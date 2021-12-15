The St. Marys boys and girls varsity basketball teams split varsity games in different locations Tuesday night.
The Lady Dutch made the short trip out Route 120 and rolled past Cameron County, 49-5, in Emporium, while the Dutchmen lost 64-39 at Clearfield in their season opener.
The St. Marys girls raced out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back against the Lady Red Raiders. Maura Caskey (8 points) and Jayssa Snelick (7 points) accounted for most of that first-quarter damage, but scored very little after that. Snelick added a hoop in the second quarter to finish with a team-high nine points.
Cameron County finally found the scoreboard in the second quarter on a basket by Renee Earle but was still outscored, 11-2, in the frame as St. Marys took a 30-2 lead into the break.
The hosts only other points came on a third-quarter 3-pointer by Aubree Lorenza, as the Lady Dutch outscored Cameron, 19-3, in the final two quarters.
Nine different St. Marys players scored in the win. Izzy Catalone had seven points, while Holly Anthony and Isabelle Caskey both added six.
The Lady Dutch (2-1) host Kane tonight.
Down in Clearfield, it was the host Bison who had a strong quarter and continued to pull away from there.
Clearfield outscored the Dutchmen 18-7 in the first quarter and 18-5 in the second to go into the locker room up 36-12. The second half was a little more closely contested, with the Bison winning the final two quarters 31-26 to come away with the 25-point victory.
Bison Cole Miller led all players with 25 points, a performance that included fvie 3-pointers. Miller scored all 25 points in the first three quarters.
Isakk Way and Ryan Gearhart joined Miller in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively, with Gearhart collecting all his points in the first half.
Tanner Fox scored 12 points to lead St. Marys, while Quin Gavazzi and Charlie Coudriet each had seven.
Clearfield also won the junior varsity game, 43-40.
Kai Lynch led the Bison with 21 points, while Gavazzi had 10 for the Dutchmen.
St. Marys is back in action Monday at Warren.
GIRLS
ST. MARYS 49,
CAMERON COUNTY 5
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 19 11 7 12 — 49
Cameron 0 2 3 0 — 5
St. Marys—49
Holly Anthony 3 0-0 6, Izzy Catalone 3 0-0 7, Jayssa Snelick 3 1-2 9. Maura Caskey 3 1-2 8, Isabelle Caskey 3 0-0 6, Abby Erich 1 0-0 2, Jianna Gerg 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 2 0-0 4, Olivia Eckels 2 0-0 4, Alexa Schneider 1 0-0 3, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-4 49.
Cameron County—5
Delaney Rowan 0 0-0 0, Aubree Loorenza 1 0-0 3, Mikenna Farabaugh 0 0-0 0, Aaralyn Robinson 0 0-0 0, Renee Earle 1 0-2 2, Jordyn Skillman 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Callahan 0 0-0 0, Navaeh Spaeth 0 0-0 0, Maggie Abriatis 0 0-2 0, Madison Cobb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-4 5.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Catalone, Snelick 2, M. Caskey, Schneider), Cameron 1 (Lorenza).
BOYS
CLEARFIELD 64,
ST. MARYS 39
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 7 9 16 — 39
Clearfield 18 15 18 13 — 64
St. Marys—39
Tanner Fox 5 0-0 12, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Hunter Hetrick 2 0-0 4, Ryan Bille 0 0-0 0, Zack Thorwart 1 0-0 3, Matt Davis 1 0-0 2, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-1 7, Charlie Coudriet 3 1-2 7, Grayson Spangler 0 2-2 2, Dan Schutz 0 2-2 2, Brandon Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-9 39.
Clearfield—64
Ryan Gearhart 3 4-4 10, Cole Miller 9 2-2 25, Isakk Way 5 0-2 12, Andon Greslick 2 0-0 4, Luke pallo 0 0-0 0, Nate Natoli 0 0-0 0, Nick Collins 1 0-0 2, Caleb Wilt 1 1-2 4, Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 2 0-0 4, Brayl Way 0 0-0 0, Adam Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7-10 64.
THree-pointer: St. Marys 4 (Foox 2, Gavazzi, Thorwart), Clearfield 9 (Miller 5, I. Way 2, Wilt, B. Way).