The Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams for Class A were unveiled late Monday night, and a pair of seniors from the Tri-County Area — DuBois Central Catholic’s Alec Srock and Elk County Catholic’s Charlie Breindel — earned honors.
Srock, who was named the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Player of the Year, was voted to the Class A Second Team, while Breindel garnered Third Team Honors.
The accolade came on the same day Srock signed his letter of intent to play Division III basketball at Geneva College.
Coming off a breakout junior campaign, Srock saved his best basketball for his senior year.
He not only was a dominant force in the Tri-County Area but all of District 9 and was the prime reason behind the Cardinals (19-9) reaching the state playoffs for the first time since 2011 as the District 9 runner-up. Central Catholic was just 4-18 two years ago when Srock was a sophomore.
Srock averaged a double-double on the season — 19.5 points and 13.3 rebounds a game — and led all of District 9 in total points (527) to go along with his 359 rebounds. His scoring average ranked second behind only Clearfield’s Cole Miller (21.8, 523 points).
The Cardinal shot 52 percent from the field and hit the outside shot when left open, making 14 of 42 3-point attempts. He also led the team in blocked shots (43) and was second in steals (35) and third in assists (56).
Breindel, a multi-year starter, was the undisputed leader on the floor of an ECC squad that not only captured a District 9 title but also made a run all the way to the Class A semifinals (went 3-1 in states) despite having just two players back who saw significant action a year ago.
Breindel led the team in scoring with 389 points (12.5 ppg.) and assists (106) and was second in 3-pointers made (44) and third in rebounding (98) as a guard. He also had 38 steals.
The senior really stepped up his game in the postseason, scoring 22 or more points in three of ECC’s seven playoff games — including back to back games against Rochester (28) and Union (24) in state wins vs. WPIAL opponents. He had 13 in a semifinal loss to eventual state champ Bishop Canevin.
Here is a look at full 2022 Class A All-State Teams:
First Team
Davion Hill, 6’ 1’, junior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy (Player of the Year)
Marquis Ratcliff, 6’ 6”, senior, Nativity BVM
Vinnie Cugini, 6’ 2”, junior, Aquinas Academy
Jaden Gales, 6’ 6”, senior, Bishop Canevin
Kevaughn Price, 6’ 2”, senior, Bishop Canevin
Hanief Clay, 5’ 9”, senior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy
Second Team
Lambert Palmer, 6’ 1”, senior, Williamsburg
Pace Prosser, 6’, sophomore, Berlin Brothersvalley
Alec Srock, 6’ 2”, senior, DuBois Central Catholic
Evan Dumaine, 6’ 3”, junior, Mount Calvary Christian
Matt Stanley, 5’ 10”, junior, Union
Braden Adams, 6’ 2”, senior, Shanksville-Stoneycreek
Third Team
Grant Landis, 6’ 1”, senior, Lancaster Country Day
Cody Miller, 6’ 2”, senior, Nativity BVM
Xavier Spears, 6’ 10”, sophomore, Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg)
Charlie Breindel, 6’, senior, Elk County Catholic
Avery Kopcha, 5’ 11”, sophomore, Mount Calvary Christian
Lamont Samuels, 5’ 9”, junior, Farrell
Coach of the Year
Gino Palmosina, Bishop Canevin