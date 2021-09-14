ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team won over Warren Lady Dragons with a score of 5-2 Monday.
The Lady Dutch swept the singles matchups. For the No. 1 singles match, Davan Lion beat Sydney Govani 6-0, 6-1. Emma Gavazzi beat Mackenzie Lester 6-2, 6-2 and Mya Klaiber beat Iris Kichl 6-0, 6-1. For the fourth and final matchup, Rachel Fleming took down Madalynn Perry 7-5, 6-1.
St. Marys also won the first doubles match, with Lion and Maddy Wittman beating Govani and Lester 8-4.
Warren would take the final two doubles matches. Perry and Sydnie Cochran beat the St. Marys duo of June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel 8-0. Izzy Heacox and Sophie Olsen then beat Andrea Adamski and Emily Ritter 8-2 to set the final score at 5-2.
“Overall, today’s match against Warren was very exciting,” Lady Dutch coach Dave Lion said. “There were a lot of excellent points exchanged by all of the players. We are always striving to have fun and enjoy every day.”
St. Marys is back in action today as they travel to Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 5,
WARREN 2
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Sydney Govani, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Mackenzie Lester, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Iris Kichl, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Madalynn Perry 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Lion/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Govani/Lester, 8-4.
2. Perry/Sydnie Cochran (W) def. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel, 8-0.
3. Izzy Heacox/Sophie Olsen (W) def. Andrea Adamski/Emily Ritter, 8-2.
Altoona 9,
DuBois 0
ALTOONA — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team fell to Altoona 9-0 on Monday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
“Playing against such a big school is always a challenge, but it’s also a huge opportunity to see greater levels of play that can inspire players to work hard and improve,” DuBois coach Joshua Reed said.
With each team agreeing to play nine matches, Altoona won 5-0 in singles and 4-0 in doubles.
Morgan Stevens beat Grace Askey 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 matchup. Emma Skelley then took down Cassie Lanzoni 6-1, 6-0 in the second. Sophia Caputo beat Jessica Hnat 6-0, 6-0 for the third and Kendall Gates beat Laken Lashinsky in the No. 4 matchup 6-1, 6-0. The fifth match had Isabella Graham defeating Maddie Brantley — who made her singles debut — 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Stevie Jones and Mercedes Thompson beat Askey and Lanzoni 8-4 in the No. 1 matchup.
Elly Eisel and Olivia Chile defeated Hnat and Lashinsky 8-2, while Katie Hovan and Becca Holiday beat Bri Quairiere and Jade Suhan 8-0. The fourth matchup had Kayley Swain and Brenna Rupert defeating Brantley and Kara Miller 8-2.
DuBois looks to get back on track Thursday as they travel to play St. Marys.
ALTOONA 9,
DUBOIS 0
Singles
1. Morgan Stevens (A) def. Grace Askey, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Emma Skelley (A) def. Cassie Lanzoni 6-1, 6-0.
3. Sophia Caputo (A) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Kendall Gates (A) def. Laken Lashinsky, 6-1, 6-0.
5. Isabella Graham (A) def. Maddie Brantley, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Stevie Jones/Mercedes Thompson (A) def. Askey/Lanzoni, 8-4.
2. Elly Eisel/Olivia Chile (A) def. Hnat/Lashinsky, 8-2.
3. Katie Hovan/Becca Holiday (A) def. Bri Quairiere/Jade Suhan, 8-0.
4. Kayley Swain/Brenna Rupert (A) def. Brantley/Kara Miller, 8-2.