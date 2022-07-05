Ella Sprague, who will be a junior at DuBois Area High School this fall, has already put together quite the resume competing in the sport of rifle for both DAHS and the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club.
Sprague’s latest addition to that still growing resume is a berth to the prestigious American Legion 3-Position Air Rifle National Championship, which will be held at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., from July 19-24.
Sprague will compete in the precision portion of the event and is one of just 15 shooters from the entire country to qualify for the match, which is comprised match of 60 shots — 20 in prone position, 20 standing and 20 kneeling.
“I am humbled to receive such an invite to attend and honored to represent my team, club and our local American Legion Post 17,” said Sprague. “I’m very thankful for all of the support that I’ve received from the American Legion and from my coaches, Joanne Pentz, George Fatula, and my parents. I am very excited to attend the competition and continue to train so I can do my best.”
The qualification process for the national event featured two rounds of competiition.
Shooters from all across the country first competed in what is called a postal match, which a member of their local American Legion Post attends a witness. The scores from that postal match are verified and sent in electronically.
Shooters are then ranked by scores, and those who scored high enough are then invited to shoot a second round match. Again, the match is witnessed and scores are submitted electronically and the Top 15 scores from the nation earn a spot in the nation final.
Sprague shot a 589 in the first round to get a second-round invite, where did even better with a 592. That score placed her ninth overall in the country, securing a trip to the national championship in Colorado.
The winners in both the Precision and Sporter categories at the national championship will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship provided in part by The American Legion and The Sons of the American Legion. The two winners will also receive an expense-paid trip to Milwaukee, Wisc., where they will be honored as part of the Youth Champions Delegation during the 2022 American Legion National Convention Aug. 26-30.
A $1,000 college scholarship is awarded to the second-place finishers in both the Sporter and Precision categories — a scholarship generously provided by The American Legion Auxiliary.
The American Legion 3-Position Air Rifle National Championship is the second major national event Sprague qualified for in a span of two months. She also competed in the USA Junior Olympic Competition in Hillsdale, Mich., in mid-May.
She qualified for that national event in both the air rifle and smallbore disciplines, placing third in both disciplines in the women’s category at a State Junior Olympic qualifier match in Palmyra on Feb. 26.
Sprague finished 80th overall in smallbore (1107) and 134th in air rife (1200) in that Junior Olympic event in Michigan, which combined different age groups from 15-under up through 21-under. She ranked 36th in smallbore in the 18-under age group and 68th in that age group in air rifle.
Sprague is coming off a high school season in which she placed fifth in smallbore and 17th in air rifle at the State Rifle High School Championships. She helped DuBois to third-place team finishes in both disciplines.