ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team saw another highly successful season come to end Tuesday afternoon with a 5-0 loss to Sewickley Academy in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament at DuBois Area High School.
The Lady Dutch were playing in the state tournament for the eighth year in a row after its new-look lineup (lost 5 seniors to graduation from 2021) captured a District 9 record eighth straight team crown with a 4-1 win vs. Punxsutawney on Oct. 12.
St. Marys had been tied for the record with cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, which won the first seven team titles in the tournament’s history (2000-2006).
The Lady Dutch had more underclassmen (4) than seniors (3) on the courts Tuesday but battled until the very end against a tough Sewickley squad (15-2) that was the WPIAL runner-up this season to Knoch.
And, those underclassmen played a part in all five games the Lady Dutch were able to win against Lady Panthers.
The senior duo of Mya Klaiber and Caitlin Blessel led off the St. Marys lineup, playing at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, in their final high school matches. Klaiber lost 6-0, 6-0 to WPIAL singles runner-up Ashley Close, but Blessel fell by that same score to Kirsten Close.
St. Marys sophomore Roan Lion dropped a 6-2, 6-0 contest to Rayna Thakker at No. 3 singles.
In doubles action, senior June Chen and junior Maddy Wittman lost 6-1, 6-0 to Lady Panthers Anjali Shah and Gwyn Belt at No. 1, while junior Rylee Nicklas and sophomore Tralynn Ginther were upended 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles by Lady Panthers Maria Silvaggio and Maria Sirianni.
Thakker and Belt teamed up to win a silver medal in the WPIAL doubles tournament this year.
St. Marys, which also made states as the D-9 champ in 2007 and 2013, is now 2-10 all time in the PIAA team tournament and 2-8 in its current eight-year run.
Nine of those matches have come against WPIAL opponents, with St. Marys going 1-8. Sewickley and Beaver have each beaten the Lady Dutch three times, with St. Marys also besting Beaver in a 3-2 thriller in the opening round in 2019. The Lady Dutch then fell to Lancaster Catholic (D-3), 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Dutch also beat D-5 champ Bedford, 5-0, in 2020 — a year where only district champs made the field because of COVID-19. St. Marys then lost in the quarterfinals to Villa Maria Academy (D-10), 5-0, that year.
“This has really been an incredible year,” said St. Marys head coach David Lion. “It was very good to have these girls play here (states) because they need to see this. It’s a new experience for them. We had beautiful weather today and very thankful to be in DuBois for sure.”
“We’re very proud of the girls and how they put forth a good effort all year,” added assistant coach Rona Lion. “It was an accomplishment to get here, so that was amazing. And, it’s always great to get to represent District 9.”
St. Marys finished the season with a 12-2 record, with the Lady Dutch’s only other loss being a 5-0 setback to Hollidaysburg on Sept. 6.
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY 5,
ST. MARYS 0
Singles
1. Ashley Close (SA) def. Mya Klaiber (SM), 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kirsten Close (SA) def. Caitlin Blessel (SM), 6-0, 6-0.
3. Rayna Thakkar (SA) def. Roan Lion (SM), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Anjali Shah/Gwyn Belt (SA) def. June Chen/Maddy Wittman (SM), 6-1, 6-0.
2. Maria Silvaggio/Maria Sirianni (SA) def. Tralynn Ginther/Rylee Nicklas (SM), 6-0, 6-2.