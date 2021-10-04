BRADFORD — It’s often said in multi-day or multi-round events that you can’t win it on the first day but you can lose it.
Saturday’s final round of the District 9 Golf Championships proved to be anomaly to that thought, as both proved to be true at Pennhills Club in Bradford
That’s because both players who led after the first round — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing in Class AA and Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius in Class AAA — went on to win the title in their respective classifications.
At the same time, six of the eight competitors sitting in state qualifying sports (Top 6 in AA, Top 2 in AAA) entering Saturday secured trips to the PIAA Championships — meaning if you fell too far behind that top group last Monday your tournaments were basically over.
A vast majority of the local contingent fell in that latter category, as St. Marys senior Lucas Benjamin was the only area player to punch his ticket to states and did for the second year in a row.
That trip was far from assured for Benjamin, even when the final scores were tallied after the second round. That’s because the Dutchmen, who started the day tied for second after shooting an opening-round 80, struggled through a second round that produced a score of 87.
Coupled with that opening 80, Benjamin found himself in a four-way tie for fourth with Couderport’s Brady Streich, Forest Area’s Ethan Carll and Clarion’s Devon Lauer.
That tie forced a playoff for the final three Class AA berths to states, with one golfer missing out on a coveted trip to states.
The playoff started on the first hole and one trip to states was secured as Coudy’s Streich birdied the par-4 to place fourth.
The other three all bogeyed the hole and moved on to No. 2, where a second state berth was captured by Forest’s Carll after he made par. Benjamin and Lauer each made bogey again, forcing the playoff to a third hole to who would garner that third and final trip to states remaining.
Both players took three shots to reach the green of the par-4 third hole, Benjamin doing so after bombing a long tee shot down the right side of the hole.
However, Benjamin more than made up for a subpar second shot as he drained a long putt from the front edge of the green for par. That put pressure on Lauer, whose third shot him inside Benjamin’s ball on the green.
Lauer couldn’t sink the long effort, though, as Benjamin secured sixth place and second trip to states in his final high school season.
As for Lauer, he wound up seventh and came up short in his bid to give Clarion two state qualifiers. Teammate Cameron Kerle shot an 80 Saturday to finish third with a two-day total of 162.
Felsing, who was a surprise first-day leader in some people’s eyes after firing a 76, shot his second strong round of the event with a final-round 78 to capture his first D-9 title with a 154.
The Warrior bested runner-up Kurt Barner of Kane by two shots. Barner, the defending champion, shot the low score of the day in Class AA with a 76 to finish with a 156 after carding an 80 in the first round to tie Benjamin for second at that point.
The only golfer in the Top 6 entering the day to no reach states was Kane’s Max Bizzak, who started the day tied with Kerle for fourth (82).
However, Bizzak shot a 91 Saturday and finished ninth overall with a 173 as he came up short in his bid to reach states for a second year in a row along with his teammate Barner.
A pair of local golfers took home Top 10 finishes.
St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze was eighth with a 169 (84-85), while Ridgway’s Collin Porter finished 10th with a 175 (86-89). Lenze and Porter were also eighth and 10th, respectively, after the first round.
Brookville’s Killian Radel was right behind Porter in 11th with a 176 after shooting 88 for the second time in the event. Radel was 12th after the first round.
Clarion-Limestone’s Nick Aaron (187) and Brady Fowkes (188) placed 14th and 15th, respectively, after struggling on Saturday. Aaron followed up an opening 89 with a 98, while Fowkes posted a 100 after shooting an 88 in the first round.
Saturday’s final round in Class AAA really was a race for for the second and final berth to states after Cornelius posted a 76 last Monday to grab a five-shot lead over DuBois senior Cody Jaconski (81).
Cornelius, a senior, was even better Saturday as he fired a 2-under 70 to capture his third straight District 9 Class AAA title.
He will be joined at states by sophomore teammate Jake Franz, who put together his career-best round at Pennhills — an even-pat 72 — to finish second with a 155, nine strokes behind Cornelius.
That was a huge jump for Franz, who shot an 83 in the first round, as he leapfrogged Jaconski to finish second. Jaconski, who held a two shot lead over Franz starting the day, wound up 11 strokes behind Franz in third with a 166. He shot an 85 Saturday.
Teammate Gavin Kaschalk, a junior, shot his second straight 86 to place fourth with a 172, while Clearfield’s Eric Fletcher (88-88—176) and DuBois’ Brock Smith (91-87—178) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Like last year, the PIAA Championships will again be a one-day event for the two classifications at Heritage Hill Golf Resort in York. It was a two-day event for both prior to COVID-19 impacting sports in 2020.
The Class AA Tournament is Monday, Oct. 18, while Class AAA plays on Tuesday, Oct. 19.