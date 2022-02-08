DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic Alec Srock came to play in all facets of the game on Monday night against the Huntingdon Bearcats. The senior scored a game-high 37 points and 23 rebounds in a 72-65 win over the Bearcats.”
“Alec (Srock) absolutely stepped up,” DuBois head coach Dom Varacallo said. “I mean, what can you say? Thirty-seven (points) and 23 (rebounds). That’s a stat-line you don’t see everyday. And in order to beat a really good Huntingdon team, we needed every single one of those.”
Srock was dominant throughout the night, scoring 10 points each in the first three quarters before scoring seven in the fourth quarter — while also snagging rebounds throughout to get to 23 total.
DuBois Central Catholic (13-6) led 18-17 after the first quarter thanks to Srock and six points from Luke Swisher, as they held an early second quarter 27-25 lead before the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run.
Dylan Hanna got the run started with a bucket, followed by a three each from Srock and Andrew Green before Huntingdon called a timeout to regroup trailing 35-25 with 3:34 left in the second quarter.
After the timeout, Green scored underneath to get the lead to 12 — which would be the biggest lead of the night.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Bearcats would chip away at the deficit, as DCC held a 41-35 lead.
Huntingdon had an Alec of their own in Alec Cooper — who led the Bearcats with 22 points — 13 of which were in the third quarter and 19 of them were in the second half when it mattered. Cooper battled foul trouble early, which Varacallo said was part of the game plan.
“A point emphasis for Huntingdon, (Cooper) is just one of the best players we’ve seen all year,” Varacallo said. “Getting him in foul trouble was definitely a point of emphasis. We had guys step in and take charges in the first half and in the second half. Getting him out of rhythm was huge for our game plan. (Josh Bryson) for them, we had to run him off the line all night. They’re a very solid team but so are we.”
Cooper’s dominant third quarter eventually gave the Bearcats a 48-47 lead and a Bryson free throw gave Huntingdon a 49-47 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
But the Cardinals would bounce right back and with Cooper trading buckets with DCC, the home team would take a 57-55 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I think when we were down, we kept our composure,” Varacallo said. “I think it was 49-47. We got the looks that we wanted inside and we executed offensively and hit some shots when we needed to.”
Swisher and Srock scored underneath to give DCC a 61-55 lead early before Huntingdon’s press caused Cardinal turnovers, with a Cooper midranger cutting the DCC lead to just two.
Srock and Green got it quickly back up to a six point lead before another Cooper jumper cut it to four with about three minutes to go.
Srock would hit a jumper of his own to get the lead to 67-61 with 2:40 left and Swisher’s layup made it 69-61 with the student section going crazy.
“It’s amazing to see the crowds back at DCC,” Varacallo said. “The atmosphere is back, Cardinal basketball is back. It’s great to see.”
However, the visitors wouldn’t go away quietly as a Cooper layup and a midranger from Eli Ehresmano made it a four point game with 1:32 left.
DuBois Central Catholic then started to slow down the offense as Huntingdon — which had just three team fouls entering the final minute — started fouling to put DCC on the foul line. The first one-and-one opportunity with Srock came with 43.8 left, as he made the first but missed the second to give DCC a 70-65 lead.
After Huntingdon missed a three, Srock would get the rebound and eventually found Hanna underneath for a bucket to give DCC a 72-65 lead in the waning seconds. Both teams would miss shots from there as the Cardinals would take the 72-65 victory.
Swisher had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals while Green came off the bench to add 11 points as Varacallo said it took the entire team to get the job done Monday night.
“We got contributions from Swisher with 14,” Varacallo said. “Dylan Hanna played his butt off defensively and Brendan Paisley (also did). It was a team effort. And at the same time, we had guys take a step back tonight and give up some minutes because that’s what it took to win the game. I’m just very proud of our team and being able to fight through against a good Huntingdon basketball team.”
With the win, DCC now has three regular season games left, the next of which is on Thursday as they’ll travel to St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy — a team which they beat 72-54 at home on Jan. 31.
“We’ll keep riding this high — that’s a five-game winning streak now,” Varacallo said. “But it’s one game at a time and we’re looking to springboard off of this into playoffs.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 72,
HUNTINGDON 65
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 17 18 20 10 — 65
DCC 18 23 16 15 — 72
Huntingdon—65
Ryan Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Alec Cooper 10 2-3 22, Josh Bryson 7 3-4 18, Jake Rigby 2 0-0 6, Cam Wiser 5 0-0 10, Eli Ehresmano 3 0-1 7, CJ Moore 0 0-0 0, Jack Henney 0 0-0 0, Jakobie Norris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-8 65.
DuBois Central Catholic—72
Jalen Kosko 1 4-4 6, Alec Srock 17 1-5 37, Brendan Paisley 0 0-0 0, Luke Swisher 6 2-2 14, Dylan Hanna 2 0-0 4, Andrew Green 5 0-0 11, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 7-11 72.
Three-pointers: Huntingdon 4 (Rigby 2, Bryson, Ehresmano), DCC 3 (Srock 2, Green).