ST. MARYS — The St. Marys baseball team got a strong pitching performance from the duo of Charlie Coudriet and Lucas Bauer Monday as the Flying Dutchmen notched their first win of the season with an 8-2 victory against cross-town rival Elk County Catholic at Berwind Park.
Coudriet and Bauer combined on a three-hitter while striking out 12. Coudriet tossed the first four innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking a pair.
Bauer came on in relief in the bottom of the fifth and proceeded to throw three perfect innings, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced to collect a save.
St. Marys jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Courdriet singled and later scored on a single by Vinnie Lenze. The Dutchmen added to that lead with two more runs in the second on a Ben Paul run-scoring single and a Bauer RBI groundout.
The Dutchmen then broke the game open with a 5-run fourth to take an 8-0 lead. Coudriet Mosier each had RBI singles in the inning, while Lenze knocked in two more with a single of his own.
Lenze led the St. Marys attack, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Coudriet and Carter Price and Eli Rippey all also had two hits for the Dutch.
Elk County scored its only two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Colby Nussbaum singled home both Lance O’Neill and David Anderson, who were hit by a pitch and walked, respectively, to open the inning.
That’s all ECC could muster on the day though as Bauer came on and shut down the Crusaders in the final three innings.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. St. Marys (1-2) hosts Brookville, while ECC (1-1) plays at Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 8,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 120 500 0 — 8
ECC 000 200 0 — 2
St. Marys—8
Lucas Bauer ss-p 3001, Charlie Coudriet p-3b 4221, Logan Mosier cf 4111, Vinnie Lenze 4023, Carter Price c 4020, Eli Rippey lf 3120, Tysen Beimel rf 3100, Ben Paul 3b 2111, Carter Redmond ss 1010, Dan Schutz 1b 1111, Ben Porkolab ph 1000, JJ Blessel cr 0100. Totals: 30-8-12-8.
ECC—2
Issac Dellaquila c 4000, Lance O’Neill 3b-lf 2100, David Anderson 2b 2100, Joe Tettis p-3b 3000, Charlie Geci lf-rf 2010, Colby Nussbaum 1b 3012, Wil Wortman ss-p 3000, Tom Gilmore dh 3010, Frankie Smith cf 3000. Totals: 25-2-3-2.
Errors: SMA 1, ECC 4. LOB: 7, ECC 5. SB: Coudriet, Schutz.
Pitching
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Lucas Bauer-3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 7 SO.
ECC: Joe Tettis-3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Shawn Geci-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Wil Wortman-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Coudriet. Losing pitcher: Tettis. Save. Bauer.