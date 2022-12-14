DUBOIS — The DuBois rifle team enters a new season with a young squad filled with several returning shooters, but the handful of losses the Beavers incurred to graduation were big ones at the top end of the lineup.
Gone are three-fourths of last year’s state championship squad in Mia Edwards, Jeremy Wolfgang, and Zak Roy — a trio who helped lead the Beavers to third-place team finishes in both smallbore and air rifle at the Pennsylvania State Rifle High School Championships.
Edwards, who actually graduated high school early as a junior after completing all of her necessary course work, posted a pair of Top 15 individual finishes. She placed 14th in smallbore with a 550 and 13th in air rifle with a 380-17x.
As for Roy, he placed 20th (544) in smallbore and 20th in air rifle (366), while Jeremy Wolfgang was 31st in smallbore (530) and 25th in air rifle (362).
While those losses will definitely be felt, the cupboard is far from completely bare for DuBois. Head coach Joanne Pentz welcomes back the Beavers’ top shooter from a year ago in junior Ella Sprague, who will be called upon to lead a team that features just five upperclassmen (1 senior, 4 seniors) on a roster of 20 shooters. DuBois has 10 sophomores and five freshmen on the roster.
Sprague posted DuBois’ top finish at states a year ago, placing fifth in smallbore as a sophomore. She actually tied for the fourth-best score with McGuffey’s Riley Dunn, but Dunn got the higher spot based on having more center shots (Xs), 17-15.
Sprague also tied Edwards for the 13th-best score in air rifle, but finished a spot behind her teammate based on center shots (17-12).
“We have high expectations for her,” said Pentz of Sprague. “Ella has been shooting at national and state matches through the summer. I am anticipating Ella to break the school record again this year. She is a great shooter and works hard to improve her scores.”
Sprague will be joined at the top of the DuBois lineup by the team’s lone senior in Luke Gerg, as well as juniors Dominic Vizza and Julian Roen and sophomore Ian Hamilton. Vizza was the team’s alternate for the state meet last year.
Pentz also has her eye on several other shooters who could make an impact this year along with that more experienced group who saw varsity experience a season ago.
“We are a young team this year, but I have been so pleased with how hard everyone has been working at practice to improve their positions and focusing on their shot process,” said Pentz. “Liadan Conner-Park has been working hard in the off season, and she will be someone to watch for this season. She just keeps improving every week, and I look for her to be in the top five all season.
“Alexia Austin returns this year after shooting on the JV squad last year. Alexia scores have improved, and she will be starting on the varsity team. First year shooters Brady Kiskaddon, Emily McClelland and Hunter Jeffers have also been working hard in the range. They are making their presence known and will be pushing to be starting on varsity for the first match.”
As for that first match, it will be a tough opener as DuBois is scheduled to shoot at Everett on Thursday. The Warriors captured both team crowns last year at the state match.
“Our first match is against Everett, who is one of the strongest teams in our division,” said Pentz. “So, we are going to go into the season with our best work ethic and hope to keep improving each week.”
ROSTER
Senior: Luke Gerg. Juniors: Liadan Conner-Park, Julian Roen, Gabrielle Sprague, Dominic Vizza. Sophomores: Alexia Austin, Curren Durr, John Elias, Ian Hamilton, Morgan Hoare, Kaelyn Korb, Alexis Pontzer, Sophia Reilly, Anthony Sago, Natalia Williams. Freshmen: Hunter Jeffers, Brady Kiskaddon, Emily McClelland, Jayden Overdorf, Alex Sprankle.