, while McGuffey’s Riley Dunn edged Somerset’s Madison Allen for silver by a point, 573-572.
DuBois’ second-best shooter was Liadan Connor-Park who was 27th with a 531. Dominic Vizza (518) and Julian Roen (504) placed 39th and 50th, respectively, out of 69 shooters.
When it came to air rifle, Sprague posted a sixth-place finish with a 385.
She actually finished in a three-way tie for the fourth-best score, but Conemaugh Township’s Liam Tegeler (23) and Chestnut Ridge’s Molly Miller (21) bested Sprague (19) in center shots to take home fourth and fifth, respectively, on that tiebreaker.
Sprague’s score was five points higher than a year ago when she placed 14th in air rifle. She was DuBois’ only shooter with experience competing at the state meet as the Beavers graduated three members off last year’s state squad.
Lake swept the individuals titles as he shot a 397 with 32 center shots to win gold. Township’s Trey Myers (392) won silver and Dunn (388) bronze.
DuBois’ Alexia Austin shot a 357 to finish 25th, while Connor-Park (353) was 29th and Vizza (343) 36th.
“The kids did not have their best day, and Ella was not feeling well,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “But, that’s the way it goes in sports.”
Elizabeth Osterman shot a 357 to lead DCC in the air rifle event and placed 26th, losing the center shot tiebreaker to Austin, 8-5. Teammate Brady Snyder wasn’t far behind in 28th with a 354, while Andrew Reiter (338, 38th) and Barak Clouser (304, 42nd) also competed for the Cardinals.