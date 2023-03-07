BRADFORD — The St. Marys bocce ball team won its league championship last week at Bradford High School as part of the Interscholastic Unified Sports Indoor Bocce League Championships.
The Dutch went into the 8-team tournament as the top seed and was placed in Division 1 — consisting of the odd seeds of No. 3 Port Allegany, No. 5 Cameron County and No. 7 of Bradford “A”. Division B consisted of No. 2 Bradford “B”, No. 4 Coudersport, No. 6 Smethport and No. 8 Oswayo Valley.
The tournament was also a single elimination instead of the usual best-of-three format where a match was played to either 30-minutes or 16 points — whichever came first.
St. Marys would narrowly escape with a 7-6 win over Bradford “A” in its first contest and then would defeat Port Allegany 6-4 in the second game.
With those wins, St. Marys moved into the finals as the champion of Division 1 and squarted off against Smethport — the Division 2 champion — for the title. The finals then saw the Dutch take down the Hubbers, 11-2, for the title.
The win now puts St. Marys in the regional playoffs at Penn State DuBois, which starts on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. after originally being scheduled to start today. The top two teams from Thursday will then advance to the state championships on March 23 in Hershey.