ST. MARYS — It was a busy afternoon Sunday at Benzinger Park as the St. Marys Little League and Junior League All-Star softball teams both captured victories to battle their way back to the District 10 championship games in their respective divisions.
The St. Marys Little Leaguers bested DuBois, 4-2, in their losers’ bracket final matchup, while the St. Marys Juniors topped Bradford, 6-2, in their losers’ bracket final contest.
Lanie Weisner was once again strong in the circle for her 11-12 year-old squad and helped lead St. Marys to their third straight victory in the losers’ bracket to earn a rematch with Punxsutawney for the District 10 championship.
Punxsy bested St. Marys, 6-4, last Monday and is the lone undefeated team remaining (3-0). St. Marys must beat Punxsy twice to win the title.
Weisner, who tossed no-hitters in her previous two games, took a no-hitter into the sixth Sunday against DuBois as her team led 4-0.
However, Calli Bash broke it up with a single. Bash and Allie LaBue, who reached on a dropped third strike prior to Bash, both scored in the inning to set the final at 4-2.
All told, Weisner allowed the two runs, both earned, on one hit while striking out 17 and walking three.
St. Marys grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the first when Anna Lanzel hit a single with one out and worked her way around the bases on wild pitches/passed balls.
St. Marys tacked on two more runs in the second.
Addie O’Dell and Bristol Mathis drew back-to-back walks to open the inning and both runners eventually scored to make it 3-0. Brynlee Schutz had a single in the inning, while Delaney Dunworth and Avery Stauffer also drew walks.
The game stayed 3-0 all the way to the bottom of the fifth, which is when St. Marys pushed across its final run.
Lanzel led off the inning with a double, then stole third before coming home on a Weisner groundout. Lanzel was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
DuBois then made some noise in the sixth, but Weisner and her teammates dispelled any DuBois hopes of a comeback.
The District 10 title game for Little League softball will be played in Punxsy on Tuesday, with an if-necessary game slated for Thursday should St. Marys force that contest.
As for the St. Marys Juniors, they made the most of their opportunities in a 6-2 win against a scrappy Bradford squad. Both teams had seven hits in the game, but Bradford committed six errors that led to just one of St. Marys’ runs being earned.
Bradford led 2-1 after two innings, with three combined runs coming in the second, but it was all St. Marys from there. St. Marys tied the game with a run in third when Molly Hanslovan and Allison Mertz pulled off a double steal, with Hanslovan swiping home.
St. Marys took the lead with a run in the fifth before tacking on three hige insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Hanslovan singled home a run in the fifth, while St. Marys scored a pair of runs on an error in the seventh. Dana Beimel plated the sixth and final St. Marys run on a groundout.
Beimel went the distance in the circle to get the win. She allowed two runs, both earned, on seven hits while striking out seven and walking a pair.
Hanslovan led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored. Addison Beimel was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The St. Marys Juniors now get a rematch with DuBois, which captured a wild 18-12 victory in the winners’ bracket final in St. Marys on Friday.
The D-10 title game will be played Tuesday in DuBois at the Highland Street Fields since Heindl Field is unavailable because of a Challenger League game. An if-necessary championship game would be played on Thursday.