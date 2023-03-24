ST. MARYS — In just the first year of the team’s existence, the St. Marys bocce team won the state championship on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Eight teams qualified for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania/PIAA Interscholastic Unified Indoor Bocce Championship on Thursday morning as taking part with St. Marys were Pennridge, Chartiers Valley, Greencastle-Antrim, Harbor Creek, Ellwood City, Susquenita and Garnet Valley.
Bocce courts were set up inside the Giant Center Thursday morning prior to the start of the PIAA basketball championships as teams played to either a 30-minute match or 16 points — whichever happened first.
St. Marys’ first round opponent was Garnet Valley but at the end of 30 minutes, both teams were tied as the Dutchmen won 9-8 in overtime.
All other quarterfinal matchups ended up with 6-4 final scores as Pennridge defeated Chartiers Valley, Greencastle-Antrim took down Harbor Creek and Ellwood City defeated Susquenita.
In the semifinals, St. Marys played Ellwood City and jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Dutchmen downed Ellwood City, 6-3, to play for a state title.
The other semifinal matchup saw Greencastle-Antrim top Pennridge, 6-5, to face off against St. Marys in the title game.
But in the finals, St. Marys jumped out to another quick start as they did in the semifinals with a 3-0 lead in the first frame and later a 5-0 lead before Greencastle-Antrim finally got on the board. As time expired, the Dutchmen led 8-3 and picked up its first ever bocce team state championship.
The team was then presented with its trophy at the halftime of the first PIAA basketball championship game on Thursday as the team was then honored in St. Marys with a parade to welcome the squad back from Hershey.
Those that took part in the parade included the Jay Township Fire Company and Penfield Fire Department, Crystal Fire Department, Fox Township Fire Department, Fox Ambulance, St. Marys Ambulance, Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Elk County Ambulance, St. Marys City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and Elkland Search and Rescue with the St. Marys Area School District the patrol car leading the parade that ended back at the high school.
The bocce team is coached by Sam Zimmerman and assistant Mollie Anzinger as team members include Patrick Blessel, Jesse Greishaw, Kara Hansolvan, Vincent Lenze, Elijah Rippey, Giovanni Saraceno, Wyatt Saline and Gianna Surra.