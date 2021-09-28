ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team beat Johnsonburg 5-1 on Friday.
The Lady Dutch swept the singles matches, 4-0, with each netter picking up decisive 6-0, 6-0 victories.
That included Davan Lion beating Kendal Mehalko, Emma Gavazzi beating Maria Catalano, Rachel Fleming defeating Olivia Baker and Mya Klaiber winning over Aliza Jackson.
In doubles, Johnsonburg got its lone win in doubles No. 1 as Mehalko and Catalano beat Klaiber and Maddy Wittman, 8-5. The St. Marys duo June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel defeated Olivia Baker and Aliza Jackson, 8-1, in the second and final doubles match.
Both teams are back in action today as St. Marys travels to Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg travels to Punxsutawney.
ST. MARYS 5,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Maria Catalano, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Olivia Baker, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Aliza Jackson, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Catalano (J) def. Klaiber/Maddy Wittman, 8-5.
2. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel (SM) def. Olivia Baker/Aliza Jackson, 8-1.
In other girls tennis action:
Altoona 6,
DuBois 1
ALTOONA — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team fell to Altoona on Monday by a 6-1 final.
In the No. 1 singles, DuBois got its lone point of the day with Grace Askey picking up a 6-7, 6-3 (10-8) win over Leah Koehle.
“Grace Askey showed great mental fortitude by coming back from a four-game losing streak, followed by a set tiebreaker loss to ultimately win the match in another tiebreaker,” DuBois coach Josuha Reed said. “It was an overall great effort from the DuBois girls.”
For the rest of the singles matchups, Kendall Gates beat Cassie Lanzoni 7-6, 6-1, Isabella Graham downed Laken Lashinsky 6-1, 6-0 and Katie Hovan beat Jessica Hnat 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, the Altoona duo of Brenna Rupert and Olivia McMinn beat Bri Quairiere and Jade Suhan, 8-1. Hovan and Graham beat Liz Coleman and Lauren Kennedy 8-0 in doubles No. 2 and Courtney Irwin and Kaylee Swain took down Maddy Brantley and Kara Miller, 8-3, in doubles No. 3.
DuBois (5-9) looks to rebound as they host Brockway today.
ALTOONA 6,
DUBOIS 1
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Leah Koehle, 6-7, 6-3 (10-8).
2. Kendall Gates (A) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 7-6, 6-1.
3. Isabella Graham (A) def. Laken Lashinsky, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Katie Hovan (A) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brenna Rupert/Olivia McMinn (A) def. Bri Quariere/Jade Suhan, 8-1.
2. Hovan/Graham (A) def. Liz Coleman/Lauren Kennedy, 8-0.
3. Courtney Irwin/Kaylee Swain (A) def. Maddy Brantley/Kara Miller, 8-3.