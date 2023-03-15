DuBOIS — The St. Marys bocce ball team won the Interscholastic Unified Sports Indoor Bocce Regional Championships Thursday at Penn State DuBois.
A total of eight teams took part in the regional championship that included leagues in Erie/Harbor Creek, Clearfield/Centre, Heartland/Shamokin and the Northern Tier/Athens areas.
St. Marys represented the McKean/Potter/Elk/Cameron league and were seeded at No. 3. Other seedings were Harbor Creek at No. 1, Canton at No. 2, Clearfield at No. 4, Bedford at No. 5, North-Penn Mansfield at No. 6, Penn Cambria at No. 7 and Tussey Mountain at No. 8.
Similar to the league championship St. Marys won two weeks ago, the regional championship consisted of a single elimination bracket with a consolation bracket used to determine the other places.
Rather than playing a “best of three” series within each round of the bracket, it was a match played to 30-minutes or 16 points — whichever happened first — as teams played on three different bocce ball courts set up inside the gymnasium.
St. Marys’ road to the championship started with its first round matchup against No. 6 North-Penn Mansfield, which the Dutch won by an 8-3 final. That meant a semifinal matchup against No. 4 Clearfield, as they defeated No. 5 Bedford, 5-2, in the first round.
In the semis, St. Marys came back to win it, 5-4, to move on to the finals after they trailed 4-1 in the first four frames as the Dutch scored two points each in the final two frames played.
Also advancing to the finals was top ranked Harbor Creek, which defeated No. 8 Tussey Mountain 7-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Penn Cambria 13-3 in the semifinals.
Harbor Creek would take a 5-0 lead in the first two frames over St. Marys and led 8-3 after four frames before the Dutch started to make a comeback. Six points in the final three frames then gave St. Marys a 9-8 win and the regional championship.
Dutch team members include Patrick Blessel, Jesse Greishaw, Kara Hansolvan, Vincent Lenze, Elijah Rippey, Giovanni Saraceno, Wyatt Saline and Gianna Surra, as they are coached by Sam Zimmerman and Mollie Anzinger.
With the regional title, St. Marys will now head to the state championships on March 23 at Hershey, as does Harbor Creek.